"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Spotlight: Traitors Star Alan Cumming at Atlanta Symphony Hall!
Alan Cumming Cabaret Show in Atlanta!
Traitors star Alan Cumming brings his cabaret show Alan Cumming: Uncut to Atlanta Symphony Hall on January 26, 2027.Traitors Star Alan Cumming at Atlanta Symphony Hall!
Uncut is a raw and unfiltered solo cabaret show featuring Tony, Olivier, and Emmy-winning performer Alan Cumming, joined on the piano by musical director Henry Koperski. The evening blends a diverse selection of songs with hilarious and deeply vulnerable anecdotes, tracing Cumming's life from childhood in rural Scotland to Broadway stardom.
Throughout the performance, Cumming explores themes of living an authentic life, navigating the feeling of being an outsider, and his personal intactivism advocacy work.
The show takes place at Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309. For more information, call 404-733-4800.
Buy Tickets to Alan Cumming: Uncut with Henry Koperski at the piano at Atlanta Symphony Hall.
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