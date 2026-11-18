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Traitors star Alan Cumming brings his cabaret show Alan Cumming: Uncut to Atlanta Symphony Hall on January 26, 2027.Traitors Star Alan Cumming at Atlanta Symphony Hall!

Uncut is a raw and unfiltered solo cabaret show featuring Tony, Olivier, and Emmy-winning performer Alan Cumming, joined on the piano by musical director Henry Koperski. The evening blends a diverse selection of songs with hilarious and deeply vulnerable anecdotes, tracing Cumming's life from childhood in rural Scotland to Broadway stardom.

Throughout the performance, Cumming explores themes of living an authentic life, navigating the feeling of being an outsider, and his personal intactivism advocacy work.

The show takes place at Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309. For more information, call 404-733-4800.

Buy Tickets to Alan Cumming: Uncut with Henry Koperski at the piano at Atlanta Symphony Hall.

The race is on for the Atlanta Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 HENRY PLAYERS 13% 2 Onstage Atlanta 11% 3 Due West Players 9% 4 Marietta Theatre Company 9% 5 Woodstock Arts 8% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Megan K Hill - MEGAN K HILL IS F.A.B. Nocoloco Creative (Erin North + Ben Cole) / Red Light Cafe 17% 2 Cassidy Hall - MLT ADVANCED CAMP SHOWCASE Macon Little Theatre 17% 3 Elyssa Mactas Lakin - HELLO/GOODBYE The Spotlight Theatre 17% 4 Dani Nolte - SPOOKY CABARET Mad Artists’ Entertainment 12% 5 Danielle Lorentz - SPOOKY CABARET Mad Artists’ Entertainment 11% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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