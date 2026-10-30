RUMORS Full Cast Announced at Live Arts Theatre with

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Live Arts Theatre has announced the full cast for 'Rumors' by Neil Simon.

The production features J.Blair Jones as Chris Gorman, Jeffrey Liu as Ken Gorman, Lauren Quesnel as Claire Ganz, Scott Starkweather as Lenny Ganz, Maria King-Smart as Cookie Cusack, Andre Eaton Jr. as Ernie Cusack, Victoria Allen as Cassie Cooper, Rich Hammett as Officer Welch and Le Titia Sloan as Officer Pudney. Walter Ikner will be making his LAT debut as Glenn Cooper.

Rodney L. Johnson, a Pro-Company member of LAT, leads the production as director, while Becca Parker serves as production stage manager.

'This show allows us to step outside of our chaotic personal lives for a little while, walk around in a totally different world, and ask ourselves how far are we really willing to go to protect our friend's reputation especially when our own reputations are on the line!'said director, Rodney L. Johnson.

The production is part of LAT's 15th anniversary season 'The Fabric of Us: Stories of Connection, Resilience, and Community'. The season continues the longstanding LAT mission of amplifying unheard voices and telling the diverse stories of our community.

About the Show

At a large, tastefully-appointed Sneden's Landing townhouse, the Deputy Mayor of New York has just shot himself. Though it's only a flesh wound, Charlie Brock's self-inflicted injury sets off a series of events causing four couples to experience a severe attack of farce. As their tenth wedding anniversary party commences, Charlie lies bleeding in another room, and his wife Myra is nowhere in sight. The first guests, lawyer Ken Gorman and his wife Chris, scramble to get 'the story' straight before the other guests arrive. As the confusions and miscommunications mount, the evening spins off into classic farcical hilarity.

This production is recommended for an audience ages 16 and up due to infrequent, severe adult language, and adult content.

The show opens November 6, 2026 at Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church, with tickets starting at $17.

Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church is located at 3700 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA 30096.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 05 Hrs 56 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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