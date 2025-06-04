Photos: LAUGHS IN SPANISH At Horizon Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just in time for Art Basel Miami, the art has mysteriously vanished from Mariana’s chic gallery—and the chaos that follows fuels the fast-paced comedy Laughs in Spanish by Alexis Scheer, now running through June 22 at Horizon Theatre.

The show centers on artist/intern Caro and her policeman boyfriend as they scramble to replace the missing art, while Mari’s movie-star mother arrives uninvited and a past crush reappears to further complicate things. Performed in English, the play is a joyful and irreverent celebration of Latinx culture, queer identity, mothers and daughters, and the creative messiness of finding your voice.

The cast features Denise Arribas (Estella), Ana Miramontes (Mari), Lorena Guillen Castillo (Caro), Marcello Audino (Juan), and Mabel Thomas (Jenny). Understudies include Karen Aruj and Julio Zaconet Valentin. Directed by Erika Miranda, the production includes scenic design by Moriah & Isabel Curley-Clay, costumes by John Merritt, lighting by Mary Parker, and sound by Claudia Jenkins Martinez.

Performances run Wednesdays through Sundays at various times (see schedule below). Tickets start at $35 on weekdays and $40 on weekends, with student tickets available for $20. Group rates are also available. Tickets available at horizontheatre.com or by calling 404.523.1477.

Photo Credit: Horizon Theatre

