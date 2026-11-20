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Known for its French cuisine for more than 50 years, Petite Violette, located at 2948 Clairmont Road, also hosts dinner shows. During the final two months of 2026, the restaurant will present two holiday productions: Murdered to the Dickens and Boar's Head Feast with the Madrigal Singers.

Murdered to the Dickens

Murdered to the Dickens is the holiday production of “Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem at Petite Violette.” The event features an interactive murder mystery paired with a four-course French dinner. The show is performed by professional actors with audience participation. Two actors greet guests at the door and explain how the evening will go, assigning each audience member a part in the show. Parts may include speaking roles (some with props) or a group sing-along. Participation is encouraged but not required.

The four-course meal begins with a selection of hot and cold hors d'oeuvres, followed by a salad and warm rolls, with a glass of wine included in the ticket price. Guests can then choose from entrées including meat, fish and vegetarian options, followed by a homemade dessert.

Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem at Petite Violette takes place in the restaurant's Bordeaux Room, a private banquet space. Murdered to the Dickens premieres on Black Friday and runs November 27 through December 27. The shows are designed mainly for adults and recommended for guests ages 10 and older. Performances take place Friday nights at 7:30 p.m., Saturday nights at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

The Murdered to the Dickens story follows Bob Hatchet, who, on his way to his office on Christmas morning (as he is every Christmas morning), discovers that Scrooge is already dead! Bob becomes the prime suspect. It appears that the ghosts who were supposed to take Scrooge on a life-altering journey were late, and now Bob is forced to go in Scrooge's place.

Boar's Head Feast with the Madrigal Singers

Boar's Head Feast with the Madrigal Singers is a dinner show featuring seasonal songs, secular holiday hits and Christmas carols. The show serves as the Capitol City Opera Company's annual holiday celebration and takes place in Petite Violette's private Bordeaux Room on Monday, December 21 and Tuesday, December 22.

Attendees will enjoy a four-course meal inspired by French Renaissance dining while the Madrigal Singers perform in period costume. Dinner includes a variety of hors d'oeuvres, salad, a choice of two entrées, dessert, coffee or tea, and two glasses of wine. Tickets are $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the performance begins at 7 p.m.

The race is on for the Atlanta Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 HENRY PLAYERS 13% 2 Onstage Atlanta 11% 3 Due West Players 9% 4 Marietta Theatre Company 9% 5 Woodstock Arts 8% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Elyssa Mactas Lakin - HELLO/GOODBYE The Spotlight Theatre 18% 2 Megan K Hill - MEGAN K HILL IS F.A.B. Nocoloco Creative (Erin North + Ben Cole) / Red Light Cafe 17% 3 Cassidy Hall - MLT ADVANCED CAMP SHOWCASE Macon Little Theatre 17% 4 Dani Nolte - SPOOKY CABARET Mad Artists’ Entertainment 12% 5 Danielle Lorentz - SPOOKY CABARET Mad Artists’ Entertainment 11% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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