My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Michael O'Neal Singers to Hold Holiday Concert With Roswell High School Chamber Choir at Roswell United Methodist Church
Holly Mulcahy, executive director of The Michael O'Neal Singers, described the concert as a low-stress outing for families and busy parents.
On Sunday, December 6, 2026, at 3:00 PM, The Michael O'Neal Singers invite the Metro Atlanta community to take a breather at Roswell United Methodist Church. Celebrate the Season offers an invitation to pause the December rush, sit side-by-side with family, friends, or neighbors, and experience the warmth of shared live music.
Joined by the Roswell High School Chamber Choir, under the direction of Dr. Stanton Usher, the performance blends time-honored holiday carols with contemporary festive favorites.
"December is full of things to do, but this afternoon is designed to be the one that's just for you," said Holly Mulcahy, Executive Director of The Michael O'Neal Singers. "Come with your family, your parents, your kids, or the friend you've been meaning to catch up with. There is no cooking, no wrapping, and no planning involved, just a warm afternoon that gets the season started right and gives you something meaningful to share."
The concert provides an accessible, low-stress outing tailored for multi-generational families, busy parents, and anyone looking to reconnect over nostalgic music in a high-energy community setting.
Event & Ticket Details:
- What: Celebrate the Season featuring The Michael O'Neal Singers and the Roswell High School Chamber Choir
- When: Sunday, December 6, 2026 at 3:00 PM
- Where: Roswell United Methodist Church, 814 Mimosa Blvd, Roswell, GA 30075
- Tickets & Information: Available online at https://mosingers.com/event/celebrate-the-season/
About The Michael O'Neal Singers
The Michael O'Neal Singers is a premier choral organization dedicated to enriching the cultural landscape of Metro Atlanta through diverse, high-caliber vocal performances and meaningful community engagement. Under the artistic leadership of Dr. Michael O'Neal and executive leadership of Holly Mulcahy, MOS brings together singers and audiences through the transformative power of choral music.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
LIKE FATHER
Alliance Theatre (10/08-11/15)
|
Rialto Film Series Presents: Friday Night Lights
Rialto Center for the Arts (11/19-11/19)
|
THE NOTEBOOK
Fox Theatre (4/13-4/18)
|
Vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant with pianist Sullivan Fortner
Spivey Hall (1/15-1/15)
|
Flippin' Filthy Fairytales
Dad's Garage (6/04-6/26)
|
Rialto Film Series Presents: Selena
Rialto Center for the Arts (2/18-2/18)
|
Arrested Development at Rialto Center
Rialto Center for the Arts (3/11-3/11)
|
Subscriptions Now Available for 2026/2027 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta Season
Fox Theatre (9/02-7/11)
|
The Sunkicks: Home for the Holidays
Miller Theater (12/04-12/04)
|
Rialto Film Series Presents Mission: Impossible
Rialto Center for the Arts (1/14-1/14)