Michael O'Neal Singers to Hold Holiday Concert With Roswell High School Chamber Choir at Roswell United Methodist Church

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On Sunday, December 6, 2026, at 3:00 PM, The Michael O'Neal Singers invite the Metro Atlanta community to take a breather at Roswell United Methodist Church. Celebrate the Season offers an invitation to pause the December rush, sit side-by-side with family, friends, or neighbors, and experience the warmth of shared live music.

Joined by the Roswell High School Chamber Choir, under the direction of Dr. Stanton Usher, the performance blends time-honored holiday carols with contemporary festive favorites.

"December is full of things to do, but this afternoon is designed to be the one that's just for you," said Holly Mulcahy, Executive Director of The Michael O'Neal Singers. "Come with your family, your parents, your kids, or the friend you've been meaning to catch up with. There is no cooking, no wrapping, and no planning involved, just a warm afternoon that gets the season started right and gives you something meaningful to share."

The concert provides an accessible, low-stress outing tailored for multi-generational families, busy parents, and anyone looking to reconnect over nostalgic music in a high-energy community setting.

Event & Ticket Details:

What: Celebrate the Season featuring The Michael O'Neal Singers and the Roswell High School Chamber Choir

When: Sunday, December 6, 2026 at 3:00 PM

Where: Roswell United Methodist Church, 814 Mimosa Blvd, Roswell, GA 30075

Tickets & Information: Available online at https://mosingers.com/event/celebrate-the-season/

About The Michael O'Neal Singers

The Michael O'Neal Singers is a premier choral organization dedicated to enriching the cultural landscape of Metro Atlanta through diverse, high-caliber vocal performances and meaningful community engagement. Under the artistic leadership of Dr. Michael O'Neal and executive leadership of Holly Mulcahy, MOS brings together singers and audiences through the transformative power of choral music.

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