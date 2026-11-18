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As the holiday season approaches, Merely Players Presents transforms its black box theatre into a 1940s radio show set for 'It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,' running December 4-20, in Doraville.

Based on Frank Capra's legendary film that was inspired by 'The Greatest Gift' by Philip Van Doren Stern, 'It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play' offers a fresh twist on a holiday classic we all know. Written by Joe Landry, this adaptation features a small group of actors playing over a dozen characters as they recreate the heartwarming tale of George Bailey, a man who finds himself questioning his life and worth on Christmas Eve.

George, who never planned on staying in his hometown of Bedford Falls and marrying his high school sweetheart, wonders if his life has any worth until he is visited by a guardian angel who shows George what his life would be like had he never existed.

Audience members join the production as a live studio audience where they will experience this retelling, complete with vintage-style sound effects, period costumes, and old-fashioned holiday magic.

Merely Players Presents' Founder and Producing Artistic Director, Joanie McElroy, states, 'Our set carpenter, Jim Walsh, and technical director, Kurt Hansen, are about to perform magic of their own as they transform the theatre in record time from a Palm Springs midcentury home in 'Other Desert Cities' into a live radio studio for this special twist on 'It's a Wonderful Life.''

'It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play' is directed by Marla Krohn, who also directed the holiday hit, 'Dashing Through the Snow,' at Merely Players Presents in 2025.

Krohn explains, 'This production transforms a beloved 1946 holiday film into an interactive 1940s studio broadcast, complete with live foley sound effects, period costumes, and a powerful message about community and hope.'

Krohn continues, 'This show is exciting because it's a show within a show. You have actors playing actors who are playing characters on the radio show. It is going to be a lot of fun with lots of comedic turns.'

McElroy adds, 'It's going to be so much fun for audiences to experience a live radio play on stage. They'll get to see the Foley Artist creating sound effects in real time and actors portraying multiple characters, transforming from one role to another right before their eyes.'

Krohn is no stranger to radio shows. She produced and acted in a radio show for five years with her son, called 'Life Connection.' Krohn also wrote many of the stories featured on 'Life Connection,' which was an animated retelling of Bible stories geared towards children.

Krohn explains, 'Radio gives you the opportunity to be as animated as possible. It was so much fun to be that animated and change voices several times while doing the show. It was also nice to work alongside my son, Jonathon, who played the main little boy in the stories.'

Krohn adds, 'The radio show adds another dimension to the 'It's a Wonderful Life' story. My husband loves the movie, and every Christmas we watch it as a tradition. I love Christmas, and this is a wonderful classic to get to direct for Merely Players Presents.'

'It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play' was first performed at the Stamford Center for the Arts in 1996 and is currently on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre, directed by Jerry Zaks. The Broadway show stars Megan Hilty, Andrew Rannells, Titus Burgess, Harry Hamlin, and Lisa Rinna. Photos from the Broadway production's first preview are available on BroadwayWorld.

The Merely Players Presents' cast of 'It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play' features all Atlanta talents, including Noah Hanson, Taylor Davidson, Tanner Liam Parish, Katharine Van Sickle, Tim Norman, and Beth Thompson.

Krohn adds, 'Usually when I direct a play, I know someone who has been cast, but this is an all-new-to-me cast. I love watching actors come to life in a vision you give them, and this is an amazing cast to portray so many characters in one show.'

McElroy concludes, ''It's a Wonderful Life' is a timeless classic and a heartwarming story that continues to inspire and entertain audiences of all ages. Our production will be a heartwarming holiday experience filled with laughter, nostalgia, and community spirit. It's the perfect way to start the holiday season.'

Event Details

'It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play' runs December 4-20 at Merely Players Presents, located at 3785 King Avenue in Doraville, Georgia. The theatre sits across the street from the Doraville Marta Station and has free public parking available nearby.

Tickets are $20-25 general admission and can be purchased at www.merelyplayerspresents.com. Discounts are available for students and seniors. Groups of 5 or more can enjoy $15 tickets when purchased as a group.

The race is on for the Atlanta Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 HENRY PLAYERS 13% 2 Onstage Atlanta 11% 3 Due West Players 9% 4 Marietta Theatre Company 9% 5 Woodstock Arts 8% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Megan K Hill - MEGAN K HILL IS F.A.B. Nocoloco Creative (Erin North + Ben Cole) / Red Light Cafe 17% 2 Cassidy Hall - MLT ADVANCED CAMP SHOWCASE Macon Little Theatre 17% 3 Elyssa Mactas Lakin - HELLO/GOODBYE The Spotlight Theatre 17% 4 Dani Nolte - SPOOKY CABARET Mad Artists’ Entertainment 12% 5 Danielle Lorentz - SPOOKY CABARET Mad Artists’ Entertainment 11% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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