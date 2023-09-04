Merely Players Presents Kicks-Off New Season With THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Merely Players Presents opens its new season with the Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. It will play at the Doraville Civic Center Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:30 pm through Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 5:00 pm. Doraville Civic Center is located at 3770 Central Avenue, Doraville, GA, 30340. Performance times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 5:00 pm.

Title: the Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Director: Joanie McElroy

Plot: 15-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. Now it is 7 minutes after midnight, and Christopher stands beside his neighbor's dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, and he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.

Cast:

Aris Averkiou - Christopher

Casey Cudmore - Siobhan

Kristian Rodriguez - Ed

Abra Thurmond - Judy

Darci Wells - Voice 1

Joshua Williams - Voice 2

Michael Donelan - Voice 3

Allen Cox - Voice 4

Amalia Gonzalez-Cidre - Voice 5

Kitt Marsh - Voice 6

Ticket prices are $20 for general admission, $15 for seniors and students, and $10 for groups of 5-10. You can purchase tickets at Click Here.

If you have any questions, please call 770-572-6966.