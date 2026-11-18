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What if paying artists changed everything? On Thursday, Nov. 19, four-time Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Marc Levin and actress, filmmaker, and activist Sonja Sohn (HBO's "The Wire" and ABC's "Will Trent") will join Atlanta artists and civic leaders for a free screening and discussion of "Workers of Art" at Atlanta's Tara Theatre.

Directed by Levin and produced by Elizabeth Sehring for Blowback Productions, the documentary examines Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY), a groundbreaking three-year, $125 million initiative that provided guaranteed income and employment opportunities to 2,700 artists across New York State.

The Atlanta screening brings Levin together with his longtime collaborator Sohn, who co-wrote and starred in his 1998 film "Slam," winner of the Sundance Grand Jury Prize and Cannes Caméra d'Or. The two have worked together on several projects since, including Sohn's HBO documentaries.

Following the film, Levin and Sohn will join Atlanta muralist Kyle "BlackCatTips" Brooks, multidisciplinary artist Whitney Stansell, and DeKalb County Chief Development Officer Jacob Vallo for a discussion exploring the role of artists in community life, public art, creative employment and economic development. Christopher Escobar, executive director of the Atlanta Film Society and owner of the Tara and Plaza theatres, will moderate.

"Atlanta is such an important creative hub, particularly for film and television. It's the right place to have a larger conversation about recognizing artists as essential workers and investing in the work they do to strengthen our communities," said Levin.

Through the experiences of artists working in hospitals, classrooms, justice organizations and neighborhood cultural spaces, the documentary explores how investing in creative labor can strengthen communities, foster connection and support social change. It also traces the history of public arts employment, from the Works Progress Administration (WPA) in the 1930s to the Comprehensive Employment and Training Act (CETA) in the 1970s.

The CRNY initiative was supported by the Mellon Foundation, Stavros Niarchos Foundation and Ford Foundation. It provided 2,400 artists with $1,000 monthly payments for 18 months, while another 300 received full-time, salaried employment with benefits through partnerships with community organizations.

For Levin, the story is personal. In 1978, he joined a federally funded CETA program employing approximately 500 New York City artists. The program helped shape his filmmaking career and introduced him to Ellin Burke, a fellow participant whom he later married. Nearly five decades later, Levin returns to a question that helped define his life: What becomes possible when society invests in working artists?

An official selection of the 2026 Global Peace Film Festival, Fine Arts Film Festival and Buffalo International Film Festival, "Workers of Art" combines archival footage, vérité filmmaking and participating artists' original work to bring their experiences to life.

RSVP: https://evite.me/rg9hecs9RF

The race is on for the Atlanta Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 HENRY PLAYERS 13% 2 Onstage Atlanta 11% 3 Due West Players 9% 4 Marietta Theatre Company 9% 5 Woodstock Arts 8% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Megan K Hill - MEGAN K HILL IS F.A.B. Nocoloco Creative (Erin North + Ben Cole) / Red Light Cafe 18% 2 Cassidy Hall - MLT ADVANCED CAMP SHOWCASE Macon Little Theatre 17% 3 Elyssa Mactas Lakin - HELLO/GOODBYE The Spotlight Theatre 16% 4 Dani Nolte - SPOOKY CABARET Mad Artists’ Entertainment 13% 5 Danielle Lorentz - SPOOKY CABARET Mad Artists’ Entertainment 11% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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