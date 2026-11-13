MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS Takes The Stage At Legacy Theater

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Million Dollar Quartet Christmas takes the stage November 13 through December 20, bringing together four of music's greatest legends for an unforgettable holiday celebration filled with electrifying performances, timeless hits, and Christmas favorites.

Inspired by the legendary 1956 recording session at Sun Records in Memphis, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas imagines a festive reunion of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins. The result is a high-energy musical celebration that combines the spirit of Christmas with the unforgettable sounds of rock 'n' roll's golden age.

Audiences will be transported back to the 1950s as these iconic musicians gather around the piano, sharing stories, laughter, and the music that defined a generation. Featuring beloved rock 'n' roll hits alongside holiday classics, the production promises an evening of nostalgia, extraordinary live musicianship, and festive fun for audiences of all ages.

Nathan Mann takes the stage as the King of Rock 'n' Roll, Elvis Presley, alongside Jordan Potter as rockabilly pioneer Carl Perkins, Kendall McShane as the legendary Man in Black, Johnny Cash, and Olan Domer as the electrifying Jerry Lee Lewis.

Joining the quartet are Chris Saltalamacchio as Sun Records founder Sam Phillips, Téa Doherty as Dyanne, Kevin Hebblethwaite as Brother Jay, and Bert Groover as Fluke.

Together, this dynamic company brings the personalities, humor, and musical brilliance of these legendary artists to life in a production that celebrates both the birth of rock 'n' roll and the magic of the Christmas season.

Whether audiences grew up listening to these iconic artists or are discovering their music for the first time, the production offers a chance to experience the unforgettable sounds of Elvis, Johnny, Jerry Lee, and Carl in an intimate professional theatre setting.

The production also arrives during a milestone season for The Legacy Theatre. In November 2006, founders Mark and Bethany Smith opened the theatre's doors with a vision of bringing professional, Broadway-caliber entertainment to south Atlanta. Twenty years later, The Legacy Theatre continues that tradition, celebrating two decades of live theatre, music, and memorable performances in the community.



Performances run November 13 - December 20, 2026 at The Legacy Theatre,1175 Senoia Road, Suite C Tyrone, GA 30290. Tickets and performance information are available at www.legacytheater.com or by calling the box office at 404-895-1473.

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