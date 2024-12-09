Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Atlanta Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Anna Bragg - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 16%

Carly Ann Lovell - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 11%

Bonnie Dixon - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 9%

Tonya Coker - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Augusta Players 6%

Richard Frazier - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 6%

Erika Fasselt - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers 5%

JR McCall - CABARET - Renegade Theatre Company 5%

Shannon Champion - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 5%

Faith Madison Holton - A CHORUS LINE - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Karris Morgan - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 4%

Courtney Locke - 9 TO 5 - Woodstock Arts 4%

Colleen Roberts - WEDDING SINGER - City Springs Theatre 4%

Kari Twyman - 9 TO 5 - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 3%

Zac Phelps - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Joy Woods - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 3%

Lisa Sherouse - SWEENEY TODD - School Street Playhouse 3%

Stephanie Gore - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Shannon Champion - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

Heather Schutz - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Marietta Theatre Company 2%

Kyle Larson - SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Nikki Snelson - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs 16%

Baayork Lee - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 15%

Atarius Armstrong - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 8%

Heidi and Jeff McKerley - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 7%

Zac Phelps - ROCK OF AGES - The Strand 6%

Janie Young - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 6%

Precious West - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Actor's Express with Oglethorpe Theatre 5%

Jonathan Rockefeller - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 5%

Courtney Locke - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Dawn Axam - BLACK NATIVITY - Dominion Entertainment 4%

Bethany Smith - ANNIE - The Legacy Theatre 4%

Matthew Johnson Harris - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 4%

Michael Short - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - OnStage Atlanta 4%

Richardo - APONTE - The Atlanta Opera 3%

Tyler Sarkis - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Emma Crane Jaster - REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Mandy Corbett - PELAGIUS - The Legacy Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Julie Marcigliano - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 11%

Karen Heid - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Augusta Players 10%

Julie Marcigliano - SWEENY TODD - Bellissimo Theater/FoCAL Center 9%

Chance Harbin - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 8%

Britt Hensley - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 8%

Julie Marcigliano - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 6%

Shelley Kuhen - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 6%

Venessa Meiers - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 5%

Maggie Verner - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Stephanie McDonald & Alyssa Paduano - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Snellville Performing Arts 4%

Jessica Williams - THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 3%

Vickie Zuffoletti - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Tony Smithey - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

Shelley Kuhen - DREAMGIRLS - THEATRE MACON 3%

Chelsie Correll - REEFER MADNESS - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Laura Taylor - DRACULA - Pumphouse Players 3%

Shelsy Tity - THE LADY FROM THE SEA - Renegade Theatre Company 2%

Jessica Williams - SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 2%

Shelley Kuhen - THE ELEPHANT MAN - THEATRE MACON 2%

Chelsie Correll - THE MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Samuel Ginn - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Alex Allison - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springer Opera House 17%

Ryan Moller - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 9%

April Andrew Carswell - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 9%

Dr. Nyrobi Moss - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 9%

April Andrew Carswell - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Actor's Express 6%

Will Ward - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 6%

Sarafina Bush - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 5%

Deondre’ Cumberbatch - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 5%

Vickie Zuffoletti - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Marietta Theatre Company 4%

Jay Reynolds - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Jordan Hermitt - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 4%

Eric Griffis - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Jordan Hermitt - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

April Andrew Carswell - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Valoneecia Tolbert - FOR THE LOVE OF MAHALIA - AMC Performance Company 2%

Ashlynne Ludwig - PELAGIUS - The Legacy Theatre 2%

Dr. L. Nyrobi Moss - THE WASH - Synchronicity Theatre & Impact Theatre 2%

Jay Reynolds - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Savannah Cobb - THE OTHER PART OF THE PICTURE - Essential Theatre 2%

Jarrod Barnes - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 1%

Ivania Stack - REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Jarrod Barnes - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 26%

HAIR SPRAY - Fox Theatre 24%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 20%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 18%

SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 12%



Best Dance Production (Professional)

RENT - The Atlanta Opera 68%

DANCE CANVAS “INTRODUCING THE NEXT GENERATION” - Dance Canvas @ Ferst Center for the Arts 32%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Eric Bragg - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 11%

Dawn Phipps - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 6%

Scott Seidl - SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Augusta Players 6%

Danielle Dickinson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 5%

Alejandra Ruiz - 9 TO 5 - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 5%

Charlotte Mosteller - BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Lake Country Players 5%

Dawn Phipps - SWEENEY TODD - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 5%

Emil Thomas - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 5%

Tyler Webster - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 5%

JP Haynie - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 5%

Maxel Amador - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 4%

Alex Williams - ORDINARY DAYS - Perry Players 4%

Richard Frazier - DREAMGIRLS - THEATRE MACON 4%

Stephanie McDonald & Alyssa Paduano - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 3%

Diane Watts - SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 3%

Austin Harleson - BIG FISH - Bellissimo Theater 3%

Chris Davis - THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 3%

Sean Newman - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Holly Theatre 3%

Mckenzie McCart - CABARET - Renegade Theatre Company 3%

Kristine Reese - WEDDING SINGER - City Springs Theatre 2%

Lisa Sherouse - SWEENEY TODD - School Street Playhouse 2%

Richard Frazier - THE 1940S RADIO HOUR - THEATRE MACON 2%

Danielle Lorentz - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

Danielle Dickinson - KANSAS AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Lolek’s Storytellers 2%

Beth Clark - DISASTER! - The New Depot Players 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Baayork Lee - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 13%

Nikki Snelson - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 10%

Caty Bergmark - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 9%

Heidi Cline McKerley - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 8%

Shane Delancey - JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 8%

Jonathan Rockefeller - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 6%

Michael Stewart - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 5%

Charlie Miller - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Onstage Atlanta 5%

Freddie Ashley - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Actor's Express 5%

Michael Arden and Tinashe Kajese-Bolden - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 5%

Tomer Zvulun - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 4%

Rachel Rudd - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Marietta Theatre Company 4%

Robert Connor - BLACK NATIVITY - Dominion Entertainment 3%

Vita Tzykun - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 3%

Robert King Jr. - FOR THE LOVE OF MAHALIA - AMC Performance Company 3%

Michael Short - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Onstage Atlanta 3%

Mark Smith - ANNIE - The Legacy Theatre 3%

Paul Conroy - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Mark Smith - PELAGIUS - The Legacy Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Maxel Amador - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 8%

Samuel Ginn - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 6%

Roy Lewis - GHOST - The Augusta Players 6%

Myrna Feldman - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 5%

JP Haynie - THE MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 5%

Richard Frazier - AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - THEATRE MACON 5%

Mo Brower - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Lake Country Players 4%

Jim Crisp - 12 ANGRY JURORS - THEATRE MACON 4%

Cathe Hall-Payne - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - The New Depot Players 4%

Alex McConnell - CHEATING DEATH (SPOOKY SHORTS) - Cherokee Theater Company 4%

Evan Ruede - OUR TOWN - Renegade Theatre Company 4%

Ann Mitchell - FOUR OLD BROADS - Winder Barrow Community Theatre 4%

Jim Wilgus - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Smyrna Village Players 4%

Lisa Sherouse - 'DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - School street Playhouse 3%

Emil Thomas - THE GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 (2023) - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 3%

Brandi Kilgore - LOVE, SEX, AND THE I.R.S. - Lionheart Theatre Company 3%

Sydney Chalfa - THE ELEPHANT MAN - THEATRE MACON 3%

Jared Wright - LEND ME A TENOR - Act 3 Productions 3%

Christopher Voss - RUBY SUNRISE - ACT1 Theater 3%

Dean Coutris - AS YOU LIKE IT - The Bowl at Sugar Hill (Player’s Guild/Eagle Theatre) 2%

Hailee Zuniga - EURYDICE - ACT1 Theater 2%

Lory Cox - ALMOST, MAINE - Onstage Atlanta 2%

Erin Campbell - SORRY, WRONG NUMBER (SPOOKY SHORTS) - Cherokee Theater Company 2%

Robert Myles - DETROIT '67 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Jerry Jobe - DRINKING HABITS - Centerstage North Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Becca Parker - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 12%

Candy McLellan & Jeremiah Davison - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 11%

Rosemary Newcott - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 9%

Keith McCoy - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 8%

Tinashe Kajese-Bolden - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Alliance theatre 8%

Larry Cox - ALMOST, MAINE - Onstage Atlanta 5%

Robert Connor - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit/Dominion Entertainment 5%

Damian Lockhart - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Meagan Cascone - HOLES - Springer Opera House 5%

John Ruane - FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 4%

Robert John Connor - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Paul Conroy - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Jennifer Bishop - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Savannah Repertory Theatre 3%

Matt Torney - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 3%

January Lavoy - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 3%

K. Parker - THE GULF - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Derek Goldman - REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Paul R. Pierce - THE MINUTES - Springer Opera House 2%

Melissa Foulger - MERCURY - Actor's Express 2%

Lee Osorio - NATIVE GARDENS - Stage Door Theatre 2%

Lauren Morris - PRISONTOWN - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 14%

SWEENEY TODD - Bellissimo Theater/FoCAL Center 7%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 6%

DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 5%

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Augusta Players 5%

SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 5%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 4%

SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 4%

WEDDING SINGER - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 4%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 4%

BIG FISH - Wonder Playhouse 4%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bellissimo Theater 3%

THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 3%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Onstage Atlanta 3%

CABARET - Renegade Theatre Company 3%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 2%

MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 2%

ROMEO AND JULIET - ACT1 Theater 2%

9 TO 5 - Woodstock Arts 2%

THE ELEPHANT MAN - THEATRE MACON 2%

THE RUBY SUNRISE - ACT1 Theater 2%

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 2%

LOVE, SEX, AND THE I.R.S. - Lionheart Theatre Company 1%

THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - The New Depot Players 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 12%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Aurora Theatre 9%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 9%

THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre 5%

JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 5%

THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance Theatre 4%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springer Opera House 4%

HAIR SPRAY - Fox Theatre 4%

RENT - The Atlanta Opera 4%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 3%

SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 3%

THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 3%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit/Dominion Entertainment 3%

CABARET - Springer Opera House 3%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 3%

ANNIE - The Legacy Theatre 2%

FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 2%

AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE WORLD OF ANNE FRANK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 1%

EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 1%

PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 1%

MERCURY - Actor's Express 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Noah Popp - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Marietta Theatre Company 10%

Ben Rawson - DREAMGIRLS - The Augusta Players 10%

Dylan O’Donnell - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 8%

Dylan O’Donnell - SWEENEY TODD - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 8%

JP Haynie - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 7%

Patrick Schoen - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 6%

Jsayla Martin - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 6%

Danielle Dickinson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 6%

Sean Newman - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Holly Theatre 5%

Caroline Van Zant - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - Woodstock Arts 5%

Brad Rudy - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Marietta Theatre Company 5%

Lee Morgan - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 4%

Scott McDonald - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 4%

Alex Williams & Hanna Kemp - ORDINARY DAYS - Perry Players 4%

Will Johnson, Danielle Lorentz - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 4%

Samuel Ginn - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

McLain Miller - LEND ME A TENOR - Act 3 Theatre 2%

Jacob Zacharewicz - BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Dallas Theater 1%

Jsayla Martin - THE GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 (2023) - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 1%

Josh Marett - SPOOKY SHORTS - Cherokee Theater Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Katie Underwood - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 9%

Mike Wood - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 9%

Ben Rawson - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 8%

Beate M. Czogalla - THE GULF - Out Front Theatre Company 8%

Mike Wood - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - City Springs Theatre 7%

Mike Wood - JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 6%

Jen Schriever - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 6%

Mary Parker - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 6%

Mike Wood - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 5%

Thomas C. Hase - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 5%

David Reingold - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

David Reingold - MERCURY - Actor's Express 4%

Calvin Johnson - BLACK NATIVITY - Dominion Entertainment 4%

David Reingold - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Rachael N. Blackwell - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 3%

Mike Wood - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Lindesy Sharpless - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Zach Blane - REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Nadirah T. Harper - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Rob Dillard - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Cory Speakman - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 9%

Barbara Macko - SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 7%

Barbara Macko - WEDDING SINGER - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 6%

Leroy Kennedy - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Squre 6%

Paul Jones - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Augusta Players 6%

Chance Harbin - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 6%

Gamble - CABARET - Renegade Theatre Company 6%

Sophia Dickinson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 5%

Richard Magner - SWEENEY TODD - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 5%

Kimberly Watson Markham - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 5%

Nestor Jaenz & Jim Penndorf - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 4%

Cory Speakman - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Holly Theatre 4%

Nestor Jaenz - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Laura Voss - A CHORUS LINE - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Dr. Changa Miller - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 3%

Emily Estrada - THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 3%

Ginger Corley - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

Kimberly Watson Markham - BIG FISH - Bellissimo Theater 3%

Paul Tate - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Onstage Atlanta 3%

Danielle Lorentz - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

Sophia Dickinson - KANSAS AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Lolek’s Storytellers 2%

Nestor Jaenz - REEFER MADNESS - Macon Little Theatre 1%

Mary Lynn Luke - DISASTER! - The New Depot Players 1%

Nestor Jaenz & Jim Penndorf - THE 1940S RADIO HOUR - THEATRE MACON 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Miles Plant - JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 11%

Debbie Anderson - CABARET - Springer Opera House 10%

Holt McCarley - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 10%

Alli Reinhardt - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Actor's Express 10%

Griffin Strout - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 9%

Alli Reinhardt - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 9%

James Sampliner - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance Theatre 7%

James Lowe - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 7%

Nate Edmondson - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 6%

Kathy Buraczynski - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - OnStage Atlanta 6%

Jarred Lee - JERSEY BOYS - Springer Opera House 6%

Nick Silvestri - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Christopher Brent Davis - PELAGIUS - The Legacy Theatre 3%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 15%

INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 10%

SWEENEY TODD - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 9%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 7%

DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 5%

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Augusta Players 5%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Loleks Storytellers 4%

SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 4%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 4%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Onstage Atlanta 3%

9 TO 5 - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 3%

THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 3%

BIG FISH - Bellissimo Theater 3%

MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 3%

CABARET - Renegade Theatre Company 2%

BIG RIVER - Lake Country Players 2%

SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 2%

BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Lake Country Players 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 1%

HAIR SPRAY - Fox Theatre 1%

TARZAN - Loleks Storytellers 1%

DREAM GIRLS - THEATRE MACON 1%

ELF - Pumphouse Players 1%

REEFER MADNESS - Macon Little Theatre 1%



Best Musical (Professional)

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 11%

LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 11%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 8%

THE MUSIC MAN - City Springs Theatre 8%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 8%

JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 7%

THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance Theatre 7%

CABARET - Actor's Express 6%

THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

RENT - The Atlanta Opera 5%

SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 4%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - OnStage Atlanta 4%

BLACK NATIVITY - Dominion Entertainment 4%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 3%

ANNIE - The Legacy Theatre 2%

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - City Springs Theatre 2%

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Actor's Express 2%

SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 1%

PELAGIUS - The Legacy Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Josh Napier - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 8%

Adam Jarrard - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Holly Theatre 5%

Ontario Williams - BIG RIVER - Lake Country Players 5%

Casey Johnson - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Augusta Players 4%

Reagan Simmons - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 4%

Aimee Bonnet - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 3%

Gigi McClenning - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 3%

Mila Yehya - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 3%

Craig Lovell - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 3%

Jeremy Choate - SWEENEY TODD - Bellissimo Theater/FoCAL Center 3%

John Brannigan - BIG FISH - Bellissimo Theater/FoCAL Center 3%

Cassidy Hall - CHORUS LINE - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Abbie Carr - THE PROM - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Tierra Robinson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Danielle Lorentz - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

Harry Wendorff - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 2%

Tyler Stella - BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Lake Country Players 2%

Alex Williams - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Brianna Nicole Hill - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Julianna Grace Pillsbury - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 2%

Amy Dixon - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Onstage Atlanta 2%

Brittany Kicker - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 2%

Noah Grant - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 2%

James Wood - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 2%

Merrideth Ziesse - SWEENEY TODD - School Street Playhouse 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Jennifer Geller - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 10%

Haden Rider - JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 9%

Amber Riley - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance Theatre 8%

Adam Marino - JERSEY BOYS - Springer Opera House 8%

Billy Tighe - THE MUSIC MAN - City Springs Theatre 6%

Alexandria Joy - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 3%

Akron Lanier Watson - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 3%

Wynne Kelly - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Catherine Campbell - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 2%

Alexandra Childers - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 2%

Loretta Devine - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 2%

Jennifer Hope - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springer Opera House 2%

Sydney Peebler - ANNIE - The Legacy Theatre 2%

Lily Kaufman - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 2%

Domenic Jungling - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 2%

Michael Short - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 2%

Wendy Melkonian - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Terry Burrell - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 2%

Joshua Williams - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Emory Theatre 2%

Hayden Rowe - CABARET - Actor's Express 2%

Anna Dvorak - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 2%

Akron Watson - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 2%

Chani Maisonet - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 2%

Kacye Denise - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 2%

Katelyn Crall - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Springer Opera House 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Anna Trentacoste - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Smyrna Village Players 6%

Harry Wendorff - LEND ME A TENOR - Act 3 Theatre 5%

Reese Johnson - GHOST - The Augusta Players 4%

Arthur Schutt - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Lake Country Players 4%

Katie Jennison - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 4%

Aly Suleman - BOEING BOEING - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Ava Mize - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 4%

Tyler Webster - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

Stuart Schleuse - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Onstage Atlanta 3%

Donny Sadler - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

Cody Stuckenschneider - DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER - School Street Playhouse 3%

Annie Sinatra - THE MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Chris Trevino - ROMEO AND JULIET - ACT1 Theater 3%

Brooke Henson - MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Emil Thomas - THE GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 (2023) - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Kitt Marsh - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bellissimo Theater 2%

Mitchell Brinkley - AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - THEATRE MACON 2%

Christina Saliba - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Smyrna Village Players 2%

John Esnard - THE ELEPHANT MAN - THEATRE MACON 2%

Keirston Murphy - DRACULA - Pumphouse Players 2%

Barbara Macko - FOUR OLD BROADS - Winder Barrow Community Theatre 2%

Liam Parke - AS YOU LIKE IT - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 2%

Cady Walls - THE BEANS, THE BEANS - Momentum Arts 2%

Chris Clark - BLITHE SPIRIT - ACT1 Theater 2%

Michael Masi - LEND ME A TENOR - Act 3 Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Alex Maldonado - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 8%

Osama Ashour - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 6%

Amari Cheatom - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 5%

Trajan Clayton - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Tom Key - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 5%

Amari Cheatom - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit/Dominion Entertainment 4%

Zip Rampy - LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - OnStage Atlanta 4%

Andre Eaton Jr. - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 4%

Max Walls - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 4%

JR McCall - ALMOST, MAINE - Onstage Atlanta 3%

Maria Rodriguez-Sager - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Andi Stanesic - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Tess Malis Kincaid - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Jade Payton - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Alliance theatre 3%

Jen Harper - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Cynthia D. Barker - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Caleb Clark - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 3%

Carolyn Cook - MERCURY - Actor's Express 2%

Ashanti Brown - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

Josh Hudson - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Rob Demery - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Alliance theatre 2%

Damian Lockhart - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Actor's Express 2%

Katelin Chesna - FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 2%

Michelle Pokopac - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 2%

Robin Bloodworth - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 2%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bellissimo Theater 12%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - THEATRE MACON 9%

GHOST - The Augusta Players 6%

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 6%

ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Lake Country Players 5%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 5%

AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - THEATRE MACON 4%

MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 4%

LEND ME A TENOR - Act 3 Theatre 4%

THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - The New Depot Players 4%

12 ANGRY JURORS - THEATRE MACON 3%

GET YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 3%

THE GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 3%

AS YOU LIKE IT - The Bowl at Sugar Hill (Player’s Guild/Eagle Theatre) 3%

DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - School Street Playhouse 3%

THE ELEPHANT MAN - THEATRE MACON 3%

LOVE, SEX, AND THE I.R.S. - Lionheart Theatre Company 3%

OUR TOWN - Renegade Theatre Company 3%

DRINKING HABITS - Centerstage North Theatre 3%

SPOOKY SHORTS - Cherokee Theater Company 2%

DRACULA - Pumphouse Players 2%

THE BEANS, THE BEANS - Momentum Arts 2%

RUBY SUNRISE - ACT1 Theater 2%

EURYDICE - ACT1 Theatre 2%

DETROIT '67 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%



Best Play (Professional)

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 12%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 11%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 10%

MERCURY - Actor's Express 9%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Alliance theatre 7%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 7%

ALMOST, MAINE - Onstage Atlanta 6%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit/Dominion Entertainment 6%

AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 4%

PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 3%

KNEAD - Aurora Theatre 2%

EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 2%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Actor's Express 2%

CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 2%

NATIVE GARDENS - Stage Door Theatre 2%

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

THE GULF - Out Front Theatre Company 1%

REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Atlanta Opera 36%

RENT - Pullman Yards 29%

LA BOHEME - The Atlanta Opera 21%

DIE WALKURE - The Atlanta Opera 8%

RIGOLETTO - The Atlanta Opera 6%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Vicki Glembocki - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 7%

Carson Letner - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 7%

Emil Thomas - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 6%

Cody Stuckenschneider - SWEENEY TODD - School Street Playhouse 6%

Chance Harbin - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 6%

Paul Gambill & Bethany Harwell - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Augusta Players 6%

JP Haynie - MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 5%

Holly Roberts - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 5%

Carson Letner - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 4%

Diane Watts/Randy Bampfield/Michael Masi - SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 4%

Sean Newman - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Holly Theatre 4%

Cathe Hall-Payne and Angie Short - MAYTAG VIRGIN - Centerstage North Theatre 4%

Mo Brower - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Lake Country Players 4%

Terry Mulligan - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 4%

Vicki Glembocki - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bellissimo Theater 3%

Holly Roberts - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - THEATRE MACON 3%

Danielle Dickinson - KANSAS AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Lolek’s Storytellers 3%

Stephanie McDonald & Alyssa Paduano - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 3%

Nicholas Sostillio & Richard Frazier-Sostillio - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 3%

Cody Stuckenshinder - DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - School Street Playhouse 3%

Nicolas Costillos - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 2%

Larissa Boland - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 2%

Ed Palombo - SPOOKY SHORTS - Cherokee Theater Company 2%

Dave Di Pietro - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - The New Depot Players 2%

G Scott Riley - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - School street playhouse 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

David Robertson - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 12%

Jacob Olson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - City Springs Theatre 8%

Becca Parker - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 6%

Alex Pirtle - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 6%

Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 6%

Dane Laffry and Teresa L. Williams - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 6%

Adam Pagdon - THE OTHER PART OF THE PICTURE - Essential Theatre 5%

Vita Tzykun - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 5%

Matthew Swindell - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 5%

Daimien J. Matherson & Monty Wilson - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 5%

Chaerlie Miller & Barry West - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 5%

Max Nolan Young - CABARET - Springer Opera House 5%

Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit/Dominion Entertainment 4%

Paul Conroy & Sydney Lee - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Alexander Whittenberg - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 3%

Moriah & Isabel Curley-Clay - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Kat Conley - MERCURY - Actor's Express 2%

Tom Haverdeane - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

Paul Conroy & Sydney Lee - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 1%

Tyler Tunney - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Savannah Repertory Theatre 1%

Sof Delgado - THE GULF - Out Front Theatre Company 1%

Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Misha Kachman - REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Annabell Mallard - SWEENEY TODD - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 19%

Annabell Mallard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 14%

Kenneth Jones - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 12%

Tim Hinojosa - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 11%

Maggie Parker & Phil Pereira - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Holly Theatre 9%

Rick Harper - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 8%

Joel Abbott & Grayson Sawyer - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 6%

Jared Wright - LEND ME A TENOR - Act 3 Theatre 6%

Deanna Cannon - DOWN IN MISSISSIPPI - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 5%

Brenda Orchard - SPOOKY SHORTS - Cherokee Theater Company 5%

Deanna Cannon - DETROIT '67 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 5%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Caleb Huneycutt - JERSEY BOYS - Springer Opera House 16%

Becca and Michael Parker - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 11%

Tyehimba Shabazz - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 8%

Brady Brown - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 8%

Nate Edmondson - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 8%

Joshua D. Reid - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 8%

Jeremiah Davidson - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 7%

Charlie Miller - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 6%

Brady Brown - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Donovan Lewis - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Dan Bauman - MERCURY - Actor's Express 4%

Johnathan Taylor - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 4%

Tom Haverdeane - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 3%

Claudia Martinez - PRISONTOWN - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

Roc Lee - REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Jeremiah Davison - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Kait Rivas - THE GULF - Out Front Theatre Company 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Joey Wright - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 7%

Sol Baird - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Augusta Players 6%

Si Rajadhyax - BIG FISH - Bellissimo Theater 6%

Ontario Williams - BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Lake Country Players 3%

Charlie Scaglione - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 3%

Alex Williams - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Perry Players 3%

Jackson Baughman - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 3%

Daegan Bennett - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 3%

Bianca Dixon - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 3%

Jennifer Sears - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 3%

Cassidy Hall - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Bre Jacobs - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the SquareJa 2%

Si Rajadhyax - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 2%

Aminata Jollah - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Abigail Watson - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Savannah Carmichael - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

Donny Sadler - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers 2%

Jim Dailey - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 2%

Ashlee Haynie - REEFER MADNESS - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Sean Ryan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 2%

Brian Gustin - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers 2%

Jeremy Choate - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 2%

Jamorad Keith - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Christian Rippé - THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 2%

Tim Nagle - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Haden Rider - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 12%

Alex Williams - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Springer Opera House 7%

Alan H. Green - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 6%

Alex Williams - JERSEY BOYS - Springer Opera House 5%

Leah Groover - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 4%

Shashi Yammada - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Actor's Express 4%

Austin Yoemans - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springer Opera House 3%

Brian Kurlander - THE MUSIC MAN - City Springs Theatre 3%

Nick Walker Jones - JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 3%

Kevin Dyson - SWEENEY TODD - School Street Playhouse 3%

Angela Birchett - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 3%

Nick Walker Jones - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 3%

Courtlyn Holt - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springer Opera House 3%

JR McCall - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 3%

Bekah Medford - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Toneisha Harris - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 2%

Valoneecia Tolbert - FOR THE LOVE OF MAHALIA - AMC Performance CO 2%

Terry Smith - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 2%

Brad Raymond - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 2%

Precious West - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Chris McKnight - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Janine Ayn - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 2%

Jonathan Christopher - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 2%

Bligh Voth - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 2%

Elyssa Lakin - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Da’non Dastugue - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bellissimo Theater 7%

Tina Shaw - DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER - School street playhouse 6%

Annie Sinatra - MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 5%

Barbara Macko - LEND ME A TENOR - Act 3 Theatre 5%

Clair Owens - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Smyrna Village Players 5%

Arnold Blohme - EURYDICE - ACT1 Theater 4%

Kay Gross - OH BOTHER! - The Augusta Players 4%

Carson Letner - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 4%

Simon Grant - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - THEATRE MACON 4%

Tiffany McCall - AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - THEATRE MACON 3%

Steven Atchley - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Lake Country Players 3%

Jalisa Jordan - BLITHE SPIRIT - ACT1 Theater 3%

Shelsy Tity - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Smyrna Village Players 3%

Doug Isbecque - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 3%

Kyusok Lee - THE BEANS, THE BEANS - Momentum Arts 2%

Diane Dicker - DRINKING HABITS - Centerstage North Theatre 2%

Myles Wright - DETROIT '67 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Shelsy Tity - DRACULA - Pumphouse Players 2%

Diane Dicker - LOVE, SEX, AND THE I.R.S. - Lionheart Theatre Company 2%

Joe McLaughlin - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 2%

Hunter Showalter - MAYTAG VIRGIN - Centerstage North Theatre 2%

Jason Lyda - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

Cynethia McClendon - THE GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 (2023) - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Jacob Abernathy - SPOOKY SHORTS - Cherokee Theater Company 2%

James Cogswell - EURYDICE - ACT1 Theater 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Aleigha Burt - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 10%

Larren Woodward - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 7%

Amanda Cucher - THE ATTALA COUNTY GARDEN CLUB - OnStage Atlanta 5%

Brittani Minnieweather - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 5%

Harry Wendorff - FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 5%

Blake Fountain - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

D.Norris - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 4%

Tequilla Whitfield - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Pilot Bunch - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Andrea Frankle - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 3%

Stephen Ruffin - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Tracy Buot - NATIVE GARDENS - Stage Door Theatre 3%

Marlon Andrew Burnley - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Sully Brown - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 3%

Aminah Vuyelwa Golden - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 3%

Branden Hembree - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Doyle Reynolds - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Greg Hunter - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 2%

Burke Brown - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Devon Hales - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Emily Nedvidek - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Shamar Rasha Hill - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Justin Dilley - FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 2%

Justin Walker - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Destinee Monet - FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers 16%

DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 16%

JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK - Onstage Atlanta 11%

THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 10%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - THEATRE MACON 10%

ANNIE - Macon Little Theatre 9%

OH BOTHER! - The Augusta Players 8%

THE ENCHANTED BOOKSHOP - Lionheart Theatre Company 8%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - THEATRE MACON 7%

TARZAN - Lolek’s Storytellers 5%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 30%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 20%

SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 16%

JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 13%

AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE WORLD OF ANNE FRANK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 11%

THE MAD HATTERPILLAR AND HER MANY HEADS - Stage Door Theatre 5%

FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 5%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 14%

Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 6%

The Augusta Players 6%

Bellissimo Theater 5%

Macon Little Theatre 5%

Marietta's Theatre in the Square 5%

THEATRE MACON 5%

Wonder Playhouse 5%

Woodstock Arts 5%

ACT1 Theater 4%

The Holly Theatre 4%

Marietta Theatre Company 4%

Lolek’s Storytellers 3%

Renegade Theatre Company 3%

Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

School Street Playhouse 3%

Players Guild at Sugar Hill 3%

Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Lionheart Theatre Company 2%

Pumphouse Players 2%

Snellville Performing Arts 2%

Smyrna Village Players 2%

The New Depot Players 1%

Cherokee Theater Company 1%

Eagle Theater, Sugar Hill 1%



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

City Springs Theatre 22%

Alliance theatre 13%

Marietta Theatre Company 9%

Onstage Atlanta 7%

The Atlanta Opera 7%

Springer Opera House 7%

Actor's Express 6%

Out Front Theatre Company 5%

COBB ENERGY PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE 4%

Live Arts Theatre 3%

Theatrical Outfit 3%

Horizon Theatre Company 3%

Stage Door Theatre 3%

Georgia Ensemble Theatre 2%

The Legacy Theatre 2%

AMC Performance Company 2%

3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 2%

Redlight Cafe 1%

Savannah Repertory Theatre 1%



