Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; BONNIE & CLYDE at Marietta Theatre Company Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Anna Bragg - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 17%

Joy Woods - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 10%

Carly Ann Lovell - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 10%

Bonnie Dixon - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 8%

Tonya Coker - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Augusta Players 5%

Richard Frazier - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 5%

Erika Fasselt - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers 5%

Karris Morgan - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 5%

JR McCall - CABARET - Renegade Theatre Company 4%

Faith Madison Holton - A CHORUS LINE - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Shannon Champion - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 4%

Colleen Roberts - WEDDING SINGER - City Springs Theatre 4%

Courtney Locke - 9 TO 5 - Woodstock Arts 3%

Zac Phelps - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Kari Twyman - 9 TO 5 - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 3%

Stephanie Gore - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Heather Schutz - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Marietta Theatre Company 2%

Lisa Sherouse - SWEENEY TODD - School Street Playhouse 2%

Shannon Champion - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

Kyle Larson - SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Nikki Snelson - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs 15%

Baayork Lee - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 13%

Atarius Armstrong - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 9%

Jonathan Rockefeller - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 7%

Heidi and Jeff McKerley - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 7%

Zac Phelps - ROCK OF AGES - The Strand 6%

Precious West - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Actor's Express with Oglethorpe Theatre 5%

Janie Young - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 5%

Courtney Locke - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Matthew Johnson Harris - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 5%

Dawn Axam - BLACK NATIVITY - Dominion Entertainment 4%

Tyler Sarkis - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Bethany Smith - ANNIE - The Legacy Theatre 4%

Michael Short - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - OnStage Atlanta 3%

Richardo - APONTE - The Atlanta Opera 3%

Emma Crane Jaster - REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Mandy Corbett - PELAGIUS - The Legacy Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Julie Marcigliano - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 12%

Stephanie McDonald & Alyssa Paduano - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Snellville Performing Arts 10%

Chance Harbin - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 9%

Karen Heid - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Augusta Players 8%

Julie Marcigliano - SWEENY TODD - Bellissimo Theater/FoCAL Center 8%

Britt Hensley - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 7%

Julie Marcigliano - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 6%

Shelley Kuhen - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 6%

Venessa Meiers - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 5%

Maggie Verner - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Tony Smithey - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

Chelsie Correll - REEFER MADNESS - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Shelley Kuhen - DREAMGIRLS - THEATRE MACON 3%

Vickie Zuffoletti - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Jessica Williams - THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 3%

Shelsy Tity - THE LADY FROM THE SEA - Renegade Theatre Company 2%

Jessica Williams - SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 2%

Laura Taylor - DRACULA - Pumphouse Players 2%

Chelsie Correll - THE MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Shelley Kuhen - THE ELEPHANT MAN - THEATRE MACON 2%

Samuel Ginn - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Alex Allison - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springer Opera House 14%

Ryan Moller - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 9%

Dr. Nyrobi Moss - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 9%

Will Ward - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 8%

April Andrew Carswell - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 8%

April Andrew Carswell - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Actor's Express 6%

Deondre’ Cumberbatch - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 5%

Jay Reynolds - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Sarafina Bush - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 5%

Vickie Zuffoletti - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Marietta Theatre Company 4%

Jordan Hermitt - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 3%

Eric Griffis - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Jarrod Barnes - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Jordan Hermitt - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

April Andrew Carswell - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Ashlynne Ludwig - PELAGIUS - The Legacy Theatre 2%

Dr. L. Nyrobi Moss - THE WASH - Synchronicity Theatre & Impact Theatre 2%

Valoneecia Tolbert - FOR THE LOVE OF MAHALIA - AMC Performance Company 2%

Jay Reynolds - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Savannah Cobb - THE OTHER PART OF THE PICTURE - Essential Theatre 1%

Jarrod Barnes - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 1%

Ivania Stack - REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 25%

HAIR SPRAY - Fox Theatre 25%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 21%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 17%

SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 12%



Best Dance Production (Professional)

RENT - The Atlanta Opera 67%

DANCE CANVAS “INTRODUCING THE NEXT GENERATION” - Dance Canvas @ Ferst Center for the Arts 33%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Eric Bragg - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 13%

Stephanie McDonald & Alyssa Paduano - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 11%

Emil Thomas - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 5%

Dawn Phipps - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 5%

Alejandra Ruiz - 9 TO 5 - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 5%

Danielle Dickinson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 5%

Scott Seidl - SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Augusta Players 5%

Charlotte Mosteller - BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Lake Country Players 4%

JP Haynie - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Dawn Phipps - SWEENEY TODD - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 4%

Tyler Webster - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 4%

Maxel Amador - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 4%

Alex Williams - ORDINARY DAYS - Perry Players 4%

Richard Frazier - DREAMGIRLS - THEATRE MACON 4%

Austin Harleson - BIG FISH - Bellissimo Theater 3%

Diane Watts - SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 3%

Chris Davis - THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 3%

Mckenzie McCart - CABARET - Renegade Theatre Company 3%

Sean Newman - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Holly Theatre 2%

Kristine Reese - WEDDING SINGER - City Springs Theatre 2%

Lisa Sherouse - SWEENEY TODD - School Street Playhouse 2%

Richard Frazier - THE 1940S RADIO HOUR - THEATRE MACON 2%

Danielle Lorentz - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

Danielle Dickinson - KANSAS AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Lolek’s Storytellers 1%

Beth Clark - DISASTER! - The New Depot Players 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Baayork Lee - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 11%

Caty Bergmark - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 10%

Nikki Snelson - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 9%

Heidi Cline McKerley - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 8%

Jonathan Rockefeller - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 8%

Shane Delancey - JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 7%

Michael Arden and Tinashe Kajese-Bolden - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 6%

Michael Stewart - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 6%

Freddie Ashley - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Actor's Express 5%

Tomer Zvulun - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 5%

Charlie Miller - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Onstage Atlanta 5%

Robert Connor - BLACK NATIVITY - Dominion Entertainment 4%

Rachel Rudd - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Vita Tzykun - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 3%

Robert King Jr. - FOR THE LOVE OF MAHALIA - AMC Performance Company 3%

Michael Short - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Onstage Atlanta 2%

Mark Smith - ANNIE - The Legacy Theatre 2%

Paul Conroy - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Mark Smith - PELAGIUS - The Legacy Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Maxel Amador - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 7%

Roy Lewis - GHOST - The Augusta Players 6%

Richard Frazier - AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - THEATRE MACON 5%

Samuel Ginn - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 5%

Myrna Feldman - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 5%

JP Haynie - THE MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 5%

Ann Mitchell - FOUR OLD BROADS - Winder Barrow Community Theatre 5%

Alex McConnell - CHEATING DEATH (SPOOKY SHORTS) - Cherokee Theater Company 4%

Mo Brower - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Lake Country Players 4%

Emil Thomas - THE GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 (2023) - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 4%

Cathe Hall-Payne - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - The New Depot Players 4%

Evan Ruede - OUR TOWN - Renegade Theatre Company 4%

Jim Crisp - 12 ANGRY JURORS - THEATRE MACON 4%

Brandi Kilgore - LOVE, SEX, AND THE I.R.S. - Lionheart Theatre Company 3%

Jim Wilgus - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Smyrna Village Players 3%

Lisa Sherouse - 'DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - School street Playhouse 3%

Sydney Chalfa - THE ELEPHANT MAN - THEATRE MACON 3%

Christopher Voss - RUBY SUNRISE - ACT1 Theater 3%

Jared Wright - LEND ME A TENOR - Act 3 Productions 3%

Dean Coutris - AS YOU LIKE IT - The Bowl at Sugar Hill (Player’s Guild/Eagle Theatre) 2%

Robert Myles - DETROIT '67 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Lory Cox - ALMOST, MAINE - Onstage Atlanta 2%

Erin Campbell - SORRY, WRONG NUMBER (SPOOKY SHORTS) - Cherokee Theater Company 2%

Hailee Zuniga - EURYDICE - ACT1 Theater 2%

Donald Gray - DOWN IN MISSISSIPPI - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Candy McLellan & Jeremiah Davison - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 11%

Becca Parker - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 11%

Tinashe Kajese-Bolden - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Alliance theatre 8%

Rosemary Newcott - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 8%

Keith McCoy - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 7%

Damian Lockhart - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Robert Connor - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit/Dominion Entertainment 5%

Larry Cox - ALMOST, MAINE - Onstage Atlanta 5%

Paul Conroy - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

January Lavoy - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 5%

John Ruane - FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 5%

Meagan Cascone - HOLES - Springer Opera House 4%

Robert John Connor - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 4%

K. Parker - THE GULF - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Matt Torney - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Derek Goldman - REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Jennifer Bishop - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Savannah Repertory Theatre 3%

Melissa Foulger - MERCURY - Actor's Express 2%

Paul R. Pierce - THE MINUTES - Springer Opera House 2%

Lee Osorio - NATIVE GARDENS - Stage Door Theatre 2%

Lauren Morris - PRISONTOWN - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 16%

MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 8%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 6%

SWEENEY TODD - Bellissimo Theater/FoCAL Center 6%

DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 5%

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Augusta Players 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 4%

SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 4%

SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 3%

WEDDING SINGER - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 3%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bellissimo Theater 3%

BIG FISH - Wonder Playhouse 3%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 3%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Onstage Atlanta 2%

CABARET - Renegade Theatre Company 2%

ROMEO AND JULIET - ACT1 Theater 2%

9 TO 5 - Woodstock Arts 2%

THE ELEPHANT MAN - THEATRE MACON 2%

THE RUBY SUNRISE - ACT1 Theater 2%

THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - The New Depot Players 1%

LOVE, SEX, AND THE I.R.S. - Lionheart Theatre Company 1%

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 10%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Aurora Theatre 9%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 8%

THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 7%

SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 5%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre 5%

JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 4%

THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance Theatre 4%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springer Opera House 3%

RENT - The Atlanta Opera 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

HAIR SPRAY - Fox Theatre 3%

CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 3%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 3%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit/Dominion Entertainment 3%

THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 3%

CABARET - Springer Opera House 2%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 2%

FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 2%

ANNIE - The Legacy Theatre 2%

PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

MERCURY - Actor's Express 1%

HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Marietta Theatre Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Scott McDonald - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 13%

Noah Popp - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Marietta Theatre Company 10%

Ben Rawson - DREAMGIRLS - The Augusta Players 9%

Dylan O’Donnell - SWEENEY TODD - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 7%

Dylan O’Donnell - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 7%

JP Haynie - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 6%

Jsayla Martin - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 6%

Patrick Schoen - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 6%

Danielle Dickinson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 5%

Brad Rudy - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Marietta Theatre Company 5%

Caroline Van Zant - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - Woodstock Arts 5%

Sean Newman - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Holly Theatre 4%

Alex Williams & Hanna Kemp - ORDINARY DAYS - Perry Players 3%

Lee Morgan - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 3%

Will Johnson, Danielle Lorentz - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

McLain Miller - LEND ME A TENOR - Act 3 Theatre 2%

Samuel Ginn - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

Jsayla Martin - THE GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 (2023) - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 1%

Jacob Zacharewicz - BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Dallas Theater 1%

Josh Marett - SPOOKY SHORTS - Cherokee Theater Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Ben Rawson - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 9%

Katie Underwood - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 8%

Beate M. Czogalla - THE GULF - Out Front Theatre Company 8%

Mike Wood - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 7%

Mike Wood - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - City Springs Theatre 6%

David Reingold - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 6%

Jen Schriever - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 6%

Mike Wood - JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 6%

Mary Parker - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 5%

Mike Wood - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 5%

Thomas C. Hase - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 5%

David Reingold - MERCURY - Actor's Express 4%

David Reingold - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Rob Dillard - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Calvin Johnson - BLACK NATIVITY - Dominion Entertainment 4%

Lindsey Sharpless - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Mike Wood - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Rachael N. Blackwell - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 3%

Nadirah T. Harper - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Zach Blane - REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Dr. Changa Miller - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 13%

Cory Speakman - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 8%

Chance Harbin - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 7%

Barbara Macko - SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 6%

Leroy Kennedy - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Squre 6%

Barbara Macko - WEDDING SINGER - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 6%

Paul Jones - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Augusta Players 5%

Gamble - CABARET - Renegade Theatre Company 5%

Sophia Dickinson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 5%

Richard Magner - SWEENEY TODD - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 4%

Kimberly Watson Markham - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 4%

Nestor Jaenz & Jim Penndorf - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 4%

Laura Voss - A CHORUS LINE - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Nestor Jaenz - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Cory Speakman - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Holly Theatre 3%

Emily Estrada - THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 3%

Ginger Corley - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

Paul Tate - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Onstage Atlanta 3%

Danielle Lorentz - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

Kimberly Watson Markham - BIG FISH - Bellissimo Theater 2%

Sophia Dickinson - KANSAS AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Lolek’s Storytellers 2%

Nestor Jaenz - REEFER MADNESS - Macon Little Theatre 1%

Mary Lynn Luke - DISASTER! - The New Depot Players 1%

Nestor Jaenz & Jim Penndorf - THE 1940S RADIO HOUR - THEATRE MACON 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Miles Plant - JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 10%

Holt McCarley - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 10%

Debbie Anderson - CABARET - Springer Opera House 10%

Alli Reinhardt - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Actor's Express 9%

Alli Reinhardt - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 9%

Nate Edmondson - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 9%

James Sampliner - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance Theatre 8%

Griffin Strout - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 8%

Nick Silvestri - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 7%

James Lowe - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 6%

Jarred Lee - JERSEY BOYS - Springer Opera House 6%

Kathy Buraczynski - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - OnStage Atlanta 5%

Christopher Brent Davis - PELAGIUS - The Legacy Theatre 3%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 17%

MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 9%

INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 9%

SWEENEY TODD - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 8%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 7%

DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 4%

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Augusta Players 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Loleks Storytellers 4%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 4%

SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 4%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Onstage Atlanta 3%

THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 2%

9 TO 5 - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 2%

BIG FISH - Bellissimo Theater 2%

CABARET - Renegade Theatre Company 2%

BIG RIVER - Lake Country Players 2%

SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 2%

BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Lake Country Players 2%

HAIR SPRAY - Fox Theatre 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

TARZAN - Loleks Storytellers 1%

DREAM GIRLS - THEATRE MACON 1%

ELF - Pumphouse Players 1%

THE 1940S RADIO HOUR - THEATRE MACON 1%



Best Musical (Professional)

BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 11%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 10%

LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 9%

THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance Theatre 7%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 7%

THE MUSIC MAN - City Springs Theatre 7%

JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 7%

THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 6%

CABARET - Actor's Express 6%

SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 6%

RENT - The Atlanta Opera 5%

BLACK NATIVITY - Dominion Entertainment 4%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - OnStage Atlanta 3%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 3%

ANNIE - The Legacy Theatre 2%

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - City Springs Theatre 2%

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Actor's Express 2%

SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 1%

PELAGIUS - The Legacy Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Josh Napier - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 11%

Julianna Grace Pillsbury - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 9%

Adam Jarrard - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Holly Theatre 4%

Ontario Williams - BIG RIVER - Lake Country Players 4%

Aimee Bonnet - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 3%

Casey Johnson - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Augusta Players 3%

Reagan Simmons - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 3%

Craig Lovell - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 3%

Abbie Carr - THE PROM - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Gigi McClenning - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 2%

Mila Yehya - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 2%

Brianna Nicole Hill - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Jeremy Choate - SWEENEY TODD - Bellissimo Theater/FoCAL Center 2%

Cassidy Hall - CHORUS LINE - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Tierra Robinson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

John Brannigan - BIG FISH - Bellissimo Theater/FoCAL Center 2%

Alex Williams - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Danielle Lorentz - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

Amy Dixon - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Onstage Atlanta 2%

Brittany Kicker - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 2%

Tyler Stella - BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Lake Country Players 2%

Harry Wendorff - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 2%

Kiarra West - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Caty Bergmark - 9 TO 5 - Woodstock Arts 1%

Noah Grant - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Haden Rider - JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 9%

Jennifer Geller - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 8%

Amber Riley - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance Theatre 8%

Adam Marino - JERSEY BOYS - Springer Opera House 7%

Billy Tighe - THE MUSIC MAN - City Springs Theatre 5%

Akron Lanier Watson - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 4%

Wynne Kelly - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Loretta Devine - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 3%

Alexandria Joy - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 3%

Domenic Jungling - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Catherine Campbell - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Alexandra Childers - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 2%

Wendy Melkonian - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Hayden Rowe - CABARET - Actor's Express 2%

Sydney Peebler - ANNIE - The Legacy Theatre 2%

Anna Dvorak - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 2%

Lily Kaufman - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 2%

Akron Watson - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 2%

Jennifer Hope - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springer Opera House 2%

Joshua Williams - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Emory Theatre 2%

Michael Short - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 2%

Terry Burrell - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 2%

Anna Holland - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Chani Maisonet - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 2%

Katelyn Crall - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Springer Opera House 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Anna Trentacoste - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Smyrna Village Players 6%

Harry Wendorff - LEND ME A TENOR - Act 3 Theatre 5%

Arthur Schutt - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Lake Country Players 4%

Aly Suleman - BOEING BOEING - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Reese Johnson - GHOST - The Augusta Players 4%

Ava Mize - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 4%

Katie Jennison - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 3%

Stuart Schleuse - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Onstage Atlanta 3%

Tyler Webster - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

Annie Sinatra - THE MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Emil Thomas - THE GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 (2023) - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 3%

Cody Stuckenschneider - DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER - School Street Playhouse 3%

Donny Sadler - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

Chris Trevino - ROMEO AND JULIET - ACT1 Theater 3%

Brooke Henson - MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Christina Saliba - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Smyrna Village Players 2%

Mitchell Brinkley - AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - THEATRE MACON 2%

Barbara Macko - FOUR OLD BROADS - Winder Barrow Community Theatre 2%

Cady Walls - THE BEANS, THE BEANS - Momentum Arts 2%

Kitt Marsh - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bellissimo Theater 2%

John Esnard - THE ELEPHANT MAN - THEATRE MACON 2%

Liam Parke - AS YOU LIKE IT - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 2%

Chris Clark - BLITHE SPIRIT - ACT1 Theater 2%

Keirston Murphy - DRACULA - Pumphouse Players 2%

D’Zyre Jones - ROMEO AND JULIET - ACT1 Theater 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Alex Maldonado - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 8%

Trajan Clayton - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Osama Ashour - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 5%

Amari Cheatom - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 5%

Tom Key - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Tonia Jackson - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Amari Cheatom - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit/Dominion Entertainment 4%

Andi Stanesic - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Zip Rampy - LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - OnStage Atlanta 4%

Andre Eaton Jr. - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 4%

Max Walls - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Maria Rodriguez-Sager - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 3%

JR McCall - ALMOST, MAINE - Onstage Atlanta 3%

Josh Hudson - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Tess Malis Kincaid - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Katelin Chesna - FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 3%

Jade Payton - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Alliance theatre 3%

Carolyn Cook - MERCURY - Actor's Express 3%

Caleb Clark - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 3%

Jen Harper - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Cynthia D. Barker - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Ashanti Brown - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

Damian Lockhart - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Actor's Express 2%

Rob Demery - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Alliance theatre 2%

Andrew Benator - REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 2%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bellissimo Theater 11%

AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - THEATRE MACON 11%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - THEATRE MACON 8%

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 6%

GHOST - The Augusta Players 5%

GET YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 4%

ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Lake Country Players 4%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 4%

THE GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 4%

THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - The New Depot Players 4%

MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 4%

LEND ME A TENOR - Act 3 Theatre 3%

THE ELEPHANT MAN - THEATRE MACON 3%

LOVE, SEX, AND THE I.R.S. - Lionheart Theatre Company 3%

12 ANGRY JURORS - THEATRE MACON 3%

OUR TOWN - Renegade Theatre Company 3%

AS YOU LIKE IT - The Bowl at Sugar Hill (Player’s Guild/Eagle Theatre) 3%

DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - School Street Playhouse 2%

DRACULA - Pumphouse Players 2%

DETROIT '67 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

THE BEANS, THE BEANS - Momentum Arts 2%

DRINKING HABITS - Centerstage North Theatre 2%

SPOOKY SHORTS - Cherokee Theater Company 2%

RUBY SUNRISE - ACT1 Theater 2%

EURYDICE - ACT1 Theatre 2%



Best Play (Professional)

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 10%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 10%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 9%

MERCURY - Actor's Express 8%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 8%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Alliance theatre 7%

ALMOST, MAINE - Onstage Atlanta 6%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit/Dominion Entertainment 5%

AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 5%

THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 4%

FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 4%

KNEAD - Aurora Theatre 2%

EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 2%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Actor's Express 2%

THE GULF - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Savannah Repertory Theatre 1%

NATIVE GARDENS - Stage Door Theatre 1%

REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Atlanta Opera 33%

RENT - Pullman Yards 31%

LA BOHEME - The Atlanta Opera 21%

DIE WALKURE - The Atlanta Opera 9%

RIGOLETTO - The Atlanta Opera 6%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Stephanie McDonald & Alyssa Paduano - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 13%

Emil Thomas - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 6%

Chance Harbin - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 6%

Carson Letner - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 6%

Vicki Glembocki - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 5%

Cody Stuckenschneider - SWEENEY TODD - School Street Playhouse 5%

Paul Gambill & Bethany Harwell - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Augusta Players 5%

Carson Letner - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 4%

JP Haynie - MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Cathe Hall-Payne and Angie Short - MAYTAG VIRGIN - Centerstage North Theatre 4%

Holly Roberts - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 4%

Diane Watts/Randy Bampfield/Michael Masi - SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 4%

Sean Newman - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Holly Theatre 3%

Mo Brower - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Lake Country Players 3%

Vicki Glembocki - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bellissimo Theater 3%

Terry Mulligan - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 3%

Nicholas Sostillio & Richard Frazier-Sostillio - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 3%

Holly Roberts - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - THEATRE MACON 3%

Danielle Dickinson - KANSAS AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Lolek’s Storytellers 3%

Cody Stuckenshinder - DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - School Street Playhouse 2%

Larissa Boland - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 2%

Nicolas Costillos - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 2%

G Scott Riley - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - School street playhouse 2%

Dave Di Pietro - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - The New Depot Players 2%

Ed Palombo - SPOOKY SHORTS - Cherokee Theater Company 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

David Robertson - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 10%

Jacob Olson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - City Springs Theatre 8%

Alex Pirtle - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 6%

Dane Laffry and Teresa L. Williams - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 6%

Adam Pagdon - THE OTHER PART OF THE PICTURE - Essential Theatre 6%

Vita Tzykun - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 6%

Becca Parker - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 6%

Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 5%

Matthew Swindell - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 5%

Chaerlie Miller & Barry West - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 5%

Daimien J. Matherson & Monty Wilson - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Max Nolan Young - CABARET - Springer Opera House 4%

Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit/Dominion Entertainment 4%

Paul Conroy & Sydney Lee - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Alexander Whittenberg - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 3%

Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Moriah & Isabel Curley-Clay - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Kat Conley - MERCURY - Actor's Express 2%

Tom Haverdeane - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

Paul Conroy & Sydney Lee - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Sof Delgado - THE GULF - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Tyler Tunney - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Savannah Repertory Theatre 1%

Misha Kachman - REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Annabell Mallard - SWEENEY TODD - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 18%

Annabell Mallard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 15%

Tim Hinojosa - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 12%

Kenneth Jones - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 11%

Maggie Parker & Phil Pereira - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Holly Theatre 9%

Rick Harper - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 8%

Joel Abbott & Grayson Sawyer - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 7%

Deanna Cannon - DETROIT '67 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 6%

Jared Wright - LEND ME A TENOR - Act 3 Theatre 5%

Deanna Cannon - DOWN IN MISSISSIPPI - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 5%

Brenda Orchard - SPOOKY SHORTS - Cherokee Theater Company 4%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Caleb Huneycutt - JERSEY BOYS - Springer Opera House 15%

Becca and Michael Parker - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 10%

Nate Edmondson - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 10%

Brady Brown - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 9%

Tyehimba Shabazz - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 8%

Jeremiah Davidson - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 7%

Joshua D. Reid - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 7%

Donovan Lewis - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Out Front Theatre Company 6%

Brady Brown - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Charlie Miller - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 5%

Jeremiah Davison - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Dan Bauman - MERCURY - Actor's Express 4%

Johnathan Taylor - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 3%

Tom Haverdeane - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

Claudia Martinez - PRISONTOWN - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

Roc Lee - REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Kait Rivas - THE GULF - Out Front Theatre Company 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Joey Wright - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 10%

Bianca Dixon - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 9%

Sol Baird - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Augusta Players 5%

Si Rajadhyax - BIG FISH - Bellissimo Theater 5%

Charlie Scaglione - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 3%

Aminata Jollah - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 3%

Alex Williams - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Perry Players 3%

Ontario Williams - BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Lake Country Players 3%

Jackson Baughman - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 3%

Abigail Watson - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Bre Jacobs - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the SquareJa 2%

Daegan Bennett - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 2%

Cassidy Hall - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Jennifer Sears - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 2%

Ashlee Haynie - REEFER MADNESS - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Si Rajadhyax - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 2%

Donny Sadler - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers 2%

Jim Dailey - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 2%

Savannah Carmichael - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

Brian Gustin - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers 2%

Jamorad Keith - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Christian Rippé - THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 2%

Sean Ryan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 1%

Margaret Anne Vowell - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Marietta Theatre Company 1%

Jeremy Choate - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Haden Rider - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 11%

Alex Williams - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Springer Opera House 8%

Alan H. Green - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 6%

Leah Groover - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 4%

Alex Williams - JERSEY BOYS - Springer Opera House 4%

Shashi Yammada - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Actor's Express 3%

Austin Yoemans - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springer Opera House 3%

Bekah Medford - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Brad Raymond - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 3%

Toneisha Harris - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 3%

Nick Walker Jones - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 3%

Brian Kurlander - THE MUSIC MAN - City Springs Theatre 3%

Tatyana Mack - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Nick Walker Jones - JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 3%

Angela Birchett - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 3%

Kevin Dyson - SWEENEY TODD - School Street Playhouse 3%

Chris McKnight - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Courtlyn Holt - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springer Opera House 3%

Precious West - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

JR McCall - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 2%

Terry Smith - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 2%

Valoneecia Tolbert - FOR THE LOVE OF MAHALIA - AMC Performance CO 2%

Janine Ayn - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 2%

Jeff McKerley - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 2%

Bligh Voth - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Da’non Dastugue - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bellissimo Theater 7%

Tina Shaw - DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER - School street playhouse 6%

Annie Sinatra - MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 5%

Arnold Blohme - EURYDICE - ACT1 Theater 4%

Barbara Macko - LEND ME A TENOR - Act 3 Theatre 4%

Clair Owens - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Smyrna Village Players 4%

Carson Letner - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 4%

Tiffany McCall - AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - THEATRE MACON 4%

Kay Gross - OH BOTHER! - The Augusta Players 4%

Simon Grant - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - THEATRE MACON 3%

Jalisa Jordan - BLITHE SPIRIT - ACT1 Theater 3%

Shelsy Tity - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Smyrna Village Players 3%

Steven Atchley - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Lake Country Players 3%

Cynethia McClendon - THE GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 (2023) - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 3%

Doug Isbecque - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 3%

Myles Wright - DETROIT '67 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Kyusok Lee - THE BEANS, THE BEANS - Momentum Arts 2%

Diane Dicker - LOVE, SEX, AND THE I.R.S. - Lionheart Theatre Company 2%

Diane Dicker - DRINKING HABITS - Centerstage North Theatre 2%

Celia Hohnadel - THE ELEPHANT MAN - THEATRE MACON 2%

Princess Starr - THE GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 (2023) - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Shelsy Tity - DRACULA - Pumphouse Players 2%

Joe McLaughlin - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 2%

Kenneth Jones - AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - THEATRE MACON 2%

Jason Lyda - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Aleigha Burt - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 10%

Tequilla Whitfield - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 7%

Larren Woodward - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 6%

Amanda Cucher - THE ATTALA COUNTY GARDEN CLUB - OnStage Atlanta 5%

Blake Fountain - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Brittani Minnieweather - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 5%

Harry Wendorff - FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 4%

Pilot Bunch - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 3%

D.Norris - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 3%

Andrea Frankle - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 3%

Stephen Ruffin - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Sully Brown - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 3%

Branden Hembree - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Aminah Vuyelwa Golden - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 2%

Marlon Andrew Burnley - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Tracy Buot - NATIVE GARDENS - Stage Door Theatre 2%

Destinee Monet - FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 2%

Emily Nedvidek - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Greg Hunter - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 2%

Chris Hampton - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Actor's Express 2%

Burke Brown - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Doyle Reynolds - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Devon Hales - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Hope Clayborne - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Justin Dilley - FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers 16%

DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 15%

JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK - Onstage Atlanta 12%

ANNIE - Macon Little Theatre 11%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - THEATRE MACON 10%

THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 9%

OH BOTHER! - The Augusta Players 8%

THE ENCHANTED BOOKSHOP - Lionheart Theatre Company 7%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - THEATRE MACON 7%

TARZAN - Lolek’s Storytellers 5%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 28%

SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 19%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 19%

JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 12%

AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE WORLD OF ANNE FRANK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 10%

FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 6%

THE MAD HATTERPILLAR AND HER MANY HEADS - Stage Door Theatre 5%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 15%

Snellville Performing Arts 9%

The Augusta Players 6%

Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 5%

Marietta's Theatre in the Square 5%

Macon Little Theatre 5%

THEATRE MACON 4%

Bellissimo Theater 4%

Woodstock Arts 4%

Wonder Playhouse 4%

Marietta Theatre Company 4%

ACT1 Theater 3%

The Holly Theatre 3%

Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Lolek’s Storytellers 3%

Renegade Theatre Company 2%

Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

Players Guild at Sugar Hill 2%

School Street Playhouse 2%

Lionheart Theatre Company 2%

Smyrna Village Players 2%

Pumphouse Players 2%

The New Depot Players 2%

Cherokee Theater Company 1%

Centerstage North Theatre 1%



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

City Springs Theatre 18%

Marietta Theatre Company 14%

Alliance theatre 11%

The Atlanta Opera 7%

Out Front Theatre Company 7%

Onstage Atlanta 6%

Springer Opera House 5%

Actor's Express 5%

Theatrical Outfit 4%

COBB ENERGY PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE 3%

Live Arts Theatre 3%

Horizon Theatre Company 3%

Stage Door Theatre 2%

The Legacy Theatre 2%

Georgia Ensemble Theatre 2%

AMC Performance Company 2%

3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 2%

Redlight Cafe 1%

Savannah Repertory Theatre 1%



