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LOST IN YONKERS, DOG MOM and More Set for CenterStage North 2027 Season

The season will also feature The Angel Next Door by Paul Slade Smith, and more.

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LOST IN YONKERS, DOG MOM and More Set for CenterStage North 2027 Season

CenterStage North has unveiled its upcoming 2027 season lineup, featuring a mix of Pulitzer Prize-winning classics, modern comedies, and romantic farces. Season subscriptions are officially available now, giving theater lovers the opportunity to make CenterStage North part of their 2027 routine for a full season of nights out.

The 2027 Performance Lineup

Lost in Yonkers by Neil Simon

Dates: February 12, 13, 14 & 18, 19, 20, 2027

Growing up is tough. Family is tougher. When two Young Brothers are sent to live with their formidable grandmother and eccentric relatives, they discover a household full of secrets, struggles, and plenty of surprises. Neil Simon's Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy is warm, witty, heartfelt, and wonderfully human.

Dog Mom by Tate Elizabeth Hanyok

Dates: May 7, 8, 9 & 13, 14, 15, 2027

Sometimes your best friend really does have four legs. Dog Mom is a funny, heartfelt look at love, friendship, and the wonderfully messy ways we build a family. Filled with sharp humor, relatable moments, and unexpected connections, Tate Elizabeth Hanyok's charming comedy celebrates the bonds that get us through life—reminding us that family comes in all shapes, sizes, and species.

The Angel Next Door by Paul Slade Smith

Dates: August 20, 21, 22 & 26, 27, 28, 2027

Set in 1948, this sparkling screwball comedy follows young writer Oliver Adams on the brink of success when his novel is adapted for the Broadway stage and the woman he secretly loves is chosen to star. During a weekend at a glamorous Newport mansion, thin walls, overheard conversations, and romantic revelations threaten Oliver's career and his heart in a fast-paced show filled with clever twists and big laughs.

Over the River and Through the Woods by Joe DiPietro

Dates: October 29, 30, 31 & November 4, 5, 6, 2027

When it comes to family, sometimes love means never letting you leave. Nick has spent every Sunday sharing dinner with his four devoted Italian-American grandparents—until he announces a dream job offer across the country. Determined to keep him close, his grandparents launch a hilarious campaign involving plenty of food, guilt, and matchmaking in Joe DiPietro's warm, laugh-filled comedy.

Secure Your 2027 Season Subscription Today

Whether you are a long-time supporter or a new subscriber looking for great local entertainment, subscribing to CenterStage North ensures guaranteed seats, savings, and an entire season of great nights out.

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