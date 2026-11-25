LIZA'S CHRISTMAZ WITH A Z! Holiday Comedy is Coming to Out Front Theatre
Performances will run December 3–19, 2026.
Out Front Theatre Company is presenting Liza's Christmaz with a Z: A Gay Fantasia on Holiday Themes. Written by Blake Fountain, the production runs December 3–19, 2026, and follows a larger-than-life Liza Minnelli and some familiar faces on a madcap holiday adventure.
Start spreading the news: Liza's back for the holidays! It's the early 1970s, and there's a snow storm that has New York City frozen in its tracks. Everyone's favorite chaotic EGOT winner finds herself in one of the city's iconic gay bathhouses where Bette Midler and Barry Manilow are bringing some much needed holiday cheer to the patrons - including Truman Capote?! The show features madcap shenanigans, a lot of sequins (HALSTON!) and a visit from the Jolly man in red himself. Will Bottom the elf have his Christmas wish fulfilled? Will Bette and Barry keep the Yuletide gay? Will Liza slow down, and keep her Fosse neck from bobbing long enough to save the gay day?
The holiday romp stars Erica Lloyd as Liza Minnelli (reprising her role from last year's Mamma Dearest! Here We Joan Again). She is joined by Shane Murphy as Truman Capote, Robert Hindsman as Santa, Jack Caron as Bottom the Elf, Mandy Mitchell as Bette Midler, Aavyn Lee as Barry Manilow, TJ Ruth as Chad, and Rafael Sochakov as Thad.
The production is directed by Blake Fountain, music directed by Devin Porter, and choreographed by Courtney Locke. The production team also includes Lily Mayfield (Stage Manager), Jay Reynolds (Costume Designer), Cody Smith (Wig Designer), Lindsey Sharpless (Lighting Designer), Donovan Lewis (Sound Designer), and Bob Stilton (Scenic Designer).
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry
Merely Players Presents (12/04-12/20)
|
The Women of Willow Creek
Merely Players Presents (2/24-2/27)
|
DEATH OF A SALESMAN
Theatrical Outfit (9/08-10/03)
|
A Christmas Tradition
Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre (12/11-12/21)
|
BOOP!® The Musical
Fox Theatre (1/12-1/17)
|
THE CHILDREN
Theatrical Outfit (5/19-6/13)
|
Rialto Film Series Presents Oklahoma!
Rialto Center for the Arts (5/20-5/20)
|
Subscriptions Now Available for 2026/2027 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta Season
Fox Theatre (9/02-7/11)
|
Flippin' Filthy Fairytales
Dad's Garage (6/04-6/26)
|
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS
Fox Theatre (2/02-2/07)