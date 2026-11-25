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Out Front Theatre Company is presenting Liza's Christmaz with a Z: A Gay Fantasia on Holiday Themes. Written by Blake Fountain, the production runs December 3–19, 2026, and follows a larger-than-life Liza Minnelli and some familiar faces on a madcap holiday adventure.

Start spreading the news: Liza's back for the holidays! It's the early 1970s, and there's a snow storm that has New York City frozen in its tracks. Everyone's favorite chaotic EGOT winner finds herself in one of the city's iconic gay bathhouses where Bette Midler and Barry Manilow are bringing some much needed holiday cheer to the patrons - including Truman Capote?! The show features madcap shenanigans, a lot of sequins (HALSTON!) and a visit from the Jolly man in red himself. Will Bottom the elf have his Christmas wish fulfilled? Will Bette and Barry keep the Yuletide gay? Will Liza slow down, and keep her Fosse neck from bobbing long enough to save the gay day?

The holiday romp stars Erica Lloyd as Liza Minnelli (reprising her role from last year's Mamma Dearest! Here We Joan Again). She is joined by Shane Murphy as Truman Capote, Robert Hindsman as Santa, Jack Caron as Bottom the Elf, Mandy Mitchell as Bette Midler, Aavyn Lee as Barry Manilow, TJ Ruth as Chad, and Rafael Sochakov as Thad.

The production is directed by Blake Fountain, music directed by Devin Porter, and choreographed by Courtney Locke. The production team also includes Lily Mayfield (Stage Manager), Jay Reynolds (Costume Designer), Cody Smith (Wig Designer), Lindsey Sharpless (Lighting Designer), Donovan Lewis (Sound Designer), and Bob Stilton (Scenic Designer).

The race is on for the Atlanta Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 HENRY PLAYERS 12% 2 Macon Little Theatre 11% 3 Onstage Atlanta 11% 4 Due West Players 9% 5 Marietta Theatre Company 8% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Elyssa Mactas Lakin - HELLO/GOODBYE The Spotlight Theatre 23% 2 Megan K Hill - MEGAN K HILL IS F.A.B. Nocoloco Creative (Erin North + Ben Cole) / Red Light Cafe 20% 3 Dani Nolte - SPOOKY CABARET Mad Artists’ Entertainment 14% 4 Danielle Lorentz - SPOOKY CABARET Mad Artists’ Entertainment 13% 5 Patty Mosley Nelson - PATTY SINGS A TRIBUTE TO KAREN (AND OTHER 70’S SOFT ROCK DIVAS) Onstage Atlanta 12% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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