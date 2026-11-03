JAMES BROWN THE MUSICAL Will Host Open Casting and Production Calls Ahead of Atlanta World Premiere

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James Brown The Musical has announced an open call for talent onstage and behind the scenes for its world premiere in Atlanta. Actors, singers, dancers, musicians, designers, technicians, and theater professionals are invited to submit for opportunities across the production at www.jamesbrownthemusical.com.

Co-written and led by Deanna Brown-Thomas, daughter of James Brown, and Jeremy E. Cormier, who also serves as director, the musical celebrates the life, sound, and cultural impact of the legendary Godfather of Soul. The production seeks artists and collaborators who can bring musical excellence, emotional depth, precision, and electrifying energy to this extraordinary story.

Atlanta provides a meaningful setting for the musical's world premiere. Its history of civil rights leadership, Black entrepreneurship, and artistic expression has helped shape American culture. The city's historically Black colleges and universities have nurtured generations of leaders and artists, while its musical traditions and creative communities continue to connect cultural heritage with new possibilities.

That spirit resonates with James Brown's legacy of determination, innovation, pride, and self-expression. Bringing his story to an Atlanta stage offers an opportunity to celebrate both an influential artist and a city where Black creativity and cultural leadership have flourished.

'My father's music moved people, but his story also speaks to perseverance, pride, and the power of believing in yourself,' said Deanna Brown-Thomas, co-writer and lead producer. 'We want to bring together a company that understands the heart behind the music. Atlanta's deep cultural roots make it a meaningful place to begin sharing this story with audiences.'

'We are building a company with the talent, discipline, and imagination to capture James Brown's extraordinary presence and the humanity behind it,' said Jeremy E. Cormier, co-writer, director, and lead producer. 'Every person contributes to what the audience experiences—from the performer at the microphone to the crew member preparing the next scene. We invite Atlanta's creative community and talent from across the country to help us bring this world premiere to life.'

OPPORTUNITIES ONSTAGE AND BEHIND THE SCENES

The production welcomes submissions across the following areas:

Principal and supporting cast: Performers for James Brown at different stages of his life, along with featured characters, supporting roles, and ensemble tracks.

Singers and dancers: Lead and supporting vocalists, background singers, actor-singers, dancer-singers, featured dancers, and ensemble performers.

Understudies and swings: Performers with versatility, strong retention, and the ability to cover multiple roles or performance tracks.

Musicians and music staff: Music directors, associate music directors, conductors, rehearsal pianists, keyboardists, guitarists, bassists, drummers, percussionists, trumpet players, saxophonists, trombonists, music arrangers, orchestrators, and music assistants.

Casting and creative support: Casting directors, casting associates, casting assistants, associate and assistant directors, choreographers, associate and assistant choreographers, dance captains, and dramaturgs.

Stage and company management: Production stage managers, stage managers, assistant stage managers, company managers, production managers, production coordinators, and production assistants.

Design and technical leadership: Scenic, lighting, sound, costume, projection, and video designers; associate and assistant designers; technical directors; and technical supervisors.

Backstage and technical crew: Carpenters, scenic artists, electricians, lighting programmers, spotlight operators, audio engineers, microphone technicians, video technicians, projection operators, riggers, automation technicians, stagehands, deck crew, and props personnel.

Wardrobe and performer support: Costume shop staff, stitchers, wardrobe supervisors, dressers, wig designers and technicians, hair stylists, and makeup artists.

Production operations and audience engagement: General management support, administrative staff, marketing professionals, publicists, social media producers, photographers, videographers, community engagement staff, and merchandise personnel.

Applicants should identify their preferred role or department and highlight relevant experience, specialized skills, and availability.

HOW TO SUBMIT

Visit www.jamesbrownthemusical.com to submit for casting, music, creative, production, and crew opportunities.

Performers should prepare a current headshot, résumé, and performance materials relevant to their discipline. Creative professionals, musicians, production staff, and crew should prepare a résumé and, where applicable, a portfolio, reel, or work samples. Follow the submission instructions provided on the website.

ABOUT James Brown THE MUSICAL

James Brown The Musical is a new stage musical celebrating the life, artistry, and enduring influence of James Brown. Co-written by Deanna Brown-Thomas and Jeremy E. Cormier, and directed by Cormier, the production brings together music, movement, and storytelling to explore the man behind the sound and the legacy that continues to inspire generations.

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