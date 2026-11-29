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Cirque du Soleil’s ‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… makes a holiday stop at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre December 2–13. Inspired by the classic poem A Visit from St. Nicholas, the holiday production follows a young girl who has lost the magic of the season and a father trying to reconnect with his daughter, bringing their story to life alongside aerial work, juggling, acrobatics, and Cirque spectacle.

I caught up with Will Borges, who plays the Father and performs in the show’s Aerial Lamp act, ahead of the Atlanta engagement to talk about his journey from gymnastics to the circus, making his Cirque du Soleil debut in ‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE…, the physical and theatrical demands of the production, and what audiences don’t see happening behind the scenes.

BWW: Will, thank you so much for taking time to chat. I’d love to start with your journey. What was your path to becoming a performer and ultimately joining this production?

Will Borges: Growing up, I started off as a gymnast. Both my parents were gymnasts, so it was just what I did growing up. One day, my mom took me to do a flying trapeze class, and that started my whole circus journey when I was around 14. From there, I ended up going to a circus school in Montreal, where I did most of my professional training. Since graduating in 2023, I’ve performed with different circus companies, mostly based out of Quebec, Canada. Last year was my first time working with Cirque du Soleil and I was super excited to come back and do it again for another season.

Was performing with Cirque du Soleil something you had envisioned for yourself?

Once I started really doing circus, it definitely became a big goal and an exciting opportunity if it were to arise. It was definitely something that I was looking toward, even if it wasn’t specifically the goal at the time. I really love to do circus and perform, and I’m grateful to be able to do that with Cirque du Soleil on such big stages because they do really great productions. I’m really happy to be part of that here.

For readers who may know Cirque du Soleil but aren’t familiar with ‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE…, tell us a little about the show and what they can expect.

The story of ‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… is based off the classic poem A Visit from St. Nicholas by Clement Clarke Moore. Cirque du Soleil took lines from this poem as inspiration to tell the story of a jaded young girl who has lost the magic of the holidays and how her father is trying to not only reconnect with her but also reconnect her with the magic of the holidays as well. Through that storytelling, there are incredible aerial acts and juggling and even acrobatic reindeer diving through hoops. It’s a super fun show with a great story behind it.

You play the Father, but you’re also part of the Aerial Lamp act. How do those fit together?

Throughout the show, I have a few passages onstage to help convey the character of the Father, and I’m trying to search for my daughter. This ends up bringing me to the Aerial Lamp, where Jolly, another character in the show, tries to show me the lights and show me how to find my daughter again to reconnect with her. The Aerial Lamp act is the reconciliation with what my character is trying to work through within the story. The ending of my Aerial Lamp act is the resolution of me knowing what I need to do to find my daughter and reconnect with her.

What exactly is the Aerial Lamp, and what does the act demand of you physically?

The Aerial Lamp is a specialized aerial apparatus. It was created by Alexis Vignon, and he created the apparatus itself and all the vocabulary that we do. It’s basically a rope, and at the bottom there’s a lamp with a ring around it, so I can hold it like a trapeze bar. I’m able to climb the rope, and I get lifted off the ground while spinning and wrapping the rope around me and unwrapping myself. It’s pretty physically demanding, and we try to make it look as smooth and effortless as possible, even through all of the heavy demands physically that are needed to do the act.

You have those athletic demands, but you’re also playing a character. How do you approach playing the Father while doing everything the circus performance requires?

As a 25-year-old, it’s true that I’m not super fatherly, but I try to emanate that in my character throughout the show, acting a bit more fatherly. Even though, in the aerial act specifically, I do think that maybe a 50-year-old father cannot do everything I’m doing, I try to maintain certain movements and movement qualities that are relatable and readable as an audience member, even if you’re not as circus-inclined, to keep that character alive.

What feels distinctly Cirque about this production, and what feels different because it’s a holiday show?

It is Cirque du Soleil’s first holiday show, and as an artist inside of the show, it’s super special for me because all of us artists know that it’s a short-term project. It’s only playing during the holidays, so we all get to come together and enjoy this experience. Because we all know it’s limited we all keep that excitement and energy within the cast and get to share it with the audiences. I feel like that’s something that audiences can see onstage, which is really great. I think it’s a great way to not only get ready for the holidays but also enjoy a Cirque du Soleil show with super high-level acrobatics and circus techniques.

Underneath all of that spectacle, what’s the emotional story you hope audiences take away from the show?

I think an emotional story to take away from ‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… is just being family-oriented, being with the ones you love, and remembering that it can sometimes be a bit too easy to lose connections, whether it’s family or friends. As a circus performer, I travel a lot, too, so sometimes it’s hard to maintain relationships. Something in this story is about keeping those connections strong and being with the ones you love. I think that’s what the holidays are all about in the end, too.

Cirque makes so much of what happens onstage look effortless. What are audiences not seeing behind the scenes that goes into making a performance like this possible?

There’s plenty of stuff that happens behind the scenes. During the show, the artists are warming up on the side stage, getting ready to be physically ready to do what they need to do. There’s the tech team backstage. There are 26 artists onstage, and behind the stage there are 26 techs helping move props around. They’re the ones who set up the stage and set up all the rigging to make sure that us aerialists are safe. Apart from that, as a solo artist in the show, I’ve been training aerials specifically since I was 14 or 15 years old, so it’s been 10-plus years. I’ve been dedicating my training and my life to be able to perform the way we do in this show. For the Aerial Lamp, it’s not my main discipline, but I have a lot of aerial experience, so I’m taking things I’ve learned from aerials and ground acrobatics.

In Atlanta alone, you’ll perform 16 shows in less than two weeks. How do you keep something so physically demanding safe and consistent with that kind of schedule?

Because it’s a Christmas show, they try to pack in the amount of shows that can be enjoyed during the holiday season. It’s definitely not a show schedule that is meant to be held over a year-long period. It’s really meant for these two months where we’re performing to give that extra push. We all train a lot to be prepared, and even though it is a bit more intense and some days we might be more sore, we have a physio on staff who helps us with little tweaks or things to make sure we feel good to go onstage, and also helps us strengthen ourselves before we even have those little pains or twinges, to keep up with the show load before we eventually finish the season.

You’ll be performing at the Fox Theatre when you come to Atlanta. Do different theatres and audiences change the energy of the show for you?

Different theatres definitely have different energies. The way they set up the set onstage is super similar from theatre to theatre. At least behind the scenes, where the props live, that’s all very much the same and very comfortable for us without too many changes. Then it’s super exciting to arrive at a new theatre and see how each theatre is so beautiful in its own way and in the architecture. I haven’t been to the Fox Theatre myself yet, so it’s something I’ve heard great things about from people who have been there before. I’m really excited to be there in that theatre and get to perform there.

If you could watch one moment of the show from the audience instead of performing it, which would you choose?

That’s a good question. It’s tough. There are so many exciting parts, and they have the show playing on screens backstage so we can see what’s happening onstage. There are so many spots where I try to get little sneak peeks while I’m warming up. I think it has to be the aerial hotel cart for me. It’s like a hotel cart trolley, and it’s rigged to be an aerial apparatus. The performer in that act gets picked up and goes all around the cart, spinning and curling and displaying her flexibility and strength. Seeing her do that act with the music is super powerful.

When the lights come up at the end, what do you hope families and other audience members carry away from the theatre?

As a performer in this show, and all shows that I get to be a part of, I just love to see people walking away with awe and excitement and stories to talk about. Even within my own family, I love going to see shows, and the drive home is always exciting. You get to talk about all the things that you may have seen, or maybe you missed something that other people saw. I think it’s a really great way to connect with the people you get to see the show with. Of course, it is a circus show, and I may be biased toward circus, but I think seeing circus is just so incredible, whether you really understand what’s happening or not. As a circus performer myself, when I see shows, my favorite parts of circus shows are the parts that I struggle to understand. I think that’s something that everyone can enjoy.

Finally, if there’s a young person in the audience who thinks they may want to do this one day, what advice would you give them from your own experience?

The thing that always kept me going and pushing is just how much fun it is and how much I love to not only use my body but learn new skills. If you love to do it, just keep pushing to enjoy what you do. Whether it’s circus or other arts or whatever it may be in life, I think the most important thing is to just find what you love to do and do it as much as you can, because that’s what makes life so worth living.

‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE plays the Fox Theatre December 2 – 13 as part of the Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta 45th Anniversary season. Tickets are available at the Fox Theatre box office at 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30308 and by visiting https://foxtheatre.org/twas or by calling 855-285-8499. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by contacting sales@foxtheatre.org. Performances are December 2 – 13 – Wednesday – Friday @ 7:30 PM, Saturday at 12:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Lead and Top Photo: Will Borges

Mid Photo 1: Roller Skating & Children - Photo Credit Benoit Z Leroux

Mid Photo 2: Hoop Diving - Photo Credit Benoit Z Leroux

Mid Photo 3: Dancer 2 & Isabella - Photo Credit Benoit Z Leroux

Mid Photo 4: Dancer 2 - Photo Credit Benoit Z Leroux

Mid Photo 5: Diabolo 2 - Photo Credit Benoit Z Leroux

Bottom Photo: Dancer 1 - Photo Credit Benoit Z Leroux

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