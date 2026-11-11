Horizon Theatre to Present BLACK WOMEN SPEAK New Play Festival With Four Readings

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Horizon Theatre will present the Black Women Speak New Play Festival, featuring four new, heartfelt and complex stories from Dana Stringer, Chiwuzo Ife Okwumabua, Tramaine Dowell and Amina S. McIntyre on Nov. 14–15.

Horizon’s Black Women Speak program was founded in 2021 to amplify the voices of Black women playwrights and bring more of their work to the American stage. This festival celebrates the creativity and range of Black women storytellers in Atlanta.

Following each performance by professional actors, audiences will engage in discussions that offer an inside look at the writing process and a chance to share their responses with the artists. Tickets are free, and reservations are encouraged. For more information, visit horizontheatre.com.

Saturday, November 14

3 p.m.: Mother Machine by Dana Stringer

Two sisters – Robi, an ambitious executive, and Kat, a nurturing free spirit – return home to Southwest Atlanta for their father's funeral. Their widowed mom is holding up, feisty as always, but her memory is failing. Robi's college student daughter, who lives with her aunt, is caught between these two very opposite sisters. Each of them has a secret and is on the cusp of change. Are the ties that bind greater than the challenges and differences that threaten to pull them apart?

Sunday, November 15

2 p.m.: The Post-Partum Social Club by Tramaine Dowell

Four Black mothers gather for margaritas and a much-needed escape, but as laughter gives way to buried secrets, their night off becomes a reckoning with motherhood's invisible costs—a sharp, tender tragicomedy about finding themselves before it costs them everything.

4 p.m.: Lucy's Sol: A Southern Black Girl Rock Gospel by Chiwuzo Ife Okwumabua

Lucy faces her own mortality and stages the concert of her life with the help of futuristic technology. Through gospel, blues and rock, she relives her rise, her regrets and her revelations, hoping to inspire her daughter to live boldly before the final curtain falls.

This story celebrates Black women's resilience and reminds us that rest and letting go are acts of bravery. This reading is primarily the book of the musical, with two musical numbers included.

7 p.m.: Silver Boots by Amina S. McIntyre

Two high school friends from dance team, Sasha and ReRe, return home for a 20th high school reunion. Sasha is moving back home to take care of her now-ailing grandmother. She hopes to make amends with ReRe, her estranged childhood best friend, and participate in the Alumni Homecoming, but the truth about incidents that happened during their high school dance squad days could ultimately seal the fate of their friendship.

Location and Tickets

The Black Women Speak New Play Festival will take place at Horizon Theatre, located at 1083 Austin Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30307.

The event is free and open to the public. Guests can RSVP online or call 404-584-7450.

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