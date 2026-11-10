Fox Theatre Awards $500,000 to Georgia Theaters and Cultural Landmarks

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Fox Gives, the philanthropic arm of the Fox Theatre, has given 12 single-year grants totaling $500,000 for historic theaters and partner organizations in Georgia. The funding enables a range of projects to support important cultural assets and strengthen their operations.

Eight organizations will receive Preservation & Facilities Grants to engage community-wide participation and support for local preservation and facilities projects. Four grantees will receive Technical Services Grants, providing direct access to professional experts and resources to address specific organizational, operational and strategic needs. Support may include strategic planning, professional development, organizational growth, sustainability, leadership development and technology guidance.

Now in its 18th year, Fox Gives has invested more than $6.2 million in historic theaters and cultural landmarks across Georgia and the Southeast. Of that total, more than $4.7 million has been awarded through single-year grants to 66 venues throughout the region. Earlier this year, Fox Gives also bestowed $1 million in multiyear grants to the historic DeSoto Theatre in Rome and the Thomasville Municipal Auditorium, with each receiving $500,000 in long-term preservation support.

Grants from Fox Gives are designed to help address immediate needs, plan for the future and advance significant long-term projects. The program funds eligible projects focused on preservation, facilities, planning, technical assistance and other critical needs.

“The Fox Theatre’s own history has shown us what’s possible when dedicated supporters invest in a venue and believe in its potential,” said Allan Vella, president and CEO of the Fox Theatre. “As we approach our 100th anniversary, we’re proud to carry that legacy forward through Fox Gives to help local theaters strengthen their operations and contribute to the cultural and economic vitality of their cities and regions.”

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