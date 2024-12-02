First Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Atlanta Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out the first stats for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Anna Bragg - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 15%

Carly Ann Lovell - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 11%

Bonnie Dixon - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 9%

Richard Frazier - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 6%

Tonya Coker - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Augusta Players 6%

Erika Fasselt - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers 5%

JR McCall - CABARET - Renegade Theatre Company 5%

Shannon Champion - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 5%

Karris Morgan - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 5%

Faith Madison Holton - A CHORUS LINE - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Courtney Locke - 9 TO 5 - Woodstock Arts 4%

Kari Twyman - 9 TO 5 - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 4%

Colleen Roberts - WEDDING SINGER - City Springs Theatre 3%

Zac Phelps - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Lisa Sherouse - SWEENEY TODD - School Street Playhouse 3%

Stephanie Gore - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Shannon Champion - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

Heather Schutz - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Marietta Theatre Company 2%

Kyle Larson - SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 2%

Joy Woods - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Baayork Lee - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 15%

Nikki Snelson - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs 15%

Atarius Armstrong - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 9%

Heidi and Jeff McKerley - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 7%

Janie Young - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 7%

Zac Phelps - ROCK OF AGES - The Strand 7%

Courtney Locke - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Precious West - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Actor's Express with Oglethorpe Theatre 4%

Jonathan Rockefeller - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 4%

Dawn Axam - BLACK NATIVITY - Dominion Entertainment 4%

Matthew Johnson Harris - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 4%

Bethany Smith - ANNIE - The Legacy Theatre 4%

Michael Short - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - OnStage Atlanta 4%

Tyler Sarkis - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Emma Crane Jaster - REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Richardo - APONTE - The Atlanta Opera 3%

Mandy Corbett - PELAGIUS - The Legacy Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Julie Marcigliano - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 11%

Julie Marcigliano - SWEENY TODD - Bellissimo Theater/FoCAL Center 10%

Karen Heid - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Augusta Players 9%

Chance Harbin - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 8%

Britt Hensley - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 8%

Shelley Kuhen - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 7%

Julie Marcigliano - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 6%

Venessa Meiers - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 6%

Maggie Verner - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Vickie Zuffoletti - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Jessica Williams - THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 3%

Tony Smithey - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

Shelley Kuhen - DREAMGIRLS - THEATRE MACON 3%

Laura Taylor - DRACULA - Pumphouse Players 3%

Chelsie Correll - REEFER MADNESS - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Shelsy Tity - THE LADY FROM THE SEA - Renegade Theatre Company 3%

Jessica Williams - SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 3%

Stephanie McDonald & Alyssa Paduano - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Snellville Performing Arts 2%

Chelsie Correll - THE MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Shelley Kuhen - THE ELEPHANT MAN - THEATRE MACON 2%

Samuel Ginn - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Alex Allison - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springer Opera House 18%

Dr. Nyrobi Moss - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 10%

April Andrew Carswell - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 9%

Ryan Moller - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 9%

April Andrew Carswell - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Actor's Express 6%

Sarafina Bush - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 5%

Will Ward - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 5%

Deondre’ Cumberbatch - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 5%

Vickie Zuffoletti - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Marietta Theatre Company 5%

Jay Reynolds - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Jordan Hermitt - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 4%

Jordan Hermitt - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

April Andrew Carswell - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Eric Griffis - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Valoneecia Tolbert - FOR THE LOVE OF MAHALIA - AMC Performance Company 3%

Ashlynne Ludwig - PELAGIUS - The Legacy Theatre 2%

Dr. L. Nyrobi Moss - THE WASH - Synchronicity Theatre & Impact Theatre 2%

Jay Reynolds - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Jarrod Barnes - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 2%

Savannah Cobb - THE OTHER PART OF THE PICTURE - Essential Theatre 1%

Ivania Stack - REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Jarrod Barnes - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 26%

HAIR SPRAY - Fox Theatre 25%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 20%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 18%

SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 11%



Best Dance Production (Professional)

RENT - The Atlanta Opera 68%

DANCE CANVAS “INTRODUCING THE NEXT GENERATION” - Dance Canvas @ Ferst Center for the Arts 32%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Eric Bragg - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 11%

Dawn Phipps - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 7%

Charlotte Mosteller - BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Lake Country Players 5%

Danielle Dickinson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 5%

Emil Thomas - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 5%

Alejandra Ruiz - 9 TO 5 - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 5%

Dawn Phipps - SWEENEY TODD - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 5%

Tyler Webster - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 5%

Scott Seidl - SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Augusta Players 5%

JP Haynie - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 5%

Maxel Amador - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 5%

Richard Frazier - DREAMGIRLS - THEATRE MACON 4%

Alex Williams - ORDINARY DAYS - Perry Players 4%

Diane Watts - SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 3%

Mckenzie McCart - CABARET - Renegade Theatre Company 3%

Sean Newman - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Holly Theatre 3%

Austin Harleson - BIG FISH - Bellissimo Theater 3%

Chris Davis - THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 3%

Lisa Sherouse - SWEENEY TODD - School Street Playhouse 2%

Kristine Reese - WEDDING SINGER - City Springs Theatre 2%

Stephanie McDonald & Alyssa Paduano - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 2%

Richard Frazier - THE 1940S RADIO HOUR - THEATRE MACON 2%

Danielle Lorentz - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

Danielle Dickinson - KANSAS AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Lolek’s Storytellers 1%

Beth Clark - DISASTER! - The New Depot Players 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Baayork Lee - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 13%

Heidi Cline McKerley - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 9%

Caty Bergmark - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 9%

Nikki Snelson - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 9%

Shane Delancey - JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 8%

Michael Stewart - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 6%

Charlie Miller - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Onstage Atlanta 5%

Michael Arden and Tinashe Kajese-Bolden - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 5%

Jonathan Rockefeller - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 5%

Freddie Ashley - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Actor's Express 5%

Tomer Zvulun - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 4%

Robert Connor - BLACK NATIVITY - Dominion Entertainment 4%

Rachel Rudd - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Marietta Theatre Company 4%

Vita Tzykun - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 3%

Robert King Jr. - FOR THE LOVE OF MAHALIA - AMC Performance Company 3%

Michael Short - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Onstage Atlanta 3%

Mark Smith - ANNIE - The Legacy Theatre 3%

Paul Conroy - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Mark Smith - PELAGIUS - The Legacy Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Maxel Amador - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 8%

Samuel Ginn - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 6%

Richard Frazier - AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - THEATRE MACON 5%

Myrna Feldman - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 5%

JP Haynie - THE MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 5%

Roy Lewis - GHOST - The Augusta Players 5%

Mo Brower - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Lake Country Players 5%

Alex McConnell - CHEATING DEATH (SPOOKY SHORTS) - Cherokee Theater Company 4%

Jim Crisp - 12 ANGRY JURORS - THEATRE MACON 4%

Cathe Hall-Payne - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - The New Depot Players 4%

Evan Ruede - OUR TOWN - Renegade Theatre Company 4%

Jim Wilgus - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Smyrna Village Players 4%

Lisa Sherouse - 'DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - School street Playhouse 4%

Emil Thomas - THE GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 (2023) - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 3%

Ann Mitchell - FOUR OLD BROADS - Winder Barrow Community Theatre 3%

Jared Wright - LEND ME A TENOR - Act 3 Productions 3%

Brandi Kilgore - LOVE, SEX, AND THE I.R.S. - Lionheart Theatre Company 3%

Sydney Chalfa - THE ELEPHANT MAN - THEATRE MACON 3%

Hailee Zuniga - EURYDICE - ACT1 Theater 2%

Dean Coutris - AS YOU LIKE IT - The Bowl at Sugar Hill (Player’s Guild/Eagle Theatre) 2%

Lory Cox - ALMOST, MAINE - Onstage Atlanta 2%

Erin Campbell - SORRY, WRONG NUMBER (SPOOKY SHORTS) - Cherokee Theater Company 2%

Christopher Voss - RUBY SUNRISE - ACT1 Theater 2%

Robert Myles - DETROIT '67 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Jerry Jobe - DRINKING HABITS - Centerstage North Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Becca Parker - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 12%

Candy McLellan & Jeremiah Davison - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 11%

Keith McCoy - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 9%

Rosemary Newcott - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 8%

Tinashe Kajese-Bolden - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Alliance theatre 7%

Larry Cox - ALMOST, MAINE - Onstage Atlanta 5%

Damian Lockhart - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Meagan Cascone - HOLES - Springer Opera House 5%

Robert Connor - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit/Dominion Entertainment 5%

John Ruane - FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 4%

Paul Conroy - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Robert John Connor - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Matt Torney - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 3%

January Lavoy - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 3%

K. Parker - THE GULF - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Paul R. Pierce - THE MINUTES - Springer Opera House 2%

Jennifer Bishop - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

Derek Goldman - REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Melissa Foulger - MERCURY - Actor's Express 2%

Lauren Morris - PRISONTOWN - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

Lee Osorio - NATIVE GARDENS - Stage Door Theatre 2%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 14%

SWEENEY TODD - Bellissimo Theater/FoCAL Center 8%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 6%

DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 6%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 5%

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Augusta Players 5%

INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 4%

SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 4%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 4%

BIG FISH - Wonder Playhouse 4%

WEDDING SINGER - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 4%

SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bellissimo Theater 3%

THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 3%

CABARET - Renegade Theatre Company 3%

ROMEO AND JULIET - ACT1 Theater 3%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Onstage Atlanta 3%

9 TO 5 - Woodstock Arts 2%

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 2%

LOVE, SEX, AND THE I.R.S. - Lionheart Theatre Company 1%

THE ELEPHANT MAN - THEATRE MACON 1%

MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 1%

THE RUBY SUNRISE - ACT1 Theater 1%

THE 25TH ANNUAL SPELLING BEE - Marietta Theatre Company 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 10%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Aurora Theatre 9%

LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 8%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre 5%

THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 5%

THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance Theatre 4%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springer Opera House 4%

HAIR SPRAY - Fox Theatre 4%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Marietta Theatre Company 4%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 3%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit/Dominion Entertainment 3%

RENT - The Atlanta Opera 3%

CABARET - Springer Opera House 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 3%

THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 3%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 3%

SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 3%

ANNIE - The Legacy Theatre 2%

FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 2%

AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE WORLD OF ANNE FRANK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 1%

PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 1%

EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 1%

MERCURY - Actor's Express 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ben Rawson - DREAMGIRLS - The Augusta Players 9%

Noah Popp - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Marietta Theatre Company 9%

Dylan O’Donnell - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 9%

Dylan O’Donnell - SWEENEY TODD - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 8%

JP Haynie - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 7%

Jsayla Martin - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 7%

Patrick Schoen - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 6%

Danielle Dickinson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 6%

Sean Newman - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Holly Theatre 5%

Brad Rudy - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Marietta Theatre Company 5%

Caroline Van Zant - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - Woodstock Arts 5%

Lee Morgan - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 4%

Will Johnson, Danielle Lorentz - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 4%

Alex Williams & Hanna Kemp - ORDINARY DAYS - Perry Players 3%

Scott McDonald - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 3%

Samuel Ginn - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

McLain Miller - LEND ME A TENOR - Act 3 Theatre 2%

Jacob Zacharewicz - BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Dallas Theater 1%

Jsayla Martin - THE GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 (2023) - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 1%

Josh Marett - SPOOKY SHORTS - Cherokee Theater Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Katie Underwood - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 9%

Ben Rawson - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 8%

Beate M. Czogalla - THE GULF - Out Front Theatre Company 8%

Mike Wood - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 7%

Mike Wood - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - City Springs Theatre 7%

Mike Wood - JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 7%

Mike Wood - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 6%

Jen Schriever - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 6%

Mary Parker - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 6%

David Reingold - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Thomas C. Hase - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 4%

David Reingold - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

David Reingold - MERCURY - Actor's Express 4%

Calvin Johnson - BLACK NATIVITY - Dominion Entertainment 4%

Rachael N. Blackwell - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 3%

Mike Wood - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Lindesy Sharpless - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Zach Blane - REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Nadirah T. Harper - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Rob Dillard - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Cory Speakman - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 9%

Leroy Kennedy - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Squre 7%

Barbara Macko - SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 6%

Barbara Macko - WEDDING SINGER - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 6%

Chance Harbin - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 6%

Sophia Dickinson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 6%

Richard Magner - SWEENEY TODD - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 6%

Gamble - CABARET - Renegade Theatre Company 6%

Kimberly Watson Markham - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 6%

Paul Jones - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Augusta Players 5%

Nestor Jaenz & Jim Penndorf - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 5%

Nestor Jaenz - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Laura Voss - A CHORUS LINE - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Cory Speakman - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Holly Theatre 4%

Emily Estrada - THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 3%

Ginger Corley - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

Kimberly Watson Markham - BIG FISH - Bellissimo Theater 3%

Paul Tate - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Onstage Atlanta 3%

Danielle Lorentz - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

Dr. Changa Miller - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 2%

Sophia Dickinson - KANSAS AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Lolek’s Storytellers 2%

Nestor Jaenz - REEFER MADNESS - Macon Little Theatre 1%

Mary Lynn Luke - DISASTER! - The New Depot Players 1%

Nestor Jaenz & Jim Penndorf - THE 1940S RADIO HOUR - THEATRE MACON 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Miles Plant - JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 11%

Debbie Anderson - CABARET - Springer Opera House 11%

Holt McCarley - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 10%

Alli Reinhardt - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Actor's Express 10%

Alli Reinhardt - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 9%

Griffin Strout - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 9%

James Sampliner - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance Theatre 7%

Kathy Buraczynski - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - OnStage Atlanta 6%

James Lowe - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 6%

Jarred Lee - JERSEY BOYS - Springer Opera House 6%

Nate Edmondson - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 6%

Nick Silvestri - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 6%

Christopher Brent Davis - PELAGIUS - The Legacy Theatre 3%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 16%

INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 10%

SWEENEY TODD - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 10%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 7%

DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 5%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 5%

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Augusta Players 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Loleks Storytellers 4%

SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 4%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 4%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Onstage Atlanta 3%

9 TO 5 - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 3%

THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 3%

BIG FISH - Bellissimo Theater 3%

BIG RIVER - Lake Country Players 3%

CABARET - Renegade Theatre Company 3%

SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 2%

BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Lake Country Players 2%

TARZAN - Loleks Storytellers 2%

HAIR SPRAY - Fox Theatre 1%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 1%

DREAM GIRLS - THEATRE MACON 1%

MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 1%

ELF - Pumphouse Players 1%

REEFER MADNESS - Macon Little Theatre 1%



Best Musical (Professional)

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 12%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 9%

LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 9%

THE MUSIC MAN - City Springs Theatre 8%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 8%

THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance Theatre 8%

JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 8%

CABARET - Actor's Express 7%

THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

RENT - The Atlanta Opera 4%

SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 4%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - OnStage Atlanta 4%

BLACK NATIVITY - Dominion Entertainment 4%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 3%

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - City Springs Theatre 2%

ANNIE - The Legacy Theatre 2%

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Actor's Express 2%

SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 1%

PELAGIUS - The Legacy Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Josh Napier - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 8%

Ontario Williams - BIG RIVER - Lake Country Players 5%

Adam Jarrard - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Holly Theatre 5%

Reagan Simmons - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 4%

Aimee Bonnet - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 3%

Gigi McClenning - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 3%

Casey Johnson - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Augusta Players 3%

Mila Yehya - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 3%

Craig Lovell - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 3%

Jeremy Choate - SWEENEY TODD - Bellissimo Theater/FoCAL Center 3%

John Brannigan - BIG FISH - Bellissimo Theater/FoCAL Center 3%

Cassidy Hall - CHORUS LINE - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Tierra Robinson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Danielle Lorentz - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

Tyler Stella - BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Lake Country Players 2%

Harry Wendorff - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 2%

Abbie Carr - THE PROM - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Brianna Nicole Hill - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Alex Williams - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Merrideth Ziesse - SWEENEY TODD - School Street Playhouse 2%

Amy Dixon - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Onstage Atlanta 2%

Noah Grant - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 2%

Spencer Perdeck - CABARET - Renegade Theatre Company 2%

James Wood - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 2%

Caty Bergmark - 9 TO 5 - Woodstock Arts 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Haden Rider - JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 9%

Adam Marino - JERSEY BOYS - Springer Opera House 8%

Amber Riley - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance Theatre 8%

Billy Tighe - THE MUSIC MAN - City Springs Theatre 7%

Alexandria Joy - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 4%

Jennifer Geller - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 4%

Akron Lanier Watson - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 4%

Wynne Kelly - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Catherine Campbell - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Alexandra Childers - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 3%

Jennifer Hope - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springer Opera House 3%

Sydney Peebler - ANNIE - The Legacy Theatre 3%

Lily Kaufman - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 3%

Loretta Devine - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 3%

Domenic Jungling - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 2%

Joshua Williams - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Emory Theatre 2%

Hayden Rowe - CABARET - Actor's Express 2%

Terry Burrell - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 2%

Wendy Melkonian - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Michael Short - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 2%

Akron Watson - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 2%

Anna Dvorak - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 2%

Katelyn Crall - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Springer Opera House 2%

Kacye Denise - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 2%

Chani Maisonet - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Anna Trentacoste - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Smyrna Village Players 6%

Harry Wendorff - LEND ME A TENOR - Act 3 Theatre 5%

Arthur Schutt - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Lake Country Players 4%

Katie Jennison - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 4%

Reese Johnson - GHOST - The Augusta Players 4%

Ava Mize - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 4%

Aly Suleman - BOEING BOEING - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Tyler Webster - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

Donny Sadler - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

Cody Stuckenschneider - DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER - School Street Playhouse 3%

Stuart Schleuse - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Onstage Atlanta 3%

Chris Trevino - ROMEO AND JULIET - ACT1 Theater 3%

Annie Sinatra - THE MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Emil Thomas - THE GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 (2023) - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Kitt Marsh - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bellissimo Theater 2%

Mitchell Brinkley - AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - THEATRE MACON 2%

Liam Parke - AS YOU LIKE IT - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 2%

Keirston Murphy - DRACULA - Pumphouse Players 2%

Christina Saliba - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Smyrna Village Players 2%

Brooke Henson - MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Cady Walls - THE BEANS, THE BEANS - Momentum Arts 2%

Michael Masi - LEND ME A TENOR - Act 3 Theatre 2%

Chris Clark - BLITHE SPIRIT - ACT1 Theater 2%

Barbara Macko - FOUR OLD BROADS - Winder Barrow Community Theatre 2%

John Esnard - THE ELEPHANT MAN - THEATRE MACON 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Alex Maldonado - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 8%

Osama Ashour - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 6%

Amari Cheatom - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 5%

Trajan Clayton - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Tom Key - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Zip Rampy - LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - OnStage Atlanta 4%

Andre Eaton Jr. - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 4%

Amari Cheatom - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit/Dominion Entertainment 4%

JR McCall - ALMOST, MAINE - Onstage Atlanta 4%

Max Walls - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Maria Rodriguez-Sager - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Tess Malis Kincaid - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Jade Payton - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Alliance theatre 3%

Andi Stanesic - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Caleb Clark - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 3%

Josh Hudson - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Cynthia D. Barker - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Carolyn Cook - MERCURY - Actor's Express 2%

Jen Harper - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Rob Demery - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Alliance theatre 2%

Ashanti Brown - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

Katelin Chesna - FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 2%

Michelle Pokopac - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 2%

Andrew Benator - REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Damian Lockhart - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Actor's Express 2%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bellissimo Theater 12%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - THEATRE MACON 9%

GHOST - The Augusta Players 6%

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 6%

ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Lake Country Players 5%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 5%

AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - THEATRE MACON 4%

LEND ME A TENOR - Act 3 Theatre 4%

12 ANGRY JURORS - THEATRE MACON 4%

MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 3%

DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - School Street Playhouse 3%

GET YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 3%

THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - The New Depot Players 3%

OUR TOWN - Renegade Theatre Company 3%

LOVE, SEX, AND THE I.R.S. - Lionheart Theatre Company 3%

THE GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 3%

AS YOU LIKE IT - The Bowl at Sugar Hill (Player’s Guild/Eagle Theatre) 3%

DRINKING HABITS - Centerstage North Theatre 3%

DRACULA - Pumphouse Players 2%

SPOOKY SHORTS - Cherokee Theater Company 2%

THE ELEPHANT MAN - THEATRE MACON 2%

RUBY SUNRISE - ACT1 Theater 2%

EURYDICE - ACT1 Theatre 2%

THE BEANS, THE BEANS - Momentum Arts 2%

DETROIT '67 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%



Best Play (Professional)

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 13%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 12%

MERCURY - Actor's Express 9%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 9%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Alliance theatre 8%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 7%

ALMOST, MAINE - Onstage Atlanta 6%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit/Dominion Entertainment 6%

AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 4%

PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 4%

KNEAD - Aurora Theatre 2%

EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 2%

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Actor's Express 2%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 2%

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Savannah Repertory Theatre 1%

NATIVE GARDENS - Stage Door Theatre 1%

THE GULF - Out Front Theatre Company 1%

REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Atlanta Opera 37%

RENT - Pullman Yards 28%

LA BOHEME - The Atlanta Opera 22%

DIE WALKURE - The Atlanta Opera 7%

RIGOLETTO - The Atlanta Opera 6%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Carson Letner - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 7%

Vicki Glembocki - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 7%

Emil Thomas - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 7%

Cody Stuckenschneider - SWEENEY TODD - School Street Playhouse 6%

Chance Harbin - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 6%

Paul Gambill & Bethany Harwell - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Augusta Players 5%

Holly Roberts - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 5%

JP Haynie - MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 5%

Sean Newman - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Holly Theatre 5%

Diane Watts/Randy Bampfield/Michael Masi - SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 4%

Mo Brower - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Lake Country Players 4%

Carson Letner - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 4%

Cathe Hall-Payne and Angie Short - MAYTAG VIRGIN - Centerstage North Theatre 4%

Terry Mulligan - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 4%

Vicki Glembocki - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bellissimo Theater 4%

Holly Roberts - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - THEATRE MACON 3%

Nicholas Sostillio & Richard Frazier-Sostillio - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 3%

Danielle Dickinson - KANSAS AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Lolek’s Storytellers 3%

Cody Stuckenshinder - DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - School Street Playhouse 3%

Stephanie McDonald & Alyssa Paduano - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 3%

Larissa Boland - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 2%

Nicolas Costillos - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 2%

G Scott Riley - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - School street playhouse 2%

Dave Di Pietro - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - The New Depot Players 2%

Ed Palombo - SPOOKY SHORTS - Cherokee Theater Company 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

David Robertson - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 10%

Jacob Olson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - City Springs Theatre 8%

Becca Parker - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 7%

Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 6%

Alex Pirtle - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 6%

Adam Pagdon - THE OTHER PART OF THE PICTURE - Essential Theatre 6%

Dane Laffry and Teresa L. Williams - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 6%

Matthew Swindell - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 5%

Chaerlie Miller & Barry West - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 5%

Max Nolan Young - CABARET - Springer Opera House 5%

Daimien J. Matherson & Monty Wilson - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 5%

Vita Tzykun - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 5%

Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit/Dominion Entertainment 5%

Paul Conroy & Sydney Lee - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Alexander Whittenberg - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 3%

Moriah & Isabel Curley-Clay - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Kat Conley - MERCURY - Actor's Express 2%

Tom Haverdeane - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 1%

Tyler Tunney - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Savannah Repertory Theatre 1%

Sof Delgado - THE GULF - Out Front Theatre Company 1%

Paul Conroy & Sydney Lee - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 1%

Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Misha Kachman - REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Annabell Mallard - SWEENEY TODD - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 18%

Annabell Mallard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 15%

Kenneth Jones - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 12%

Tim Hinojosa - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 11%

Maggie Parker & Phil Pereira - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Holly Theatre 10%

Rick Harper - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 9%

Jared Wright - LEND ME A TENOR - Act 3 Theatre 6%

Joel Abbott & Grayson Sawyer - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 5%

Deanna Cannon - DOWN IN MISSISSIPPI - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 5%

Brenda Orchard - SPOOKY SHORTS - Cherokee Theater Company 5%

Deanna Cannon - DETROIT '67 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 5%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Caleb Huneycutt - JERSEY BOYS - Springer Opera House 17%

Becca and Michael Parker - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 12%

Brady Brown - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 8%

Tyehimba Shabazz - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 8%

Nate Edmondson - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 7%

Jeremiah Davidson - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 7%

Joshua D. Reid - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 6%

Charlie Miller - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 6%

Brady Brown - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Donovan Lewis - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Johnathan Taylor - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 4%

Dan Bauman - MERCURY - Actor's Express 4%

Tom Haverdeane - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 3%

Roc Lee - REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Claudia Martinez - PRISONTOWN - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

Jeremiah Davison - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Kait Rivas - THE GULF - Out Front Theatre Company 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Joey Wright - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 6%

Si Rajadhyax - BIG FISH - Bellissimo Theater 6%

Sol Baird - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Augusta Players 5%

Ontario Williams - BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Lake Country Players 4%

Charlie Scaglione - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 3%

Jackson Baughman - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 3%

Alex Williams - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Perry Players 3%

Daegan Bennett - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 3%

Cassidy Hall - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Si Rajadhyax - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 3%

Jennifer Sears - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 3%

Bre Jacobs - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the SquareJa 2%

Savannah Carmichael - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

Aminata Jollah - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Jim Dailey - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 2%

Sean Ryan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 2%

Jamorad Keith - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Donny Sadler - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers 2%

Bianca Dixon - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 2%

Ashlee Haynie - REEFER MADNESS - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Abigail Watson - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Jeremy Choate - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 2%

Tim Nagle - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 2%

Brian Gustin - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers 2%

Christian Rippé - THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Haden Rider - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 10%

Alex Williams - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Springer Opera House 8%

Alan H. Green - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 7%

Alex Williams - JERSEY BOYS - Springer Opera House 5%

Leah Groover - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 4%

Shashi Yammada - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Actor's Express 4%

Austin Yoemans - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springer Opera House 4%

Kevin Dyson - SWEENEY TODD - School Street Playhouse 3%

Nick Walker Jones - JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 3%

Brian Kurlander - THE MUSIC MAN - City Springs Theatre 3%

Courtlyn Holt - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springer Opera House 3%

Nick Walker Jones - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 3%

Angela Birchett - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 3%

JR McCall - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 3%

Bekah Medford - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Toneisha Harris - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 3%

Brad Raymond - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 3%

Janine Ayn - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 2%

Valoneecia Tolbert - FOR THE LOVE OF MAHALIA - AMC Performance CO 2%

Terry Smith - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 2%

Chris McKnight - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Bligh Voth - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 2%

Precious West - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Jeff McKerley - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 2%

Elyssa Lakin - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Tina Shaw - DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER - School street playhouse 7%

Da’non Dastugue - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bellissimo Theater 7%

Annie Sinatra - MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 5%

Barbara Macko - LEND ME A TENOR - Act 3 Theatre 5%

Arnold Blohme - EURYDICE - ACT1 Theater 4%

Clair Owens - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Smyrna Village Players 4%

Carson Letner - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 4%

Kay Gross - OH BOTHER! - The Augusta Players 4%

Steven Atchley - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Lake Country Players 3%

Jalisa Jordan - BLITHE SPIRIT - ACT1 Theater 3%

Tiffany McCall - AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - THEATRE MACON 3%

Shelsy Tity - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Smyrna Village Players 3%

Simon Grant - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - THEATRE MACON 3%

Doug Isbecque - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 3%

Kyusok Lee - THE BEANS, THE BEANS - Momentum Arts 2%

Diane Dicker - DRINKING HABITS - Centerstage North Theatre 2%

Myles Wright - DETROIT '67 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Shelsy Tity - DRACULA - Pumphouse Players 2%

Diane Dicker - LOVE, SEX, AND THE I.R.S. - Lionheart Theatre Company 2%

Joe McLaughlin - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 2%

Hunter Showalter - MAYTAG VIRGIN - Centerstage North Theatre 2%

Jason Lyda - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

Cynethia McClendon - THE GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 (2023) - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Kailey Rhodes - BOEING BOEING - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Georgia Olson - BOEING BOEING - Macon Little Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Aleigha Burt - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 9%

Larren Woodward - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 7%

Amanda Cucher - THE ATTALA COUNTY GARDEN CLUB - OnStage Atlanta 5%

Brittani Minnieweather - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 5%

Harry Wendorff - FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 5%

Blake Fountain - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

D.Norris - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 4%

Tequilla Whitfield - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Pilot Bunch - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Stephen Ruffin - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Andrea Frankle - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 3%

Sully Brown - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 3%

Tracy Buot - NATIVE GARDENS - Stage Door Theatre 3%

Branden Hembree - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Aminah Vuyelwa Golden - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 3%

Greg Hunter - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 2%

Doyle Reynolds - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Burke Brown - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Marlon Andrew Burnley - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Devon Hales - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Justin Walker - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Justin Dilley - FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 2%

Destinee Monet - FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 2%

Emily Nedvidek - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Chris Hampton - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Actor's Express 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers 16%

DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 16%

THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 11%

JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK - Onstage Atlanta 11%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - THEATRE MACON 10%

ANNIE - Macon Little Theatre 9%

THE ENCHANTED BOOKSHOP - Lionheart Theatre Company 8%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - THEATRE MACON 7%

OH BOTHER! - The Augusta Players 7%

TARZAN - Lolek’s Storytellers 5%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 30%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 20%

SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 16%

JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 12%

AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE WORLD OF ANNE FRANK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 10%

FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 6%

THE MAD HATTERPILLAR AND HER MANY HEADS - Stage Door Theatre 6%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 14%

Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 7%

Bellissimo Theater 5%

Marietta's Theatre in the Square 5%

The Augusta Players 5%

Macon Little Theatre 5%

THEATRE MACON 5%

ACT1 Theater 5%

Woodstock Arts 5%

Wonder Playhouse 5%

The Holly Theatre 4%

Marietta Theatre Company 4%

Lolek’s Storytellers 3%

Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

Renegade Theatre Company 3%

School Street Playhouse 3%

Players Guild at Sugar Hill 3%

Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Pumphouse Players 2%

Lionheart Theatre Company 2%

Smyrna Village Players 2%

The New Depot Players 1%

Cherokee Theater Company 1%

Centerstage North Theatre 1%

Eagle Theater, Sugar Hill 1%



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

City Springs Theatre 21%

Alliance theatre 13%

Marietta Theatre Company 9%

Onstage Atlanta 7%

Springer Opera House 7%

The Atlanta Opera 6%

Actor's Express 6%

Out Front Theatre Company 5%

COBB ENERGY PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE 4%

Theatrical Outfit 3%

Live Arts Theatre 3%

Horizon Theatre Company 3%

Georgia Ensemble Theatre 2%

Stage Door Theatre 2%

The Legacy Theatre 2%

AMC Performance Company 2%

3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 2%

Savannah Repertory Theatre 1%

Redlight Cafe 1%



Comments