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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards - Current Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Elyssa Mactas Lakin - HELLO/GOODBYE - The Spotlight Theatre 21%

Megan K Hill - MEGAN K HILL IS F.A.B. - Nocoloco Creative (Erin North + Ben Cole) / Red Light Cafe 20%

Dani Nolte - SPOOKY CABARET - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 15%

Danielle Lorentz - SPOOKY CABARET - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 13%

Patty Mosley Nelson - PATTY SINGS A TRIBUTE TO KAREN (AND OTHER 70’S SOFT ROCK DIVAS) - Onstage Atlanta 12%

Donny Sadler - SPOOKY CABARET - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 9%

Ryan McCurdy - WHITEROCK CLIFF - Asbury Memorial Church 6%

Maggie Allyn - HELLO/GOODBYE - The Spotlight Theatre 4%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Janie Hitchcock - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Onstage Atlanta 17%

Autumn Dawn - HAIRSPRAY - HENRY PLAYERS 14%

Jalisa Jordan - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 12%

Leah Boresow Groover - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Marietta Theatre Company 12%

Annabelle Branch - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 9%

RICHARD FRAZIER-SOSTILLIO - GREASE - Theatre Macon 9%

Alli Yeomans - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 5%

Stephanie Gore - ALICE BY HEART - Macon Little Theatre 5%

Chelsea Jump - URINETOWN - HENRY PLAYERS 5%

Cassidy Hall - FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 5%

Shannon Champion - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 4%

Becca Parker - AS YOU LIKE IT: FLIPPED! - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Annabelle Rose - HAIRSPRAY - Pretty as a Penny Productions 24%

Baayork Lee - THE WIZARD OF OZ - CITY SPRINGS THEATRE COMPANY 20%

Ricardo Aponte - IN THE HEIGHTS - Aurora Theatre 17%

Patricia Delgado - BASURA - Alliance Theatre 11%

Ellen May Patterson - MEAN GIRLS - CITY SPRINGS THEATRE COMPANY 8%

Candy McLellan Davison - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Theatrical Outfit 8%

Marla Phelan - COME FROM AWAY - CITY SPRINGS THEATRE COMPANY 6%

Becca Parker - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Live Arts Theatre 6%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

DeAnna Emborski - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 16%

Ashlee Haynie (and team) - ALICE BY HEART - Macon Little Theatre 15%

Mari Miller - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Due West Players 15%

Kathy Buraczynski - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Onstage Atlanta 14%

Chance Harbin - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Marietta Theatre Company 11%

Shelley Kuhen - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Theatre Macon 9%

Sophia Tucker - THE TEMPEST - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 8%

Rose Bianco - DISGRACED BY AYAD AKHTAR - Merely Players Presents 4%

Carole Roach - PLAY ON! BY RICK ABBOT - Acworth Cultural Arts 4%

Erin 'Angel' Moore - AS YOU LIKE IT: FLIPPED! - Live Arts Theatre 3%

Shelley Kuhen - OUR COUNTRY'S GOOD - Theatre Macon 2%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Amanda West - COME FROM AWAY - CITY SPRINGS THEATRE COMPANY 15%

Dede Ayite - BASURA - Alliance Theatre 13%

Jay Reynolds - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 13%

Shilla Benning - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Theatrical Outfit 9%

April Andrew Carswell - BLEEDING HEARTS - Theatrical Outfit 7%

April Andrew Carswell - THE PRICE - Theatrical Outfit 6%

April Andrew Carswell - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Theatrical Outfit 6%

Berkeley Pillay - MAMMA DEAREST! HERE WE JOAN AGAIN - Out Front Theatre Company 6%

Ricky Greenwell - CLUEDUNNIT - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

April Andrew Carswell - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Theatrical Outfit 5%

Lauren Casola - TROUBLE IN MIND - Live Arts Theatre 5%

Jordan Hermitt - BLKS - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

J. Faye Manselle - THE COTTAGE - Stage Door Theatre 4%

Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

ALICE BY HEART - Macon Little Theatre 43%

GREASE - Theatre Macon 40%

CURTAIN UP! - Sewell Mill Cultural Arts Center 17%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Charlie Miller - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Onstage Atlanta 19%

Johnathan Dias & Azhanè Kennedy - HAIRSPRAY - HENRY PLAYERS 11%

Luke Kasner - ALL SHOOK UP - Marietta Theatre Company 9%

Chelsea Jump - URINETOWN - HENRY PLAYERS 9%

Dawn Parker - BRIGHT STAR - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 8%

JP Haynie - ALICE BY HEART - Macon Little Theatre 8%

Nicholas Sostillio and Shelby English - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Theatre Macon 8%

Danielle Lorentz - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 6%

Spencer Maddox - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Perry Players Community Theatre 6%

JP Haynie - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Macon Little Theatre 5%

Sylvia Haynie - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Justin Carr - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 3%

JP Haynie - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Jono Davis & Candy McLellan - HAIRSPRAY - Pretty as a Penny Productions 18%

Dawn Parker - PARADE - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 16%

Baayork Lee - THE WIZARD OF OZ - City Springs Theatre Company 16%

Ricardo Aponte - IN THE HEIGHTS - Aurora Theatre 12%

Shuler Hensley - COME FROM AWAY - CITY SPRINGS THEATRE COMPANY 11%

Michael Greif - BASURA - Alliance Theatre 10%

Paul Conroy - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 8%

Thomas W. Jones II - YOUNG JOHN LEWIS - Theatrical Outfit 8%

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

John Rhoads - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 11%

Imani Anderson - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Pumphouse Players 8%

JP Haynie - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Macon Little Theatre 8%

Danielle Lorentz - THE TEMPEST - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 7%

Jim Crisp - ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA - Theatre Macon 5%

Kyle Larsen - NOISES OFF - FoCAL 5%

DeWayne Morgan - THE BOOK CLUB PLAY - Onstage Atlanta 5%

Jamilyn Upchurch - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 5%

Irene Nash - TWELFTH NIGHT - Pumphouse Players 5%

Joan McElroy - DISGRACED BY AYAD AKHTAR - Merely Players Presents 5%

KATY CARR - WHO'S HOLIDAY! - Theatre Macon 5%

Andre Eaton Jr. - ON THE EXHALE - Live Arts Theatre 4%

Drew Davison - ON GOLDEN POND - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 4%

Adam Manchester - 'THE FOREIGNER', A COMEDY BY LARRY SHUE - Renegade Theatre Company 4%

JP Haynie - THE UNPREDICTABLE TIMES - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Jerry Jobe - DRINKING HABITS 2: CAUGHT IN THE ACT - CenterStage North Theatre 3%

Kirk Campbell - THE COTTAGE - CenterStage North Theatre 3%

Wayne Kelley - THIS RANDOM WORLD - Renegade Theatre Company 3%

Mary Thornton - WHERE THERE’S A WILL - Lionheart Theatre Company 2%

Walker Scott - THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - Lionheart Theatre Company 2%

Wally & Jeannie Hinds - PLAY ON! BY RICK ABBOT - Acworth Cultural Arts 2%

Jennifer Tamborello - MURDER ON THE NILE - Arcadia Theatre 1%

Jim Crisp - OUR COUNTRY'S GOOD - Theatre Macon 1%

Jim Crisp - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Theatre Macon 0%

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Addae Moon - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Theatrical Outfit 19%

Andre Eaton Jr. - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Live Arts Theatre 11%

Robby Myles - BLKS - Out Front Theatre Company 10%

Kira Rockwell - HOLY CHICKEN SANDWICH - Horizon Theatre Company 9%

Amber McGinnis - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Theatrical Outfit 8%

Damian Lockhart - THE COTTAGE - Stage Door Theatre 8%

DELL HOWLETT - CARMELA FULL OF WISHES - Alliance Theatre 7%

Matt Torney - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Theatrical Outfit 7%

Justin Kalin - WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Sean Daniels - BLEEDING HEARTS - Theatrical Outfit 5%

Matt Torney - THE PRICE - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Paul Conroy - CLUEDUNNIT - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Kelundra Smith - OTHER PATHS TO GOD - Horizon Theatre Company 3%

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Due West Players 10%

SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Onstage Atlanta 10%

HAIRSPRAY - HENRY PLAYERS 9%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 9%

ALL SHOOK UP - Marietta Theatre Company 8%

ALICE BY HEART - Macon Little Theatre 7%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 6%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Pumphouse Players 5%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 4%

DISGRACED BY AYAD AKHTAR - Merely Players Presents 4%

NOISES OFF - FoCAL 4%

GREASE - Theatre Macon 4%

LES MISÉRABLES - Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center 4%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Macon Little Theatre 3%

URINETOWN - HENRY PLAYERS 3%

THE TEMPEST - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Macon Little Theatre 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Front Porch Players 1%

AS YOU LIKE IT: FLIPPED! - Live Arts Theatre 1%

THE BOOK CLUB PLAY - Onstage Atlanta 1%

PIPPIN - HENRY PLAYERS 1%

FOOLS - Arcadia Theatre 1%

MURDER ON THE NILE - Arcadia Theatre 1%

PLAY ON! BY RICK ABBOT - Acworth Cultural Arts 0%

THIS RANDOM WORLD - Renegade Theatre Company 0%

Best Ensemble (Professional)

HAIRSPRAY - Pretty as a Penny Productions 18%

SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Onstage Atlanta 11%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - CITY SPRINGS THEATRE COMPANY 11%

PARADE - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 9%

LES MISÉRABLES - Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center 8%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 8%

BASURA - Alliance Theatre 7%

COME FROM AWAY - CITY SPRINGS THEATRE COMPANY 7%

AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Theatrical Outfit 5%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Live Arts Theatre 3%

THE COTTAGE - Stage Door Theatre 3%

YOUNG JOHN LEWIS - Theatrical Outfit 3%

CARMELA FULL OF WISHES - Alliance Theatre 2%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

DOG MOM - Horizon Theatre Company 1%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Theatrical Outfit 1%

BLEEDING HEARTS - Theatrical Outfit 1%

THE PRICE - Theatrical Outfit 0%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Charlie Miller - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Onstage Atlanta 21%

Sophie Dukes - ALL SHOOK UP - Marietta Theatre Company 14%

JP Haynie - ALICE BY HEART - Macon Little Theatre 9%

Paris Aquilar - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 9%

RICHARD FRAZIER-SOSTILLIO - GREASE - Theatre Macon 8%

Dana Shelton - PLAY ON! BY RICK ABBOT - Acworth Cultural Arts 6%

GABE PURDAM - ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA - Theatre Macon 5%

Harley Gould - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Onstage Atlanta 5%

Jacob Zacharewicz - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 5%

JP Haynie - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 5%

JP Haynie - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Paris Aguilar - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 3%

JP Haynie - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Macon Little Theatre 3%

JP Haynie - THE UNPREDICTABLE TIMES - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Alyx Jacobs - COME FROM AWAY - CITY SPRINGS THEATRE COMPANY 20%

Ben Stanton - BASURA - Alliance Theatre 14%

David Reingold - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 12%

Andre Eaton Jr. - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Live Arts Theatre 11%

Ben Rawson - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Theatrical Outfit 10%

Rachael N. Blackwell - THE PRICE - Theatrical Outfit 7%

David Reingold - BLEEDING HEARTS - Theatrical Outfit 5%

Becca Parker - THE MAN FROM EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 5%

Lindsey Sharpless - WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Ben Rawson - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Theatrical Outfit 4%

David Reingold - CLUEDUNNIT - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Beate M. Czogalla - BLKS - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Ben Rawson - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Paul Tate - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Onstage Atlanta 22%

Bridget Long & Chauncey Scruggs - URINETOWN - HENRY PLAYERS 17%

Jolicia Ratliff - ALL SHOOK UP - Marietta Theatre Company 12%

TREY ENGLISH - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Theatre Macon 11%

Dwayne Wright - 1776 - Harmony Theatre 9%

Cannon McClain - ALICE BY HEART - Macon Little Theatre 8%

Nestor Jaenz - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 7%

Laura Voss - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Macon Little Theatre 5%

NESTOR JAENZ - GREASE - Theatre Macon 4%

Kassie Starks - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Ryan McCurdy - WHITEROCK CLIFF - Asbury Memorial Church 2%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Imani Quinones & Holt McCarley - HAIRSPRAY - Pretty as a Penny Productions 22%

Holt McCarley - THE WIZARD OF OZ - City Springs Theatre Company 16%

Alli Reinhardt - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 15%

Alex Lacamoire - BASURA - Alliance Theatre 15%

Holt McCarley - COME FROM AWAY - CITY SPRINGS THEATRE COMPANY 12%

Cynthia Meng - BASURA - Alliance Theatre 8%

Eugene H. Russell IV - YOUNG JOHN LEWIS - Theatrical Outfit 8%

Ryan McCurdy - WHITEROCK CLIFF - Asbury Memorial Church 3%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Onstage Atlanta 14%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Due West Players 13%

HAIRSPRAY - HENRY PLAYERS 13%

ALL SHOOK UP - Marietta Theatre Company 10%

ALICE BY HEART - Macon Little Theatre 8%

1776 - Harmony Theatre 7%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 7%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Theatre Macon 6%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 5%

URINETOWN - HENRY PLAYERS 4%

BRIGHT STAR - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 4%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Macon Little Theatre 4%

GREASE - Theatre Macon 3%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Macon Little Theatre 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Front Porch Players 1%

WHITEROCK CLIFF - Asbury Memorial Church 0%

Best Musical (Professional)

HAIRSPRAY - Pretty as a Penny Productions 17%

SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Onstage Atlanta 11%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - CITY SPRINGS THEATRE COMPANY 10%

BASURA - Alliance Theatre 10%

PARADE - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 10%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Aurora Theatre 8%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 8%

COME FROM AWAY - CITY SPRINGS THEATRE COMPANY 7%

LES MISÉRABLES - Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center 6%

LIKE FATHER - Alliance Theatre 5%

YOUNG JOHN LEWIS - Theatrical Outfit 4%

MEAN GIRLS - City Springs Theatre Company 4%

WHITEROCK CLIFF - Asbury Memorial Church 1%

Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

TROLLS - Theatre Macon 29%

F*CK THIS! I'M GOING TO CHURCH - Virginia Highlands Church 25%

THE UNPREDICTABLE TIMES - Macon Little Theatre 19%

VIDALIA WINTER YIELD - Vidalia theater 8%

CHRISTMAS EVE AT THE DOUBLESTACK DINER - Cotton Hall Theater 8%

SWAMP GRAVY: COUNTRY COME TO TOWN - Cotton Hall Theater 7%

WHITEROCK CLIFF - Asbury Memorial Church 3%

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

BASURA - Alliance Theatre 38%

YOUNG JOHN LEWIS - Theatrical Outfit 17%

HOLY CHICKEN SANDWICH - Horizon Theatre Company 15%

I CARRY YOUR HEART WITH ME - Horizon Theatre Company 9%

BLEEDING HEARTS - Theatrical Outfit 7%

CLUEDUNNIT - Out Front Theatre Company 7%

OTHER PATHS TO GOD - Horizon Theatre Company 6%

WHITEROCK CLIFF - Asbury Memorial Church 1%

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Chauncey Scruggs - HAIRSPRAY - HENRY PLAYERS 9%

Branden Hembree - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Onstage Atlanta 8%

Elyssa Mactas Lakin - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Onstage Atlanta 6%

Jillian Melko - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Due West Players 6%

JD Touchton - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 6%

Zach Roe - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Due West Players 6%

Nick Morrett - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Due West Players 6%

Abbie Carr - ALICE BY HEART - Macon Little Theatre 5%

Jacob Louis - 1776 - Harmony Theatre 4%

Ethan Patrick - ALL SHOOK UP - Marietta Theatre Company 4%

Erin North - MAMMA MIA! - Woodstock Arts 4%

Hannah Strudwick - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - School Street Playhouse 3%

Noah Grant - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Theatre Macon 3%

Blake Leslie - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Ella Trotter - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Zolly Brown - URINETOWN - HENRY PLAYERS 3%

Makayla Hammonds - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Theatre Macon 3%

Blake Watts - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - School Street Playhouse 3%

Rick Harper - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

Ashley Stevens - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 2%

KELLEY DIXSON - COME FROM AWAY - Theatre Macon 2%

Blake Leslie - GREASE - Theatre Macon 1%

KAYLEE FREEMAN - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Theatre Macon 1%

Elinor Fenimore - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Macon Little Theatre 1%

Maria Lee - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Front Porch Players 1%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Elizabeth Hall - THE WIZARD OF OZ - CITY SPRINGS THEATRE COMPANY 14%

Nick Morrett - THE WIZARD OF OZ - CITY SPRINGS THEATRE COMPANY 12%

Layla Alyce - HAIRSPRAY - Pretty as a Penny Productions 11%

Darci Ann Combs-Garibay - HAIRSPRAY - Pretty as a Penny Productions 8%

Allison Pratt - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Onstage Atlanta 8%

Alli Hill - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 7%

Jaci Calderon - BASURA - Alliance Theatre 7%

Deborah Bowman - COME FROM AWAY - CITY SPRINGS THEATRE COMPANY 5%

Jacob Keith Watson - LES MISÉRABLES - Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center 5%

Sarah Joyce Hack - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Michael Bahsil - YOUNG JOHN LEWIS - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Kayce Denise - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Jonathan Christopher - LES MISÉRABLES - Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center 3%

Leo Thomasian - HAIRSPRAY - Pretty as a Penny Productions 2%

Douglas McGeoch - HAIRSPRAY - Pretty as a Penny Productions 2%

Lowrey Brown - COME FROM AWAY - CITY SPRINGS THEATRE COMPANY 2%

Tyler Pirrung - THE WIZARD OF OZ - CITY SPRINGS THEATRE COMPANY 2%

Stanley Martin - THE WIZARD OF OZ - CITY SPRINGS THEATRE COMPANY 1%

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Nicole Meredith - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 13%

Gabby Coleman - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Pumphouse Players 11%

Si Rajadhyax - DISGRACED BY AYAD AKHTAR - Merely Players Presents 8%

Anna Watson - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Macon Little Theatre 7%

ANNIE SINATRA - NOISES OFF - Theatre Macon 6%

Holly Dickerson - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 5%

Jackie Goldston - NOISES OFF - FoCAL 4%

Irene Nash - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Pumphouse Players 4%

Arianna Tysinger - THE TEMPEST - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

NICHOLAS SOSTILLIO - ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA - Theatre Macon 3%

JD Touchton - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 3%

Jackson Baughman - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 3%

KAILEY RHODES - WHO'S HOLIDAY! - Theatre Macon 3%

Victoria Harp - PLAY ON! BY RICK ABBOT - Acworth Cultural Arts 3%

Keirston Murphy - THE TEMPEST - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

Becca Parker - ON THE EXHALE - Live Arts Theatre 3%

Bryan Avila - THE UNPREDICTABLE TIMES - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Josey Maddox - THE UNPREDICTABLE TIMES - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Lane Watson - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Macon Little Theatre 2%

ROBINSON YORK - ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA - Theatre Macon 2%

Steve Pryor - THE TEMPEST - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

Beth Stafford - PLAY ON! BY RICK ABBOT - Acworth Cultural Arts 2%

Emma St. Kathryn - THE CAKE - Merely Players Presents 2%

Josh Lamboy - THE COTTAGE - CenterStage North Theatre 1%

Kiarra Donnelly - DISGRACED BY AYAD AKHTAR - Merely Players Presents 1%

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Carolyn Cook - WIT - Actor's Express 10%

Taylor Pasqualetti-Campbell - BLKS - Out Front Theatre Company 10%

E. Roger Mitchell - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Theatrical Outfit 8%

Erin North - I NEVER ASKED FOR A GOFUNDME - Actor's Express 8%

Caty Bergmark - WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE - Out Front Theatre Company 7%

EMMA GRACE LIZARAZO - CARMELA FULL OF WISHES - Alliance Theatre 7%

Veronika Duerr - BLEEDING HEARTS - Theatrical Outfit 7%

Terry Burrell - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Theatrical Outfit 6%

Celeste Campell - TROUBLE IN MIND - Live Arts Theatre 6%

Charis Sellick - THE COTTAGE - Stage Door Theatre 6%

January LaVoy - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Bethany Anne Lind - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Tiffany Denise Hobbs - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Devon Hales - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Chris Shotwell - THE MAN FROM EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 3%

Christopher Hampton - BLEEDING HEARTS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Stephen Ruffin - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Jack Caron - CLUEDUNNIT - Out Front Theatre Company 1%

Eric Mendenhall - THE PRICE - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Matthew Busch - WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE - Out Front Theatre Company 1%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 14%

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Macon Little Theatre 12%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Pumphouse Players 11%

NOISES OFF - FoCAL 10%

ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA - Theatre Macon 8%

THE TEMPEST - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 8%

DISGRACED BY AYAD AKHTAR - Merely Players Presents 7%

THE BOOK CLUB PLAY - Onstage Atlanta 6%

WHO'S HOLIDAY! - Theatre Macon 5%

'THE FOREIGNER', A COMEDY BY LARRY SHUE - Renegade Theatre Company 4%

THE COTTAGE - CenterStage North Theatre 4%

THE UNPREDICTABLE TIMES - Macon Little Theatre 3%

PLAY ON! BY RICK ABBOT - Acworth Cultural Arts 2%

DRINKING HABITS 2: CAUGHT IN THE ACT - CenterStage North Theatre 2%

CHRISTMAS EVE AT THE DOUBLESTACK DINER - Cotton Hall Theater 2%

SWAMP GRAVY: COUNTRY COME TO TOWN - Cotton Hall Theater 1%

THIS RANDOM WORLD - Renegade Theatre Company 1%

VIDALIA WINTER YIELD - Vidalia Theater 1%

Best Play (Professional)

AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Theatrical Outfit 19%

BLEEDING HEARTS - Theatrical Outfit 10%

CARMELA FULL OF WISHES - Alliance Theatre 10%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Theatrical Outfit 9%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Live Arts Theatre 9%

BLKS - Out Front Theatre Company 8%

WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE - Out Front Theatre Company 8%

HOLY CHICKEN SANDWICH - Horizon Theatre Company 7%

THE COTTAGE - Stage Door Theatre 7%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Theatrical Outfit 5%

DOG MOM - Horizon Theatre Company 3%

THE PRICE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

THE HEART SELLERS - Horizon Theatre Company 2%

OTHER PATHS TO GOD - Horizon Theatre Company 2%

Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

THE ATLANTA OPERA'S TURANDOT - The Atlanta Opera 33%

THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO - The Atlanta Opera 28%

TWILIGHT OF THE GODS (GÖTTERDÄMMERUNG) - The Atlanta Opera 23%

SIEGFRIED - The Atlanta Opera 15%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Charlie Miller - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Onstage Atlanta 20%

Chance Harbin - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Marietta Theatre Company 17%

JP Haynie - ALICE BY HEART - Macon Little Theatre 12%

Tanya Moore - DISGRACED BY AYAD AKHTAR - Merely Players Presents 12%

RICHARD FRAZIER-SOSTILLIO - NOISES OFF - Theatre Macon 11%

Kevin Whitley - NOISES OFF - FoCAL 11%

JP Haynie - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 6%

JP Haynie - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Macon Little Theatre 5%

JP Haynie - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Macon Little Theatre 3%

JP Haynie - THE UNPREDICTABLE TIMES - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Beowulf Boritt - COME FROM AWAY - CITY SPRINGS THEATRE COMPANY 15%

David Korins - BASURA - Alliance Theatre 13%

Sydney Lee - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 11%

Alex Whittenberg - THE COTTAGE - Stage Door Theatre 8%

Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Theatrical Outfit 8%

Andre Eaton Jr. - THE MAN FROM EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 7%

Becca Parker - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Live Arts Theatre 5%

Sof Delgado - BLKS - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

FRANK J OLIVA - CARMELA FULL OF WISHES - Alliance Theatre 4%

Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay - YOUNG JOHN LEWIS - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Sydney Lee - CLUEDUNNIT - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Micah Martin - WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Kat Conley - BLEEDING HEARTS - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay - THE PRICE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay - THE HEART SELLERS - Horizon Theatre Company 2%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Charlie Miller - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Onstage Atlanta 27%

Sophie Dukes - ALL SHOOK UP - Marietta Theatre Company 14%

JP Haynie - ALICE BY HEART - Macon Little Theatre 12%

Danielle Lorentz - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 10%

KENNETH JONES - GREASE - Theatre Macon 8%

Nestor Jaenz - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 6%

Laura Voss - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Macon Little Theatre 5%

STUART APPLETON - ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA - Theatre Macon 5%

Danielle Lorentz - THE TEMPEST - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 5%

Wally Hinds - PLAY ON! BY RICK ABBOT - Acworth Cultural Arts 4%

Jeffrey Liu - ON THE EXHALE - Live Arts Theatre 3%

JP Haynie - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Onstage Atlanta 22%

Anthony Narciso - COME FROM AWAY - CITY SPRINGS THEATRE COMPANY 14%

Peter Hylenski - BASURA - Alliance Theatre 13%

Brady Brown - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 9%

Morgan 'Mo' Gresham - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Live Arts Theatre 6%

Matt Reynolds - YOUNG JOHN LEWIS - Theatrical Outfit 5%

Chris Lane - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Theatrical Outfit 5%

Brady Brown - CLUEDUNNIT - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Jeremiah Davison - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Theatrical Outfit 4%

John Michael Hoke - MAMMA DEAREST! HERE WE JOAN AGAIN - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

GERMAN MARTINEZ - CARMELA FULL OF WISHES - Alliance Theatre 3%

Kendall Simpson - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Dan Bauman - BLEEDING HEARTS - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Rashaad Pierre - THE PRICE - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Donovan Lewis - WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Caitlin Roe - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Due West Players 10%

Carrie Poh - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Onstage Atlanta 10%

Craig Belwood - ALL SHOOK UP - Marietta Theatre Company 7%

Lily-Ann Floyd - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Theatre Macon 7%

Holly Dickerson - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 5%

Aralyn Clements-King - URINETOWN - HENRY PLAYERS 4%

Serenity Pollard - HAIRSPRAY - HENRY PLAYERS 4%

Steven Miller - 1776 - Harmony Theatre 4%

ABIGAIL WATSON - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Theatre Macon 4%

Kendra Cowart - HAIRSPRAY - HENRY PLAYERS 4%

GUILHERME RAMOS - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Theatre Macon 3%

Damein Munn - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

Kevin Dyson - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Onstage Atlanta 2%

Alli Yeomans - ALICE BY HEART - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Abigail McMichen - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Addie Paige Munn - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Theatre Macon 2%

Julio Valentin - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Onstage Atlanta 2%

ANDRE WILLIAMS - GREASE - Theatre Macon 2%

Savannah Carmichael - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

Nate Jenkins - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 1%

Tony Kemp - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Macon Little Theatre 1%

Tyler Stella - ALICE BY HEART - Macon Little Theatre 1%

Bryan Avila - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Theatre Macon 1%

Michael Reed - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Onstage Atlanta 1%

Blake Leslie - ALICE BY HEART - Macon Little Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Ashton J. Harden - PARADE - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 20%

Jillian Melko - HAIRSPRAY - Pretty as a Penny Productions 12%

Cameron Scofield - HAIRSPRAY - Pretty as a Penny Productions 6%

Caty Bergmark - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 6%

Ben Thorpe - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Chris Saltalamacchio - HAIRSPRAY - Pretty as a Penny Productions 5%

Erica Lloyd - MAMMA DEAREST! HERE WE JOAN AGAIN - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Tyler Pirrung (Tinman) - THE WIZARD OF OZ - CITY SPRINGS THEATRE COMPANY 4%

Kristine Reese - THE WIZARD OF OZ - CITY SPRINGS THEATRE COMPANY 4%

Jeff McKerley - THE WIZARD OF OZ - CITY SPRINGS THEATRE COMPANY 4%

Mandy Gonzales - BASURA - Alliance Theatre 3%

Zack Calderon - BASURA - Alliance Theatre 3%

Courtenay Collins - COME FROM AWAY - CITY SPRINGS THEATRE COMPANY 3%

Courtenay Collins - THE WIZARD OF OZ - CITY SPRINGS THEATRE COMPANY 3%

Dario Alvarez - BASURA - Alliance Theatre 3%

Chris Damiano - THE WIZARD OF OZ - CITY SPRINGS THEATRE COMPANY 3%

Latrice Pace - YOUNG JOHN LEWIS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Isabel Gonzalez - BASURA - Alliance Theatre 2%

Lawrence Flowers - YOUNG JOHN LEWIS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Neal Ghant - YOUNG JOHN LEWIS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Kevon Vernon - HAIRSPRAY - Pretty as a Penny Productions 2%

Kevin Del Aguila - BASURA - Alliance Theatre 1%

Michelle Zink-Muñoz - BASURA - Alliance Theatre 1%

Nathan Diaz - BASURA - Alliance Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Zachary Dixon - ON GOLDEN POND - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 9%

Steven Miller - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 8%

Whitney Cochran - ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA - Theatre Macon 7%

Lauren Casola - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Pumphouse Players 7%

Allison Freligh - THE UNPREDICTABLE TIMES - Macon Little Theatre 7%

Andre Eaton Jr. - DETROIT '67 - Onstage Atlanta 5%

Emma Greene - THE COTTAGE - CenterStage North Theatre 5%

Joshua Harris - NOISES OFF - FoCAL 5%

Allison Grady - THE TEMPEST - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 5%

Elliott Wall - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Fabian Andrade - DISGRACED BY AYAD AKHTAR - Merely Players Presents 4%

John Brooks - THE TEMPEST - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

Tom Morris - ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA - Theatre Macon 3%

Miller McWhorter - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Erin Gilligan - THE TEMPEST - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

Lory cox - ON GOLDEN POND - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 3%

Maya Garner - DISGRACED BY AYAD AKHTAR - Merely Players Presents 3%

Christine Fitzgerald - PLAY ON! BY RICK ABBOT - Acworth Cultural Arts 2%

DANNY GEORGE - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Theatre Macon 2%

Sarah Bright - PLAY ON! BY RICK ABBOT - Acworth Cultural Arts 2%

J. Michael Stewart - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Lory Cox - THIS RANDOM WORLD - Renegade Theatre Company 2%

Liam Hunter - THE UNPREDICTABLE TIMES - Macon Little Theatre 1%

MOIRA GLENNON - ANGELS IN AMERICA: PERESTROIKA - Theatre Macon 1%

Walter Ikner - THE TEMPEST - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Tatyana Mack - BLKS - Out Front Theatre Company 9%

Kat Stoneback - THE COTTAGE - Stage Door Theatre 9%

Alexandra Ficken - WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE - Out Front Theatre Company 8%

Amari Cheatom - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Theatrical Outfit 8%

Thomas Boyce - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Theatrical Outfit 6%

Auset Jones - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Theatrical Outfit 6%

Enoch King - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Theatrical Outfit 5%

Lauren Casola - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Live Arts Theatre 5%

Barbara Allen - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Live Arts Theatre 4%

Tony Larkin - BLEEDING HEARTS - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Andre Eaton Jr. - TROUBLE IN MIND - Live Arts Theatre 4%

Matt Mercurio - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Lauren Casola - TROUBLE IN MIND - Live Arts Theatre 3%

Andrew Benator - THE PRICE - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Nicolas Teixeira - WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Kierra Danielle - BLKS - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Tess Malis Kincaid - BLEEDING HEARTS - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Josh Adams - BLEEDING HEARTS - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Erika Miranda - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Brian Kurlander - THE PRICE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Cara Mantella - THE PRICE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Courtney Patterson - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Derek Zakari - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Geoffrey Williams - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Onstage Atlanta 33%

FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 18%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Macon Little Theatre 16%

THE RAINBOW FISH - Theatre Macon 13%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Macon Little Theatre 12%

THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - Lionheart Theatre Company 9%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

THE WIZARD OF OZ - CITY SPRINGS THEATRE COMPANY 28%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Onstage Atlanta 23%

YOUNG JOHN LEWIS - Theatrical Outfit 14%

INTO THE BURROW: A PETER RABBIT™ TALE - Alliance Theatre 13%

CARMELA FULL OF WISHES - Alliance Theatre 12%

SPOOKHOUSE ANNIE - Center for Puppetry Arts 10%

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

HENRY PLAYERS 12%

Macon Little Theatre 11%

Onstage Atlanta 10%

Due West Players 8%

Marietta Theatre Company 8%

Theatre Macon 8%

Woodstock Arts 7%

Players Guild at Sugar Hill 7%

FoCAL 5%

Mad Artists’ Entertainment 5%

Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center 3%

Pumphouse Players 3%

Merely Players Presents 3%

Lionheart Theatre Company 3%

CenterStage North Theatre 2%

Arcadia Theatre 1%

Acworth Cultural Arts 1%

Cotton Hall Theater 1%

Renegade Theatre Company 1%

The Front Porch Players 0%

Vidalia theater 0%

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Alliance Theatre 23%

CITY SPRINGS THEATRE COMPANY 20%

Fox Theatre 16%

Onstage Atlanta 9%

Out Front Theatre Company 8%

Theatrical Outfit 5%

Dad's Garage 4%

Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center 4%

Stage Door Theatre 3%

Horizon Theatre Company 3%

True Colors Theatre Company 3%

Live Arts Theatre 2%

The race is on for the Atlanta Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 HENRY PLAYERS 12% 2 Macon Little Theatre 11% 3 Onstage Atlanta 10% 4 Due West Players 8% 5 Marietta Theatre Company 8% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Elyssa Mactas Lakin - HELLO/GOODBYE The Spotlight Theatre 21% 2 Megan K Hill - MEGAN K HILL IS F.A.B. Nocoloco Creative (Erin North + Ben Cole) / Red Light Cafe 20% 3 Dani Nolte - SPOOKY CABARET Mad Artists’ Entertainment 15% 4 Danielle Lorentz - SPOOKY CABARET Mad Artists’ Entertainment 13% 5 Patty Mosley Nelson - PATTY SINGS A TRIBUTE TO KAREN (AND OTHER 70’S SOFT ROCK DIVAS) Onstage Atlanta 12% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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