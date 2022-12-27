Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; City Springs Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Standings - 12/27/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Mark Brown - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Augusta Players 27%

Thirty, Flirty, and Crying - THIRTY, FLIRTY, AND CRYING - Role Call Theatre 15%

Denise Keeton - TASTE OF BROADWAY: BROADWAY’S BIGGEST HITS - Snellville Performing Arts 13%

Kenya Perry - PRE - PRO SHOWCASE - City Springs Theatre Conservatory 11%

Chloe Ivins - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Spartan Performing Arts Academy 11%

Samantha Lane - PRE - PRO SHOWCASE - City Springs Theatre Conservatory 7%

Rodney Johnson - SEA WALL - Live Arts Theatre 6%

Micheal Williams - BACKGROUND NOISE - Georgia college and state university 5%

Rodney Brazil - MEANINGLESS - Atlanta Fringe Festival 3%

Flora Le - SADEC 1965 - Atlanta Fringe Festival 2%



Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Jeremy Jordan - BROADWAY IN THE WOODS - Serenbe Pavilion 32%

Megan Hilty - BROADWAY IN THE WOODS - Serenbe Pavilion 28%

Scott Moreau - WALKIN’ THE LINE - Springer Opera House 25%

Joe Gransden - THE BALZER JAZZ SERIES - Theatrical Outfit 9%

Jessica Fishenfeld - OUT WITH THE OLD, IN WITH THE NEW - Mickve Israel 7%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Jenny Morris - LEGALLY BLONDE - Macon Little Theatre 25%

Scott Seidl & Kaitlyn Dunaway - MEREDITH WILSON’S THE MUSIC MAN - The Augusta Players 11%

Stephanie McDonald, Joy Woods, Assata Ladson, Angela Isaacs, Jazlynn Dunn, Justicia Arciniegas-Muhammad, Erin Lamb, Kailyn Hildebrand, & Vanessa Shinault - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Snellville Performing Arts 10%

Katie Ledford - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Perry Players Community Theatre 8%

Collen Roberts and Michael Persson - ON THE TOWN - City Springs Theatre Conservatory 6%

Janie Young - ROCK OF AGES - Onstage Atlanta 6%

Kenneth Jones - ALL SHOOK UP - Perry Players Community Theatre 6%

Ashley Chasteen - ELF - THE MUSICAL - The Augusta Players 5%

Anna Lewis - CINDERELLA - The Augusta Players 4%

Alexis Ruby - MOANA JR - Spartan Performing Arts Academy 3%

D Norris - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Live Arts Theatre 3%

Tonya Strain - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Augusta Players 3%

Tonya Coker - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Augusta Players 3%

Rachel Rudd - NUNSENSE JAMBOREE - Marietta Theatre Company 2%

Erin Lamb - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Snellville Performing Arts 2%

Joy Woods - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Snellville Performing Arts 1%

Angela Isaacs - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Snellville Performing Arts 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Cindy Mora Reiser - WEST SIDE STORY - City Springs Theatre 16%

Jalise Wilson & Candy McLellan - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 13%

Leo Lam / Liz LeGrande - IN THE HEIGHTS - City Springs Theatre Company 12%

Baayrok Lee - A CHORUS LINE - City Springs Theatre 10%

Precious West - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Actor's Express 8%

Zac Phelps - JUKEBOX GIANTS: MOTOWN & MORE! - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 4%

Ricardo Aponte - CABARET - Atlanta Opera 4%

Lauren Tatum - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Atlanta Lyric Theatre 4%

Zac Phelps - FOREVER PLAID - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 4%

Atarius Armstrong - THE WILD PARTY - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Ricardo Aponte - ROGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Aurora Theater 3%

Joseph Jong Pendergrast - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Karris Morgan - 5 GUYS NAMED MOE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 3%

EK Bonner - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - 7 Stages 3%

Zac Phelps - ABBA BEE GEES MUSICAL REVUE - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 2%

Patdro Harris & Kiesha Brown - FLEX - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Sheryl Lucky - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - 7 Stages 2%

Lauren Tatum - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Jennie T. Anderson/ Atlanta Lyric 2%

Jimmy Donadio - KEN LUDWIG'S BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Tony Galde - CHICAGO - Orbit Arts Academy 20%

Hannah Kemp & Michelle Leary - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Perry Players 18%

Ann Silverio - CLUE: ON STAGE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 14%

Jane Kroessing - THE LAST LIFEBOAT - Onstage Atlanta 14%

Beverly Cooper - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Perry Players Community Theatre 12%

Beverly Cooper - ALL SHOOK UP - Perry Players Community Theatre 8%

Tony Smithey and Haley Walter - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM: FLIPPED! - Live Arts Theatre 8%

Beverly Cooper - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 6%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Cole Spivia - THE WILD PARTY - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 15%

Stephanie McDonald - INTO THE WOODS - Snellville Performing Arts 11%

Alan Yeong - LIZZIE - Actor's Express 10%

Emmie Tuttle - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Actor’s Express 7%

Jordan Jaked Carrier - ROE - Horizon 5%

Dr. L Nyrobi Moss - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 5%

Jarrod Barnes - BOOTYCANDY - Actor's Express 4%

Erik Teague - CABARET - Atlanta Opera 4%

Tanya Bishop - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Savannah Repertory Theatre 4%

Sabrina Cates - THE REALNESS - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 4%

Mary Nye Bennett - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Judy Cannon - JUKEBOX GIANTS: MOTOWN & MORE! - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 3%

Cole Spivia - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Kendra Johnson - INTIMATE APPAREL - Actor's Express 3%

Judy Cannon - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 3%

Dr. L Nyrobi Moss - RED SPEEDO - Actor's Express 2%

Maggie Hart-Ray - THE CHRISTIANS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

Marie Quintero - KEN LUDWIG'S BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Savannah Cobb - A COMPLICATED HOPE - The Essential Theatre 2%

Judy Cannon - FOREVER PLAID - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 2%

Jordan Jaked Carrier - LEGACY OF LIGHT - Synchronicity 1%

Jordan Jaked Carrier - HOMETOWN BOY - Actors Express 1%

Erin Magner - RAISING THE DEAD - The Essential Theatre 1%

Shilla Benning - FLEX - Theatrical Outfit 1%

April Andrew Carswell - THE WOLF AT THE END OF THE BLOCK - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Michael Stewart - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Perry Players Community Theatre 10%

Scott Seidl - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Augusta Players 9%

Scott Seidl - THE MUSIC MAN - The Augusta Players 8%

Charlie Miller - ROCK OF AGES - Onstage Atlanta 8%

Chris Hall - CHICAGO - Orbit Arts Academy 7%

Brett Leverette - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Act 1 Theater 6%

Sylvia Haynie - MATILDA - Macon Little Theatre 6%

Madison Montgomery - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Woodstock Arts 6%

Kenneth Du'Boise Jones - ALL SHOOK UP - Perry Players 5%

Scott Seidl - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Augusta Players, Inc. 5%

JP Haynie - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Maggie Walls - FOOTLOOSE - Momentum Arts 3%

Rachel Rudd - NUNSENSE JAMBOREE - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

JP Haynie - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Kenneth Jones - ALL SHOOK UP - Perry Players Community Theatre 3%

Scott Seidl - ELF - THE MUSICAL - The Augusta Players, Inc. 3%

Jody Tuso-Key - MOANA JR - Spartan Performing Arts Academy 2%

JP Haynie - 9 TO 5 - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Michael Parker & Scott Piehler - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Michael Stewart - ELF THE MUSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

Sylvia Haynie - CLUE - Macon Little Theatre 1%

Sylvia Haynie - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Macon Little Theatre 1%

JP Haynie - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 1%

Shar-Reese Alfred - MOANA JR - A'Starz Academy 1%

JP Haynie - THE 39 STEPS - Macon Little Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Amanda Wansa Morgan - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 16%

Natalie Caruncho - IN THE HEIGHTS - City Springs Theatre Company 13%

Keith Patrick McCoy - THE COLOR PURPLE - Springer Opera House 9%

Baayrok Lee - A CHORUS LINE - City Springs Theatre 8%

Candy McLellan - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 8%

Jennifer Alice Aker - LIZZIE - Actor's Express 6%

Kenny Leon - TRADING PLACES - The Alliance Theatre 6%

Tomer Zvulun - CABARET - Atlanta Opera 5%

Freddie Ashley - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Actor's Express 4%

Clifton Guterman & Jono Davis - THE WILD PARTY - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

N. Emil Thomas - 5 GUYS NAMED MOE - Marietta's New Theatre in the Square 3%

Bethany Irby - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Atlanta Lyric Theatre 3%

Cindi Costoulas - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 3%

Greg London - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Atlanta Lyric Theatre 2%

Eric J Little - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Ricardo Apponte - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Jennie T. Anderson/ Atlanta Lyric 2%

Cindi Costoulas - FOREVER PLAID - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 2%

Ricardo Aponte - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%

Ricardo Khan - FREEDOM RIDER - Crossroads Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

JP Haynie - CLUE - Macon Little Theate 19%

Shelby Smith - PINOCCHIO - Augusta players 18%

Tom Heagy - CLUE: ON STAGE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 10%

Hannah Kemp - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Perry Players 10%

Hanna Kemp - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Perry Players Community Theatre 9%

Sylvia Haynie - ANNE OF GREEN GABLE - Macon Little Theatre 9%

Cathe Payne - THE LAST LIFEBOAT - OnStage Atlanta 8%

Becca Parker - SEA WALL - Live Arts Theatre 3%

R Chandler Bragg - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Lionheart Theatre Company 3%

Blair Sanders - A HIGHER PLACE IN HEAVEN - Act 1 Theater 3%

Nicc Starr - JITNEY - Sewer Mills 3%

Lindsay Bytof - JURY OF HER PEERS - Theatre Arts Guild 2%

Felichia Chivaughn Ellison - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Winter Garden 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Charlie T Thomas - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE: ABRIDGED - Atlanta Shakepeare Co 16%

N. Emil Thomas - GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 8%

Ibi Owolabi - INTIMATE APPAREL - Actor's Express 7%

Shannon Eubanks - KEN LUDWIG'S BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Theatrical Outfit 7%

Rebecca Ware - HOMETOWN BOY - Actors Express 7%

Freddie Ashley - RED SPEEDO - Actor's Express 7%

Martin Damian Wilkins - BOOTYCANDY - Actor’s Express 6%

Kati Grace Brown - ROMEO AND JULIET - Atlanta Shakepeare Co 6%

Keith Bolden - HANDS UP - Alliance theatre 6%

Karla Knudsen - THE CHRISTIANS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 5%

Addae Moon - THE WOLF AT THE END OF THE BLOCK - Theatrical Outfit 5%

N. Emil Thomas - THE REALNESS - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 3%

Padtro Harris - FLEX - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Ellen McQueen - A COMPLICATED HOPE - The Essential Theatre 3%

Martin Wilkins - BOOTYCANDY - Actor's Express 2%

Eric little - LADY DAY - Theatrical outfit 2%

Peter Hardy & Ellen McQueen - RAISING THE DEAD - The Essential Theatre 2%

Peter Hardy - THE OUTRAGE MACHINE - The Essential Theatre 2%

Brenda Porter - CALMING THE MAN - The Essential Theatre 1%

Melissa Foulger - BRIGHT HALF LIFE - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Laiona Michelle - HER PORTMANTEAU - George Street Playhouse 1%



Best Ensemble Performance (Non-Professional)

THE MUSIC MAN - The Augusta Players 12%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Macon Little Theatre 9%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Augusta Players 9%

ALL SHOOK UP - Perry Players Community Theatre 7%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Perry Players Community Theatre 7%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Woodstock Arts 6%

CLUE: ON STAGE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 6%

ROCK OF AGES - Onstage Atlanta 6%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 4%

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Perry Players Community Theatre 4%

MATILDA - Macon Little Theatre 3%

THE LAST LIFEBOAT - OnStage Atlanta 3%

PINOCCHIO - Augusta players 3%

ANNE OF GREEN GABLE - Macon Little Theatre 3%

NUNSENSE JAMBOREE - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

THE CHRISTIANS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

THE 39 STEPS - Merely Players 2%

MOANA JR - Spartan Performing Arts Academy 2%

A BAD YEAR FOR TOMATOES - Lionheart Theatre 2%

A SORDID WEDDING - Onstage Atlanta 1%

A HIGHER PLACE IN HEAVEN - Act 1 Theater 1%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM: FLIPPED! - Live Arts Theatre 1%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

SISTER, BRAID MY HAIR - Atlanta Fringe Festival 1%

ALL TOGETHER NOW - Live Arts Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble Performance (Professional)

CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 11%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Springer Opera House 8%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Atlanta Lyric Theatre 6%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Atlanta Lyric Theatre 5%

BOOTYCANDY - Actor’s Express 5%

THE BODYGUARD - Springer Opera House 4%

ROCK OF AGES - OnStage Atlanta 4%

CABARET - Atlanta Opera 4%

COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE: ABRIDGED - Atlanta Shakepeare Co 4%

LIZZIE - Actor's Express 4%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Atlanta Lyric Theatre 3%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Jennie T. Anderson/ Atlanta Lyric 3%

ROE - Horizon 3%

GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 3%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

THE BODYGUARD - The Springer Opera House 3%

5 GUYS NAMED MOE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 2%

THE WILD PARTY - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

TONI STONE - Alliance Theatre 2%

REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - 7 Stages 2%

HANDS UP - Alliance theatre 1%

SHERWOOD - Atlanta Shakepeare Co 1%

REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - Aronoff Center for The Arts 1%

THE WOLF AT THE END OF THE BLOCK - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

JP Haynie - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 24%

Michael Stewart - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Perry Players Community Theatre 13%

Kit Fay - ROCK OF AGES - OnStage Atlanta 8%

Kenneth Jones - ALL SHOOK UP - Perry Players Community Theatre 7%

Brad Rudy - NUNSENSE JAMBOREE - Marietta Theatre Company 7%

Clayton Wagar & Stephanie McDonald - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Snellville Performing Arts 7%

Stephanie McDonald - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Snellville Performing Arts 6%

JP Haynie - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Macon Little Theatre 6%

Murray Mann - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Act 1 Theater 5%

JP Haynie - 9 TO 5 - Macon Little Theatre 3%

JP Haynie - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Macon Little Thestre 3%

Kurt Hanson - ON GOLDEN POND - Lionheart Theatre 3%

Kurt Hanson - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Lionheart Theatre Company 3%

Jody Tuso-Key - MOANA JR - Spartan Performing Arts Academy 2%

JP Haynie - MATILDA - Macon Little Theatre 2%

JP Haynie - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Macon Littke Theatre 1%

Jody Tuso-Key - LION KING JR - MelloDrama Productions 1%

Michael Stewart - ELF THE MUSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Michael Carver - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 16%

D. Connor McVey - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Actor's Express 12%

Maranda DeBusk - LIZZIE - Actor's Express 10%

Mary Ruth Ralston - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE: ABRIDGED - Atlanta Shakepeare Co 6%

Toni Sterling - THE WOLF AT THE END OF THE BLOCK - Theatrical Outfit 5%

Michael Carver - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 5%

Toni Sterling - RED SPEEDO - Actor's Express 4%

N. Emil Thomas - 5 GUYS NAMED MOE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 4%

Morgan Becker - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - 7 Stages 4%

Ben Perkins - JUKEBOX GIANTS: MOTOWN & MORE! - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 4%

Ben Perkins - FOREVER PLAID - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 4%

Michael Carver - THE WILD PARTY - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Ben Perkins - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 3%

Erik Bishop - THE CHRISTIANS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 3%

Harley Gould - A COMPLICATED HOPE - The Essential Theatre 2%

Rebekka James - THE REALNESS - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Bradley Bergeron - FANNIE: THE MUSIC AND LIFE OF FANNIE LOU HAMER - True Colors Theatre Company 2%

Rob Dillard - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Michael Carver - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Mary Parker - FANNIE: THE MUSIC AND LIFE OF FANNIE LOU HAMER - True Colors Theatre Company 2%

Bradley Bergeron - FLEX - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Rob Dillard - BRIGHT HALF LIFE - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Harley Gould - THE OUTRAGE MACHINE - The Essential Theatre 1%

Harley Gould - RAISING THE DEAD - The Essential Theatre 1%

Harley Gould - CALMING THE MAN - The Essential Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Jeannie Butler - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Augusta Players 17%

Paul Tate - ROCK OF AGES - OnStage Atlanta 14%

Chancelor Harbin - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Perry Players Community Theatre 12%

Jeannie Butler - ELF - THE MUSICAL - The Augusta Players 10%

Laura Voss - MATILDA - Macon Little Theatre 9%

Kenneth Jones - ALL SHOOK UP - Perry Players Community Theatre 8%

Lucas Tarrant - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Woodstock Arts 7%

Nestor Jaenz - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Macon Little Theatre 7%

Lucas Tarrant - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Act 1 Theater 7%

JP Haynie - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Macon Little Theatre 5%

Nestor Jaenz - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Chancelor Harbin - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Bert Rodriguez - IN THE HEIGHTS - City Springs Theatre Company 22%

John Michael D’Haviland & Holt McCarley - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 19%

William Griffin - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - 7 Stages 11%

Chris Brent Davis - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Jennie T. Anderson/ Atlanta Lyric 9%

John Michael D’Haviland - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 7%

Cindi Costoulas - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 6%

Holt McCarley - THE WILD PARTY - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 5%

Tyrone Jackson - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL - Theatrical Outfit 5%

Lawrence Flowers - MAHALIA - Dominion Entertainment 5%

John-Michael D'Haviland - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Ryan McCurdy - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Savannah Repertory Theatre 3%

Kevin Sanders - FOREVER PLAID - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 2%

John-Michael D'Haviland & Holt McCarley - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Kennesaw State University 16%

THE MUSIC MAN - The Augusta Players 12%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Augusta Players 11%

ROCK OF AGES - Onstage Atlanta 9%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Perry Players Community Theatre 9%

ALL SHOOK UP - Perry Players Community Theatre 8%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Macon Little Theatre 8%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Woodstock Arts 7%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 6%

FOOTLOOSE - Momentum Arts 4%

MATILDA - Macon Little Theatre 4%

MOANA JR - Spartan Performing Arts Academy 2%

ALL TOGETHER NOW - Live Arts Theatre 2%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Macon Little Theatre 1%



Best Musical (Professional)

WEST SIDE STORY - City Springs Theatre 12%

CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 8%

IN THE HEIGHTS - City Springs Theatre Company 8%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Springer Opera House 7%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The August Players 7%

A CHORUS LINE - City Springs Theatre 5%

LIZZIE - Actor’s Express 5%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Actor's Express 4%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Atlanta Lyric Theatre 4%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Atlanta Lyric Theatre 4%

CINDERELLA - Aurora Theatre 3%

5 GUYS NAMED MOE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 3%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

ANYTHING GOES - City Springs Theatre 3%

TRADING PLACES - Alliance Theatre 2%

DARLING CORY - Alliance 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Jennie T Anderson/ Atlanta Lyric 2%

REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - 7 Stages 2%

GUYS AND DOLLS - The Atlanta Lyric Theatre 2%

CABARET - Atlanta Opera 2%

THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

THE WILD PARTY - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 2%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Maine State Music Theatre 2%

AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 2%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

CINDERELLIE MAE - Lionheart Theatre 66%

B BOY BLUES - 47th St Theatre 34%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

TRADING PLACES - Alliance Theatre 28%

LOOK FORWARD: THE RUBY BRIDGES STORY - Springer Opera House 15%

PRETTY PANTS BANDIT - Georgian Ensemble Theatre 12%

HOMETOWN BOY - Actor's Express 7%

BINA’S SIX APPLES - Alliance Theatre 7%

FLEX - Theatrical Outfit 5%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Winter Garden 5%

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO DIVORCE - SkyPilot Theatre Group 5%

A COMPLICATED HOPE - The Essential Theatre 4%

THE OUTRAGE MACHINE - The Essential Theatre 4%

FREEDOM RIDER - Crossroads Theatre 3%

RAISING THE DEAD - The Essential Theatre 2%

B BOY BLUES - 47th Street Theatre 1%

CALMING THE MAN - The Essential Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Alex Williams - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Perry Players Community Theatre 10%

Alexis Webb - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Macon Little Theatre 8%

Tyler Stella - ALL SHOOK UP - Perry Players Community Theatre 7%

Lily Brannigan - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Augusta Players 7%

Sol Baird - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Augusta Players 6%

Ashley Rivera - THE MUSIC MAN - The Augusta Players 6%

Kelsey South - NUNSENSE JAMBOREE - Marietta Theatre Company 5%

Delaney Circe - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Woodstock Arts 4%

Anissa Cordova - CINDERELLA - The Augusta Players 4%

Joshua Williams - ROCK OF AGEA - OnStage Atlanta 4%

Ben Cole - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Act 1 Theater 4%

Andre Eaton Jr - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - ACT 1 Theatre 4%

Abigail Evans - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Perry Players Community Theatre 3%

Lily Bourgeault - ALL SHOOK UP - Perry Players Community Theatre 3%

Sol Baird - THE MUSIC MAN - The Augusta Players 3%

Izzi Robles - ROCK OF AGES - Onstage Atlanta 3%

Peter Brannigan - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Augusta Players 3%

Joe Arrigo - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Woodstock Arts 3%

Brandon Paugh - CINDERELLA - The Augusta Players 3%

Emily Brown - MOANA JR - Spartan Performing Arts Academy 2%

Amanii Kunney - ROCK OF AGES - OnStage Atlanta 2%

Branden Hembree l - ROCK OF AGES - OnStage Atlanta 2%

Caty-Mae Loomis - NUNSENSE JAMBOREE - Marietta Theatre Company 2%

Robert King Jr. - THE VOICES OF DONNY HATHAWAY - King Productions/AMC Performance Group 1%

Katie Jennison - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Act 1 Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Emma Heistand - WEST SIDE STORY - City Springs Theatre 13%

Kayce Grogan-Wallance - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 12%

Amanda Lopez - IN THE HEIGHTS - City Springs Theatre Company 7%

Alexandria Joy - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Actor's Express 6%

Billy Tighe - ANYTHING GOES - City Springs Theatre 6%

Micah Courtland - THE BODYGUARD - Springer Opera House 4%

India Tyree - CINDERELLA - Aurora Theatre 4%

Joe Arnotti - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Atlanta Lyric Theatre 3%

Trevor Martin - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Vickie Zuffoletti - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 3%

Jessica De Maria - LIZZIE - Actor’s Express 3%

Galen Crawley - THE WILD PARTY - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Kendrick Taj Stephens - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Atlanta Lyric Theatre 2%

Jaymyria Etienne - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Erika Zade - IN THE HEIGHTS - City Springs Theatre Company 2%

Terry Burrell - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Anessa Folds - TRADING PLACES - Alliance Theatre 2%

Dedrick Weathersby - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - 7 Stages 2%

Curt Olds - CABARET - Atlanta Opera 2%

Maiesha McQueen - MAHALIA - Dominion Ent. 2%

Dani Vazquez - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

India Tyree - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Kari Twyman - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%

David Rossetti - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%

Demille Cole-Heard - 5 GUYS NAMED MOE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Annalee Marshall - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Macon Little Theatre 24%

Sarah Stone - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Perry Players Community Theatre 13%

Andre Eaton Jr - CLUE: ON STAGE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 10%

Chris Kemp - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Perry Players 6%

Daniel Guyton - THE LAST LIFEBOAT - OnStage Atlanta 5%

Micheal Joshua Williams - THE LAST LIFEBOAT - Onstage Atlanta 5%

Adele Milby - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Perry Players Community Theatre 4%

Scott King - A BAD YEAR FOR TOMATOES - Lionheart Theatre 4%

Isaiah Eugene - THE FACE OF EMMET TILL - King Productions 4%

Christopher Nathan - CLUE: ON STAGE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 3%

Alan Cox - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Lionheart Theatre Company 3%

Micheal Williams - BACKGROUND NOISE - Georgia college 3%

Brandi Kilgore - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Lionheart Theatre 3%

Doug Isbeque - CLUE: ON STAGE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 2%

Joseph McLaughlin - ON GOLDEN POND - Lionheart Theatre 2%

Rodney Johnson - SEA WALL - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Jamie Goss - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Players Guild Sugar Hill 2%

Cat Rondeau - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Lionheart Theatre Company 2%

Jermaine Montell - B BOY BLUES - 47th Street Theatre 2%

Essex Ferguson - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Winter Garden 1%

Dawkins Ennis Jr. - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

Christian Hutchens - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Avis Lashawn - GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 13%

Dan Reichard - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - Stage Door Theatre 10%

Damien Lockhart - BOOTYCANDY - Actor's Express 9%

Candy McLellan - BRIGHT HALF LIFE - Theatrical Outfit 6%

Rhyn McLemore Clark - ROE - Horizon 6%

Vallea E. Woodbury - INTIMATE APPAREL - Actor's Express 5%

Marlon Burnley - RED SPEEDO - Actor's Express 5%

Nathan Houseman - THE CHRISTIANS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 5%

Cynthia D. Barker - THE LIGHT - Horizon Theatre 5%

Haliya Roberts - LEGACY OF LIGHT - Synchronicity 4%

Enoch King - THE LIGHT - Horizon Theatre 4%

Summer Monet Finley - THE REALNESS - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 3%

Ryan Vo - HOMETOWN BOY - Actors Express 3%

Sundiata Rush - CALMING THE MAN - The Essential Theatre 3%

Laura Walker - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO DIVORCE - SkyPilot Theatre Group 3%

N. Emil Thomas - GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Robin McGee - FANNIE: THE MUSIC AND LIFE OF FANNIE LOU HAMER - True Colors Theatre Company 2%

DeShawn Harris - THE REALNESS - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Camille Monae - A COMPLICATED HOPE - The Essential Theatre 2%

Hailey Elizabeth - FLEX - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Eden Mew - MAVENS OF ST CATHERINE ISLAND - Art Station 2%

Matt Mercurio - THE WOLF AT THE END OF THE BLOCK - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Hannah Morris - THE OUTRAGE MACHINE - The Essential Theatre 1%

Burke Brown - A COMPLICATED HOPE - Essential Theatre 1%

Laurie Beasley - RAISING THE DEAD - The Essential Theatre 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Macon Little Theatre 29%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Perry Players 19%

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Perry Players Community Theatre 13%

CLUE: ON STAGE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 12%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Lionheart Theatre Company 7%

ON GOLDEN POND - Lionheart Theatre 5%

SEA WALL - Live Arts Theatre 4%

JITNEY - Sewer Mill 4%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Winter Garden 3%

A HIGHER PLACE IN HEAVEN - Act 1 Theater 3%



Best Play (Professional)

BOOTYCANDY - Actor's Express 16%

COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE: ABRIDGED - Atlanta Shakepeare Co 15%

TONI STONE - Alliance Theatre 12%

GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 9%

THE CHRISTIANS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 5%

THE WOLF AT THE END OF THE BLOCK - Theatrical Outfit 5%

THE REALNESS - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 5%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Horizon Theatre 4%

THE LIGHT - Horizon Theatre 4%

A COMPLICATED HOPE - The Essential Theatre 4%

RED SPEEDO - Actor's Express 3%

INTIMATE APPAREL - Actor's Express 3%

FANNIE: THE MUSIC AND LIFE OF FANNIE LOU HAMER - True Colors Theatre Company 3%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Winter Garden 2%

HOMETOWN BOY - Actors Express 2%

MARIE AND ROSETTA - True Colors Theatre Company 1%

LADY DAY AT EMERSON BAR AND GRILL - Thetrocalmputdit 1%

CALMING THE MAN - The Essential Theatre 1%

KEN LUDWIG'S BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Theatrical Outfit 1%

THE OUTRAGE MACHINE - The Essential Theatre 1%

FLEX - Theatrical Outfit 1%

BRIGHT HALF LIFE - Theatrical Outfit 1%

RAISING THE DEAD - The Essential Theatre 1%

HER PORTMANTEAU - George Street Playhouse 0%



Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 47%

CABARET - Atlanta Opera 34%

JULIUS CAESAR - The Atlanta Opera 15%

AS ONE - Atlanta Opera 4%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Mike Grigsby - ELF - THE MUSICAL - The Augusta Players 22%

JP Haynie - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - 2022 12%

Brett Leverette - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Act 1 Theater 10%

JP Haynie - ANNE OF GREEN - Macon Little Theatre 9%

Scott Rousseau - ON GOLDEN POND - Lionheart Theatre 7%

Kenneth Jones - ALL SHOOK UP - Perry Players Community Theatre 7%

Chris Kemp - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Perry Players 6%

Chancelor Harbin - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Perry Players Community Theatre 6%

Lucy Kemp - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Perry Players Community Theatre 6%

JP Haynie - CLUE - 2022 4%

JP haynie - MATILDA - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Hector Hernandez - MOANA JR - Spartan Performing Arts Academy 3%

JP Haynie - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - 2022 2%

Chancelor Harbin - ELF THE MUSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Bobby Johnston - THE WILD PARTY - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 14%

Matthew Swindell - THE COLOR PURPLE - Springer Opera House 13%

Charlie Calvert - LIZZIE - Actor's Express 13%

Seamus M. Bourne - RED SPEEDO - Actor's Express 7%

Seamus M. Bourne - THE WOLF AT THE END OF THE BLOCK - Theatrical Outfit 6%

Alexander Dodge - CABARET - Atlanta Opera 6%

N. Emil Thomas - THE REALNESS - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 6%

Isabel and Moriah curley-clay - THE LIGHT - Horizon theatre 6%

Cindi Costoulas - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 4%

Jeroy Hannah - THE CHRISTIANS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 4%

Ming Chen - BRIGHT HALF LIFE - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Cindi Costoulas - FOREVER PLAID - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 3%

Gabrielle Stephenson - A COMPLICATED HOPE - The Essential Theatre 2%

Isabel and moriah curley-clay - FEEDING BEATRICE - Aurora Theatre Company 2%

Isabel and Moriah Curly-Clay - HOMETOWN BOY - Actor's Express 2%

Moriah & Isabel Curley Clay - FANNIE: THE MUSIC AND LIFE OF FANNIE LOU HAMER - True Colors Theatre Company 2%

Moriah & Isabel Curley-Clay - FLEX - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Isabel and Moriah Curly-Clay - HANDS UP - Alliance theatre 2%

Moriah & Isabel Curley-Clay - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Gabrielle Stephenson - CALMING THE MAN - The Essential Theatre 1%

Gabrielle Stephenson - RAISING THE DEAD - The Essential Theatre 1%

Gabrielle Stephenson - THE OUTRAGE MACHINE - The Essential Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Brent Michael Jones - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Macon Little Theatre 19%

Fred Cusick - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Perry Players Community Theatre 13%

Laura Voss - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Macon Little Theatre 13%

Charlie Miller - ROCK OF AGES - OnStage Atlanta 12%

Matt Snurkowski - CLUE: ON STAGE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 9%

Clayton Wagar & Stephanie McDonald - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Snellville Performing Arts 8%

Kenneth Jones - ALL SHOOK UP - Perry Players Community Theatre 7%

Stephanie McDonald - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Snellville Performing Arts 7%

Bob Peterson - ON GOLDEN POND - Lionheart Theatre 5%

Nicole Nguyen - MOANA JR - Spartan Performing Arts Academy 5%

Fred Cusick - ELF THE MUSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Anthony Narciso - IN THE HEIGHTS - City Springs Theatre Company 19%

Bobby Johnston - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 16%

Mikaela Fraiser - LIZZIE - Actor's Express 9%

Rashaad Pierre - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 7%

Vivian Gogan - THE CHRISTIANS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 7%

Mikaela Frasier - RED SPEEDO - Actor's Express 4%

Chris Lane - THE WILD PARTY - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

Erin Williams - 5 GUYS NAMED MOE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 4%

Drew Lloyd - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 4%

Jeremiah Davison - HOMETOWN BOY - Actor's Express 3%

Daniel Pope - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Chris Lane - FANNIE: THE MUSIC AND LIFE OF FANNIE LOU HAMER - True Colors Theatre Company 3%

Joshuia Campbell - A COMPLICATED HOPE - The Essential Theatre 2%

Brian McKay - FOREVER PLAID - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre 2%

Chris Lane - FLEX - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Kacie Willis - LEGACY OF LIGHT - Synchronicity Theatre 2%

Chris Lang - DESIRE UNDER THE ELMS - Actor's Express 2%

Chris Lane - BRIGHT HALF LIFE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Kimberly Harding - CALMING THE MAN - The Essential Theatre 1%

Frederick Philp - THE OUTRAGE MACHINE - The Essential Theatre 1%

Chris Lane - THE WOLF AT THE END OF THE BLOCK - Theatrical Outfit 1%

James Bigbee Garver - KEN LUDWIG'S BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Joshuia Campbell - RAISING THE DEAD - The Essential Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Bethany Wickens - CINDERELLA - Augusta Players 14%

Emily Zart - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Act 1 Theater 8%

Dallas Wilke - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Perry Players Community Theatre 7%

Charles Davis - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Macon Little Theatre 7%

Kay Gross - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Augusta Players 6%

Casey Johnson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Augusta Players 6%

Dana Higgins - ON THE TOWN - City Springs Theatre Conservatory 6%

Samuel Ginn - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Act 1 Theater 5%

Elizabeth Drake - ELF - THE MUSICAL - The Augusta Players 5%

Magda Roub - NUNSENSE JAMBOREE - Marietta Theatre Company 5%

Jontearia Johnson - ALL SHOOK UP - Perry Players Community Theatre 4%

Rachel Tisdel - ELF THE MUSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 4%

James Wood - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Live Arts Theatre 3%

Michael Short - ROCK OF AGES - OnStage Atlanta 3%

Casey Johnson - ELF - THE MUSICAL - The Augusta Players 3%

Elliott Young - THE VOICES OF DONNY HATHAWAY - King Productions/AMC Performance Company 3%

Lisa Hall - ROCK OF AGES - OnStage Atlanta 2%

Lonnie Jackson - MOANA JR - Spartan Performing Arts Academy 2%

Alicia Luncheon - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Act 1 Theater 2%

Kit Fay - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Act 1 Theater 2%

Jeffrey Liu - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Live Arts Theatre 1%

Lala McKay - THE VOICES OF DONNY HATHAWAY - King Productions/AMC Performance Company 1%

Mackenzie Abernathy - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Live Arts Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Ethan Zeph - WEST SIDE STORY - City Springs Theatre 13%

Lilliangina Quinones - IN THE HEIGHTS - City Springs Theatre Company 11%

Max Walls - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 9%

Blake Fountain - THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Atlanta Lyric Theatre 7%

Chani Maisonet - WEST SIDE STORY - City Springs Theatre 4%

Charles Trovontia Thomas - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

Candy McLellan - CINDERELLA - Aurora Theatre 4%

Kayla Furie - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Atlanta Lyric Theatre 3%

Akeria Gant, Tierney Breedlove, & Kendra Nicole Johnson - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Etian Parker - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN - 7 Stages 3%

Maiesha McQueen - THE COLOR PURPLE - Maine State Music Theatre 2%

Jillian Melko - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Atlanta Lyric Theatre 2%

Tyrone Jackson - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL - Theatrical Outfit 2%

David Rosseti - MARY POPPINS - Aurora Theatre Company 2%

Trevor Rayshay Perry - THE WILD PARTY - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Meg Johns - THE WILD PARTY - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Deborah Bowman - CABARET - Atlanta Opera 2%

Josh Lamon - TRADING PLACES - Alliance Theatre 2%

McKenzie Kurtz - TRADING PLACES - Alliance Theatre 2%

Taylor Buice - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Lilliangina Quinones - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Kayla Furie - MARY POPPINS - Aurora Theater 2%

Destiny Danielle Freeman - CAROLINE, OR CHANGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%

Ryan McCurdy - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Savannah Repertory Theatre 1%

Golbanoo Setayesh - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Alex Williams - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Perry Players 29%

Mckenna Wallace - CHICAGO - Orbit Arts Academy 10%

Rob Workman - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Perry Players Community Theatre 9%

Jacquie Bosma - CLUE: ON STAGE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 7%

Brandi Kilgore - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Lionheart Theatre Company 7%

Payne Gumbrill - CHICAGO - Orbit Arts Academy 6%

Scott Starkweather - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Lionheart Theatre Company 6%

Michael Short - LOST IN YONKERS - ACT3 Productions 6%

Steph Wyatt - CLUE: ON STAGE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 5%

Jackson Trent - CLUE: ON STAGE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 5%

Barbara Allen - CLUE: ON STAGE - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 4%

Anita Bennett - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Winter Garden 4%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Shelli Delgado - ROE - Horizon 12%

Parris Sarter - BOOTYCANDY - Actors Express 12%

Charlie Thomas - BOOTYCANDY - Actors Express 10%

Enoch King - TONI STONE - Alliance Theatre 8%

India S Tyree - FLEX - Theatrical Outfit 7%

Christina Peterson - THE REALNESS - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 6%

Michelle Pokopac - HOMETOWN BOY - Actor's Express 6%

Asia Howard - BOOTYCANDY - Actors Express 5%

Lizzy Liu - LEGACY OF LIGHT - Synchronicity 5%

Ashley Wheeler - THE CHRISTIANS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 4%

Joanna Walchuk - THE CHRISTIANS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 4%

Candi VandeZande - INTIMATE APPAREL - Actor's Express 4%

Mark Kincaid - THE WOLF AT THE END OF THE BLOCK - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Anthony Nash - CALMING THE MAN - The Essential Theatre 3%

Maris Rodiguez-Sager - THE WOLF AT THE END OF THE BLOCK - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Darryl Patrice - THE OUTRAGE MACHINE - The Essential Theatre 2%

Andrew Ramcharan Guilarte - THE CHRISTIANS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

Andrea Gooden - FLEX - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Jeff Hathcoat - THE OUTRAGE MACHINE - The Essential Theatre 1%

Ellie Styron - THE OUTRAGE MACHINE - The Essential Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Augusta Junior Players 20%

MATILDA - Macon Little Theatre 19%

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - Macon Little Theatre 15%

ANNIE JR. - Snellville Performing Arts 10%

PINOCCHIO - Augusta players 10%

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE: WE ARE IN A PLAY - OnStage Atlanta 9%

OLIVER JR. - Perry Players Community Theatre 7%

MOANA JR. - Perry Players Community Theatre 6%

MOANA JR - Spartan Performing Arts Academy 4%

