FLAME & FILAMENT Comes To The Atlanta Fringe Festival

A new story about love, change, and friendship.

By:
Atlanta-based writer and director Obie Outlaw is deeply grateful and wildly ecstatic to debut in the Atlanta theatre scene with their first professionally produced play Click Here as a part of the 2023 Atlanta Fringe Festival.

Flame & Filament is an ambitious attempt to stage a new play on a fringe stage. Following three friends - Ollie, Enid, and Charles - as they meet to share their art, F&F is a story of change, friendship, and love. Flame & Filament will be playing at Neighborhood Church on June 8th, 10th, and 11th. The run time is ~45 minutes, with $15 tickets available at the door and online at the Click Here.

Flame & Filament was written by a trans non-binary person and features a trans non-binary character, Ollie. F&F aims to show how vital trans people are to our society and to create space for future trans non-binary actors to play a role that allows them space to be authentic. Through Enid and Charles, F&F also directly tackles the fear that authentic love can inspire, how to navigate that fear, and what life can look like on the other side of bravery.

To quote the show: "We have evolved!! Who knows what humans will do next? What we can change next? How we can make the Earth a better place next?"

Flame & Filament, a new play opening at the 2023 Annual Atlanta Fringe Festival.

Cast

Ollie - Obie Outlaw (they/them)

Enid - Claire Quinn (she/her)

Charles - Eduardo José Paco Mateo (he/him)

The Sky - Joshua Winters (he/him)

Crew

Writer & Director - Obie Outlaw (they/them)

Executive Producer - Kyle Mealer (he/him)

Graphic Design Artist - Payton Reedy (she/her)

Props Master - Alex Belaski (he/him)

Casting Consultant - Lindsay Bytof (she/her)

Location

Neighborhood Church - Commons Room

1561 McLendon Ave NE

Atlanta, GA 30307

Show Times

Thursday, June 8th @ 9:30PM

Saturday, June 10th @ 5:00PM

Sunday, June 11th @ 3:30 PM

To buy tickets, learn more about this show, and find more information on the Atlanta Fringe Festival, please visit www.AtlatnaFringe.org.






