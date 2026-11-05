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DEATH BECOMES HER Pride Night to Feature Post-Show Celebration at Fox Theatre

Out Front Theatre Company will also host a screening of the 1992 film ahead of the Atlanta engagement.

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DEATH BECOMES HER Pride Night to Feature Post-Show Celebration at Fox Theatre

Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta and the Fox Theatre are teaming up with Out Front Theatre Company for a special Death Becomes Her Pride Night celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 18, during the Tony Award-winning musical comedy's Atlanta engagement.

The evening will feature a 7:30 p.m. performance of Death Becomes Her, followed by a Pride Night celebration with Queens Siberia and Tugboat in the Fox Theatre's Marquee Club presented by Lexus. A portion of proceeds from tickets purchased through the Pride Night promotion will benefit Out Front Theatre Company.

Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp have always been the best of frenemies... until Madeline steals Helen's fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that's to die for.

Death Becomes Her will play the Fox Theatre Nov. 17–22 as part of Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta's 45th anniversary season.

Ahead of Pride Night, Out Front Theatre Company will host a special screening of the original 1992 film 'Death Becomes Her' on Friday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m., hosted by Queens Siberia and Tugboat. The evening will feature a costume contest, with a pair of tickets to the Nov. 18 Pride Night performance up for grabs. The screening celebrates the cult-classic comedy that inspired the Broadway musical.

Death Becomes Her PRIDE NIGHT

Presented by Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta and Fox Theatre
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Fox Theatre
660 Peachtree St. NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

7:30 p.m. – Performance of Death Becomes Her
Following the performance – Pride Night celebration featuring Queens Siberia and Tugboat at the Marquee Club presented by Lexus.

Tickets are available HERE using promo code GAZE. For every ticket purchased using the code, $5 will be donated to Out Front Theatre Company.

*A Marquee Club pass is required to attend the post-show celebration and is included at the time of purchase through the promotional offer. Alcoholic beverages are not included. The offer applies to select price levels and is not valid on previous purchases.

'Death Becomes Her' FILM SCREENING

Presented by Out Front Theatre Company
Friday, Nov. 13
Time: 8 p.m.

Out Front Theatre Company
999 Brady Ave. NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Out Front Theatre Company will host a special screening of the original 1992 film 'Death Becomes Her' ahead of the Broadway musical's Atlanta engagement and Pride Night celebration at the Fox Theatre.

Buy Tickets to Death Becomes Her

More on this show: DEATH BECOMES HER Tickets to Go on Sale for Playhouse Square Engagement · 6/4/2026


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