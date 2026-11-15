"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
BLACK NATIVITY: A GOSPEL CHRISTMAS MUSICAL EXPERIENCE to Return to Ferst Center in Atlanta
Dominion Entertainment Group will present the gospel holiday production at the Ferst Center for the Arts in Atlanta.
Dominion Entertainment Group will present Black Nativity: A Gospel Christmas Musical Experience at the Ferst Center for the Arts in Atlanta, Georgia.
Returning to the Ferst Center for the Arts, Black Nativity invites audiences to experience a special holiday musical celebration centered on the spirit and message of Christmas. Bringing the gospel Christmas musical experience to the stage, this seasonal production offers an opportunity for audiences to come together and celebrate the joy of the holiday season.
Whether continuing a holiday tradition or looking for a memorable Christmas experience to share with family and friends, Black Nativity is an event to add to the holiday calendar.
EVENT DETAILS
Event: Black Nativity: A Gospel Christmas Musical Experience
Presented by: Dominion Entertainment Group
Dates: December 3–20, 2026
Venue: Ferst Center for the Arts
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Tickets: On Sale Now!
For tickets and additional information, visit BlackNativityATL.com.
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