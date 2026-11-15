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BLACK NATIVITY: A GOSPEL CHRISTMAS MUSICAL EXPERIENCE to Return to Ferst Center in Atlanta

Dominion Entertainment Group will present the gospel holiday production at the Ferst Center for the Arts in Atlanta.

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BLACK NATIVITY: A GOSPEL CHRISTMAS MUSICAL EXPERIENCE to Return to Ferst Center in Atlanta

Dominion Entertainment Group will present Black Nativity: A Gospel Christmas Musical Experience at the Ferst Center for the Arts in Atlanta, Georgia.

Returning to the Ferst Center for the Arts, Black Nativity invites audiences to experience a special holiday musical celebration centered on the spirit and message of Christmas. Bringing the gospel Christmas musical experience to the stage, this seasonal production offers an opportunity for audiences to come together and celebrate the joy of the holiday season.

Whether continuing a holiday tradition or looking for a memorable Christmas experience to share with family and friends, Black Nativity is an event to add to the holiday calendar.

EVENT DETAILS

Event: Black Nativity: A Gospel Christmas Musical Experience

Presented by: Dominion Entertainment Group

Dates: December 3–20, 2026

Venue: Ferst Center for the Arts

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Tickets: On Sale Now!

For tickets and additional information, visit BlackNativityATL.com.



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