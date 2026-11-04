Atlanta Opera's 2026-27 Season to Feature SILENT NIGHT, CARMEN, TOSCA and More

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The Atlanta Opera will present seven productions during its 2026-27 season, including Kevin Puts and Mark Campbell's Silent Night, Bizet's Carmen, Wagner's The Flying Dutchman, and Puccini's Tosca. The season, organized around the theme "An Odyssey," will explore conflict, humanity, and the pursuit of ideals through a range of operatic and theatrical works.

The season will also mark the company's final year before its planned move into the Molly Blank Center for Opera and the Arts.

The fall programming will focus on the experiences of soldiers during World War I, with two productions examining the Christmas truce of 1914. The season opens November 7 with the return of General and Artistic Director Tomer Zvulun's staging of Silent Night, followed in December by a co-production of All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 with Theatrical Outfit.

SILENT NIGHT — November 7–15, 2026

The Atlanta Opera will revive Zvulun's production of Silent Night, the Pulitzer Prize-winning opera by composer Kevin Puts and librettist Mark Campbell, for the first time in Atlanta since 2016.

Set during World War I, the opera recounts the Christmas truce of 1914, when soldiers from opposing armies temporarily suspended hostilities and gathered to exchange gifts, sing carols, and share a brief moment of peace.

The production originated as a collaboration between Wexford Festival Opera and Glimmerglass Festival and has subsequently been presented in cities across the United States and Europe.

"Bringing Silent Night back to Atlanta, in a world so marked by war and conflict, feels more relevant than ever," said Zvulun. "We need stories of friendship, camaraderie, and shared humanity, now more than ever."

The cast includes Susanne Burgess, Kameron Lopreore, Luke Sutliff, Aleksey Bogdanov, and Jonathan Bryan. Atlanta Opera Principal Conductor Iván López Reynoso will conduct.

A November 10 performance will recognize veterans and military personnel with a pre-performance champagne toast. Through a partnership with The Home Depot, the company continues to provide complimentary tickets to members of the military community.

The November 13 performance will also be livestreamed internationally at no cost with email registration. A pre-show presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. EST, followed by the performance at 7:30 p.m.

ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 — December 2–27, 2026

The Molly Blank Discoveries Series will present Peter Rothstein's All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 in partnership with Atlanta's Theatrical Outfit.

Directed by Theatrical Outfit Artistic Director Matt Torney, the a cappella musical will receive 20 performances at the Balzer Theater.

Originally developed as a radio musical docudrama for Minnesota Public Radio in 2007, All is Calm uses historical materials including soldiers' letters, journals, military documents, poetry, and radio broadcasts to recount the events of the 1914 Christmas truce.

The work premiered Off-Broadway in 2018 and received the 2019 Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience.

CARMEN — January 30–February 7, 2027

The mainstage season resumes in January with Bizet's Carmen, directed by Brenna Corner of Pacific Opera Victoria.

Tunisian-Canadian mezzo-soprano Rihab Chaieb will perform the title role in the opera, which follows the relationship between Carmen and soldier Don José.

THE FLYING DUTCHMAN — March 13–21, 2027

Zvulun's production of Wagner's The Flying Dutchman will return to The Atlanta Opera for the first time since 2017.

Three-time Grammy Award winner Ryan Speedo Green will sing the title role, opposite Wendy Bryn Harmer as Senta. Iván López Reynoso will conduct.

The opera tells the story of a sea captain condemned to wander the oceans until he finds redemption through love.

TOSCA — May 1–9, 2027

The Atlanta Opera's mainstage season concludes with a new production of Puccini's Tosca, directed by Zvulun.

Cuban American soprano Monica Conesa will star in the title role, with Iván López Reynoso conducting.

Set against political unrest in Rome, the opera follows singer Floria Tosca as she confronts the consequences of political persecution and personal betrayal.

2027 NOW Festival — June 5–13, 2027

The company's NOW Festival will feature two productions at Morehouse College's Ray Charles Performing Arts Center.

Jubilee, directed by NOW Festival Artistic Advisor Tazewell Thompson, will be presented June 5, 6, and 10. The a cappella musical, with vocal arrangements and music direction by Dianne Adams McDowell, tells the story of the Fisk Jubilee Singers, whose performances helped introduce African American spirituals to audiences around the world following the Civil War.

The festival will also present Rosenbaum and Li on June 11 and 13. The opera, by composer Dina Pruzhansky and librettist Hai-Ting Chinn, was developed from the winning scene of the company's 2025 96-Hour Opera Project.

The annual competition provides opportunities for composers and librettists to develop new operatic works.

The 2026-27 season will conclude The Atlanta Opera's programming before its transition to the Molly Blank Center for Opera and the Arts, a new home intended to accommodate the company's performances and artistic development initiatives.

For additional information about the season, visit The Atlanta Opera's website.



Photo Credit: Fisk University archive

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