Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Atlanta Botanical Garden Adds Holiday Art Classes and Family Events for 2026
Guests can join printmaking and photography classes led by local artists amid the garden's seasonal displays.
Ahead of its 16th annual holiday lights exhibition, the Atlanta Botanical Garden has announced more seasonal daytime classes to complement the electrical spectacle.
Garden Lights, Holiday Nights presented by Invesco opens Nov. 14 with several new displays. A new light display inspired by lily of the valley on the Anne Cox Chambers Flower Walk leads guests to a massive, light-wrapped mosaiculture dragon making its Skyline Garden debut after appearing in past Imaginary Worlds exhibitions.
The new additions shine alongside signature attractions, including fan-favorite 'Nature's Wonders,' the world's largest curtain of choreographed light and sound hanging from the canopy in Storza Woods.
While the lights shine nightly Nov. 14 - Jan. 10, the Garden hosts several family holiday events during the day as well. The daytime lineup now includes arts-focused classes that invite guests to visit the Garden, experience its seasonal beauty and create inspired works of art.
Seasonal Art Classes
Printing Botanical Design | Nov. 7, 10 a.m. - noon
Guided by Atlanta artist Christy Bardis Petterson, sketch botanicals outdoors amid the Garden's flora, then learn to design, carve and stamp your own relief print. $50 per guest ($45 for members). Register by Nov. 3.
Smartphone Flower Photography | Nov. 14, 10 a.m. - noon
Join Sara Keith, owner and director of the Atlanta School of Photography, for a visual adventure through the Garden. Learn tips and tricks for snapping photos you'll be proud of, using just your phone. $80 per guest ($75 for members). Register by Nov. 10.
Daytime Holiday Experiences
Botanical Santa | Saturdays, Nov. 28 - Dec. 19, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Bring your camera and snap photos with Botanical Santa in his unique, Garden-themed garb, included with Garden admission.
Young Sprouts | Fridays, Nov. 13 - Dec. 11, 9:30 - 11 a.m.
Enjoy a seasonal activities series that sparks your child's imagination. A caregiver must attend with each child. Registration required by Nov. 2. $100 per child ($80 for members).
Holiday Model Trains | During regular daytime hours and Garden Lights
Kids and kids at heart marvel as G-scale model trains roll through holiday-themed villages day and night, included with Garden admission.
Ride-on Trains | Weekends, Nov. 14 - Jan. 3, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Ride the Botanical Express around the Great Lawn. $6 per passenger ($4 for members).
Visitors can view the full lineup of programming on the Garden's website.
Garden Lights, Holiday Nights runs nightly Nov. 14 - Jan. 10, 5 p.m. - midnight. Guests can purchase tickets to the holiday lights exhibition and regular daytime admission on the Garden's website.
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