Atlanta Botanical Garden Adds Holiday Art Classes and Family Events for 2026

NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Ahead of its 16th annual holiday lights exhibition, the Atlanta Botanical Garden has announced more seasonal daytime classes to complement the electrical spectacle.

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights presented by Invesco opens Nov. 14 with several new displays. A new light display inspired by lily of the valley on the Anne Cox Chambers Flower Walk leads guests to a massive, light-wrapped mosaiculture dragon making its Skyline Garden debut after appearing in past Imaginary Worlds exhibitions.

The new additions shine alongside signature attractions, including fan-favorite 'Nature's Wonders,' the world's largest curtain of choreographed light and sound hanging from the canopy in Storza Woods.

While the lights shine nightly Nov. 14 - Jan. 10, the Garden hosts several family holiday events during the day as well. The daytime lineup now includes arts-focused classes that invite guests to visit the Garden, experience its seasonal beauty and create inspired works of art.

Seasonal Art Classes

Printing Botanical Design | Nov. 7, 10 a.m. - noon

Guided by Atlanta artist Christy Bardis Petterson, sketch botanicals outdoors amid the Garden's flora, then learn to design, carve and stamp your own relief print. $50 per guest ($45 for members). Register by Nov. 3.

Smartphone Flower Photography | Nov. 14, 10 a.m. - noon

Join Sara Keith, owner and director of the Atlanta School of Photography, for a visual adventure through the Garden. Learn tips and tricks for snapping photos you'll be proud of, using just your phone. $80 per guest ($75 for members). Register by Nov. 10.

Daytime Holiday Experiences

Botanical Santa | Saturdays, Nov. 28 - Dec. 19, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Bring your camera and snap photos with Botanical Santa in his unique, Garden-themed garb, included with Garden admission.

Young Sprouts | Fridays, Nov. 13 - Dec. 11, 9:30 - 11 a.m.

Enjoy a seasonal activities series that sparks your child's imagination. A caregiver must attend with each child. Registration required by Nov. 2. $100 per child ($80 for members).

Holiday Model Trains | During regular daytime hours and Garden Lights

Kids and kids at heart marvel as G-scale model trains roll through holiday-themed villages day and night, included with Garden admission.

Ride-on Trains | Weekends, Nov. 14 - Jan. 3, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Ride the Botanical Express around the Great Lawn. $6 per passenger ($4 for members).

Visitors can view the full lineup of programming on the Garden's website.

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights runs nightly Nov. 14 - Jan. 10, 5 p.m. - midnight. Guests can purchase tickets to the holiday lights exhibition and regular daytime admission on the Garden's website.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 03 Hrs 02 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming