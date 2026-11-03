Alley Theatre Names Tasha Criss CFO, Julie Fancher General Manager, Courtney Luff CHRO

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Alley Theatre has revealed key artistic and administrative leadership appointments, strengthening the organization's leadership team. Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Managing Director Jennifer Bielstein shared the appointments as part of the Alley's continued investment in its artistic vision, organizational growth, and future.

After conducting national searches, Tasha Criss was promoted to the role of Chief Financial Officer, Julie Fancher joined the Alley as General Manager, and Courtney Luff joins the team as Chief Human Resources Officer. The Artistic Department has implemented a shared leadership structure with the promotion of Amber D. Gray, Michael Locher, and Bradley Michalakis as Associate Artistic Directors of Producing, Dramaturgy and Design respectively.

Tasha Criss

A self-professed professional theatre nerd, Tasha Criss is the CFO of Alley Theatre. Since starting as Controller in 2022, she has been a force for change, revolutionizing the Alley's accounting approach to place organizational insights center stage. She holds graduate and undergraduate degrees accounting degrees from the University of Houston-Downtown. An enthusiastic supporter of various performing arts, Tasha spends her free time actively engaged in the industry, having attended over 165 unique productions in 2025.

Julie Fancher

A native Texan, Julie Fancher studied Theatre at Baylor University, where she discovered her passion was the business side of theatre. She received her master's degree in Arts Management from the University of Sheffield in England, where she worked as part of Sheffield city council's Major Events Team, and with the production management team at Sheffield Theatres (the UK's largest producing theatre outside of London). She spent six years at The Montgomery, a 420-seat theatre and arts center, ultimately becoming the Managing Director. She was a founding board member of the Sheffield Creative Guild, which networks and supports creatives across the city. She also spent four years in Istanbul, Turkey (and learned Turkish!). After nearly 14 years overseas, Julie moved back to the United States in late 2021, and soon after became the General Manager at Arizona Theatre Company. She loves travel, hot tea with milk, hiking, and the Oxford comma.

Amber D. Gray

Amber D. Gray's prior credits are the Company Manager at Washington DC's Arena Stage Theater and the Assistant Line Producer at NY's Public Theater. Houston credits include: Assistant Director for High School Play: A Nostalgia Fest, A Christmas Carol (Assistant Director 2022/ Associate Director 2023), Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None, Noises Off, The Glass Menagerie, Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery and Primary Trust at Alley Theatre and cullud wattah (Assistant Director) and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Marcy) at Stages Repertory Theatre. She is also currently the Associate Artistic Director/General Manager for the Black Motherhood and Parenting New Play Festival and Associate Artistic Director/General Manager for Detroit's Obsidian Theatre Festival. She holds a BFA from Rockford University.

Michael Locher is Alley Theatre's Associate Artistic Director of Design and made his Alley debut with Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express. Recent regional credits include productions for the Guthrie Theater, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Yale Repertory Theatre, and more. Michael's designs have been seen Off-Broadway and at venues throughout New York and the Northeast. Michael served as a professor at San Jose State University for six years. Graduate: University of California San Diego, Yale School of Drama.

Courtney Luff

Courtney Luff joins Alley Theatre as Chief Human Resources Officer, bringing more than 15 years of executive leadership experience in human resources and business operations. Throughout her career, she has held senior HR leadership and Chief Operating Officer positions, partnering with executive teams to strengthen organizational culture, develop leaders, improve employee engagement, and drive business performance. Courtney brings a unique perspective to HR leadership, having worked on both the people and operational sides of organizations ranging from smaller, growing businesses to large national companies. She is passionate about building strong teams, developing leaders, and creating workplaces where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to do their best work. Courtney holds the Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certification, a bachelor's degree in Human Resource Management, and has completed executive education in Strategic Leadership at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Managemen

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