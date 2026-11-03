Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 to Return to Atlanta Stage in December
The production runs at Theatrical Outfit in Atlanta and features a ten-person a cappella chorus drawn from the city's top vocal talent.
The Atlanta Opera (AO) and Theatrical Outfit are partnering to co-produce ALL IS CALM: The Christmas Truce of 1914 (December 2 – 27,2026) this holiday season!
Pulling from true events and real letters, this not-to-be-missed holiday event features a ten-person A cappella chorus of some of the top vocal talent in ATL. A bold vision for a bold city … this is the HEART OF ATLANTA.
Set during World War I, ALL IS CALM: The Christmas Truce of 1914 tells the true story of enemy soldiers along the Western Front laying down their weapons and sharing a brief, remarkable moment of peace. Drawn from soldiers’ letters, diaries, and songs, the work traces the daily realities of trench warfare while revealing the humanity that endured on both sides of the conflict. Intimate and deeply affecting, Theatrical Outfit & The Atlanta Opera join forces to present this powerful piece that reflects on compassion, memory, and the fragile hope for peace in the midst of war.
ALL IS CALM: The Christmas Truce of 1914 features an all-star Atlanta ensemble of 10 featuring John Arnold (Bass-Baritone), Daegan Bennett (Tenor), Luca Blouin Davidorf (Baritone), Matthew Blouin Davidorf (Tenor-Baritone), Michael Grieve (Baritone), Jonah Harmon (Tenor), Luke Harnish (Bass-Baritone), Owen Malone (Tenor), Joseph Quintana (Tenor), and Benjamin Sprunger (Tenor). Under the direction of Matt Torney and Music Direction and Conduction of Walter Huff, the design team includes: Scenic Design by Kat Conley, Costume Design by April Andrew Carswell, Co-Lighting Design by Ben Rawson & David Reingold, Sound Design by Kendall Simpson, Properties Design by Caroline Cook, and Stage Management by Gabby Peralta.
The Atlanta Opera & Theatrical Outfit are thrilled to welcome audiences to the Balzer Theater at Herren’s (84 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303) for ALL IS CALM: The Christmas Truce of 1914 (December 2 – 27,2026). Single tickets are on sale NOW. We invite you to visit theatricaloutfit.org or call 678-528-1500 for more information.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
LIKE FATHER
Alliance Theatre (10/08-11/15)
|
A Tribute to Stax Records with Matthew Kaminski and Gwen Hughes
Eddie Owen Presents at Red Clay (11/07-11/07)
|
It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry
Merely Players Presents (12/04-12/20)
|
Meet the cast of AT ALL COST National tour a Play by Rashida Costa
CRCA Theatre (11/28-11/28)
|
Silent Night
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center (11/07-11/15)
|
Rialto Film Series Presents: School of Rock
Rialto Center for the Arts (1/13-1/13)
|
Vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant with pianist Sullivan Fortner
Spivey Hall (1/15-1/15)
|
GSU Jazz Band with Trumpeter Sean Jones
Rialto Center for the Arts (4/09-4/09)
|
Little Shop of Horrors 40th Anniversary Tour with Ellen Greene (the Original Audrey)
Atlanta Symphony Hall (11/13-11/13)
|
Spivey Hall Children’s Choir Holiday Concert
Spivey Hall (12/05-12/06)