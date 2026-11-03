ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 to Return to Atlanta Stage in December

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The Atlanta Opera (AO) and Theatrical Outfit are partnering to co-produce ALL IS CALM: The Christmas Truce of 1914 (December 2 – 27,2026) this holiday season!

Pulling from true events and real letters, this not-to-be-missed holiday event features a ten-person A cappella chorus of some of the top vocal talent in ATL. A bold vision for a bold city … this is the HEART OF ATLANTA.

Set during World War I, ALL IS CALM: The Christmas Truce of 1914 tells the true story of enemy soldiers along the Western Front laying down their weapons and sharing a brief, remarkable moment of peace. Drawn from soldiers’ letters, diaries, and songs, the work traces the daily realities of trench warfare while revealing the humanity that endured on both sides of the conflict. Intimate and deeply affecting, Theatrical Outfit & The Atlanta Opera join forces to present this powerful piece that reflects on compassion, memory, and the fragile hope for peace in the midst of war.

ALL IS CALM: The Christmas Truce of 1914 features an all-star Atlanta ensemble of 10 featuring John Arnold (Bass-Baritone), Daegan Bennett (Tenor), Luca Blouin Davidorf (Baritone), Matthew Blouin Davidorf (Tenor-Baritone), Michael Grieve (Baritone), Jonah Harmon (Tenor), Luke Harnish (Bass-Baritone), Owen Malone (Tenor), Joseph Quintana (Tenor), and Benjamin Sprunger (Tenor). Under the direction of Matt Torney and Music Direction and Conduction of Walter Huff, the design team includes: Scenic Design by Kat Conley, Costume Design by April Andrew Carswell, Co-Lighting Design by Ben Rawson & David Reingold, Sound Design by Kendall Simpson, Properties Design by Caroline Cook, and Stage Management by Gabby Peralta.

The Atlanta Opera & Theatrical Outfit are thrilled to welcome audiences to the Balzer Theater at Herren’s (84 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303) for ALL IS CALM: The Christmas Truce of 1914 (December 2 – 27,2026). Single tickets are on sale NOW. We invite you to visit theatricaloutfit.org or call 678-528-1500 for more information.

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