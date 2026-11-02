A CHRISTMAS CAROL Starring Andrew Benator to Return to Alliance Theatre

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The Alliance Theatre has revealed the cast of its 37th holiday production, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, returning to The Coca-Cola Stage November 14 – December 27, 2026. This production marks the sixth year of the reimagined staging and the second year the production will be directed by Amanda Watkins, who also serves as the Alliance Theatre's BOLD Artistic Producer.

Leading the cast for the sixth year as Ebenezer Scrooge is acclaimed Atlanta actor Andrew Benator. Benator's credits include previous productions of A CHRISTMAS CAROL playing Scrooge and Jacob Marley. Additional Alliance Theatre credits include Everybody, Small Mouth Sounds, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, and Troubadour.

The cast also features Lowrey Brown as Jacob Marley; Caleb Clark as Young Scrooge/Peter; Kate Fahrner as Missy Watkins/Bess/Mudge; Thomas Neal Antwon Ghant as Tom Watkins/Mr. Fezziwig/Topper; Hadley C. Griffith as Emma Cratchitt; Christopher Hampton as Bob Cratchit/Mr. Pritchitt; Leigh Ellen Jones as Ghost of Christmas Future; Tess Malis Kincaid as Mrs. Dilber; Clare Latham as Mrs. Cratchit/Mrs. Fezziwig; Lizzy Liu as Alice/Fan; Emma Grace Lizarazo as Lamplighter's Apprentice/Ignorance/Child Scrooge; Maria Mae Lopez as Belle/Martha Cratchit; Rhyn McLemore as Ghost of Christmas Past; Isabel Ogunleye as Melinda Cratchitt/Child Dick/Child Fred/Want; Brad Raymond as Ghost of Christmas Present; Callum Tran as Tiny Tim; Dane Troy as Fred/Dick Wilkins; Diego Turner-Figueredo as Matthew Watkins; and Adam Washington as Lamplighter/Fouquet. Understudies for this production include Brant Adams, Emma Bailey, Guthrie Bowman, Laura Boston Edwards, Allie Hill, Jeremy Logan, and Robert Mitchel Owenby.

In addition to Director Amanda Watkins and playwright David H. Bell, the creative team for the Alliance's production includes Set Designer Todd Rosenthal, Costume Designer Mariann Verheyen, Lighting Designer Greg Hofmann, Sound Designer Clay Benning, Composer Kendall Simpson, Associate Lighting Designer Mack Scales, Assistant Lighting Designer Kailee Wang, with Music Direction and Additional Arrangements by Greg Matteson. Puppet Design for A CHRISTMAS CAROL was provided by Tom Lee and Blair Thomas. Delbert Hall of D2 Flying Effects serves as Puppet Flying Director.

The production team for A CHRISTMAS CAROL includes Stage Manager Liz Campbell, Assistant Stage Managers Xiaonan Chloe Liu and Phoebe Sweatman and Barbara Gantt O'Haley, Stage Management Production Assistant Myah Harper, Young Performer Supervisors Sabrina Robateau and Vyanna Queen, Dialect Coach Carolyn Cook, and Production Management Lead Courtney O'Neill.

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