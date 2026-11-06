ZviDance to Present DANDELION and AUTUMN World Premiere at New York Live Arts

ZviDance will present An Evening of Two Works from December 3- 5, 2026 as part of New York Live Arts' Independent Works. Performances: Thu-Sat at 7:30pm, Sat at 2pm. Thursday, December 3 features an opening night post-performance reception. Tickets start at $25 general admission ($15 for students/seniors) and can be purchased now.

ZviDance presents an evening of two works, Dandelion (2025), and Autumn (World Premiere), continuing and deepening choreographer Zvi Gotheiner's thematic exploration of the collisions between humanity and nature.

The evening features Gotheiner's collaboration with composer Scott Killian, lighting designer Mark London, and six dancers - Colin Heininger, Maggie Joy, Erin Maher, Tessa Russ, Joe Tennis, and Noah Wang. Dandelion (2025) explores society's senseless perception of normalcy and beauty and the repercussions of the impulse to eradicate 'imperfections.'

In March 2021, Gotheiner experienced a life-changing event, a stroke that paralyzed his left side. Since then, he has honed new methods of collaboration in his creative practice of making dance. With the creation of Dandelion, Gotheiner began the ensemble piece by working individually with each dancer, developing his process of translating movement and verbal communication, while managing movement limitations and recovery in his own physical body.

For Autumn (World Premiere), Zvi has deepened this creative process to create a series of intricate duets, reflecting on this pivotal change of season-a meditation on gathering strength for the winters of life's potential hardships.

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