Zachary Noah Piser, Ali Louis Bourzgui and More to Star in THE PRINCE OF EGYPT in Concert

Tickets are now on sale for Manhattan Concert Productions’ one-night-only concert presentation of The Prince of Egypt in concert, coming to David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center on Monday, February 15, 2027, at 8 PM.

Featuring music and lyrics by Academy Award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz and a book by Philip LaZebnik, The Prince of Egypt follows Moses and Ramses, two brothers raised together in the Egyptian royal household whose lives take different paths as they confront questions of identity, freedom, and destiny.

Directed by Sammi Cannold, with music direction by Brad Haak and choreography by Ida Saki, the production will star Zachary Noah Piser as Moses and Ali Louis Bourzgui as Ramses. Shereen Ahmed leads as Nefertari, Queen of Egypt, with Will Mann as the high priest Hotep. Brian Stokes Mitchell, who voiced Jethro in the 1998 animated film, will reprise the role for this special concert presentation. Welcoming Chavez as Queen Tuya, selected from the production’s open casting call.

The dance ensemble features Omri Drumlevich, Jesse Kovarsky, and Marla Phelan, introducing Will Ervin Jr., Waverly Fredericks, and Maya Kazzaz from the production’s open call.

Casting by The Telsey Office/Craig Burns, CSA and Priya Ghosh, CSA, with Drew Elhamalawy serving as associate director and Lour Yasin as creative consultant. Further cast announcements, including additional performers selected through the production's open casting call, are forthcoming.

Featuring a sweeping score that includes “Deliver Us,” “All I Ever Wanted,” and “When You Believe,” The Prince of Egypt brings its powerful story of faith, family, and freedom to the New York stage for one night only. The principal cast will be joined by more than 400 singers from across the United States and the New York City Chamber Orchestra.

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