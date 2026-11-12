ZAH! Jazz Power Youth Ensemble to Perform at Harlem Tree Lighting Ceremony

Jazz Power Initiative's youth ensemble, ZAH!, co-led by the internationally celebrated musical entertainer, educator, and producer Ms. Antoinette Montague, and Eli Yamin (a.k.a. Dr. E), co-founder of JPI, Managing and Artistic Director, will be one of the featured performers at the annual Harlem Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The tree lighting event takes place in front of the Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building (163 West 125th St), on Tuesday, November 17th from 5:00 - 7:00 PM. The event is said to be the oldest tree lighting in the neighborhood, and officially kicks off the holiday season celebrations in the community. The Tree Lighting is among a number of activations that take place along the 125th Street BID Harlem Holiday Lights Parade route, which happens on the same night, and is one of the Harlem community's most anticipated celebrations.

Every year, the Tree Lighting offers a stage for local arts organizations to spotlight their talented youth. This season, Jazz Power Initiative is overjoyed to join the festivities with ZAH! This spirited group of young singers has dazzled audiences across the city, from Lincoln Center to neighborhood venues, earning acclaim for their fresh takes on beloved jazz classics.

ZAH! JAZZ POWER YOUTH brings together talented young people ages 12 to 17, who receive expert vocal coaching and a behind-the-scenes look at the music industry from the internationally acclaimed vocalist and Newark's own, Ms. Antoinette Montague, also known as 'jazz woman to the rescue'.

Join the group and other performers on Tuesday, November 17th at the Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building, for the Harlem Tree Lighting Ceremony, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM - featuring an array of musical performances, and lots of other surprises including FREE goodies, meet and greet Santa, and fun rides on the Roaming Railroad.

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