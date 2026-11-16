The sounds of the holiday season will soar when the award-winning Young People's Chorus of New York City (YPC) will present its joyous annual Winter Concert, “A Very Merry New York,” at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall on Sunday, December 6, 2026, at 5 PM.

The evening will bring together 600 young voices from across New York City’s five boroughs, joined by special guest Nick Kendall, the Grammy- and Emmy Award-winning violinist. Under the visionary leadership of YPC Founder/The Eichholz Foundation Artistic Director Chair Francisco J. Núñez and Creative Director Elizabeth Núñez, the concert promises a dazzling program that spans cultures, generations, and holiday traditions. Audiences of all ages will enjoy everything from beloved holiday classics and vibrant world music to imaginative new arrangements.

“From Rachmaninoff to Mariah Carey, our Winter Concert is a true holiday tradition, sure to fill you with the spirit and good cheer of the season,” said Francisco J. Núñez, YPC Founder, The Eichholz Foundation Artistic Director Chair. “There is no other concert like it in New York City. Bring your family and friends and celebrate with us.”

The program will be led by Francisco J. Núñez, Elizabeth Núñez, and YPC’s acclaimed conductors Caitlin Henning, Maria Peña, and Emma Sway. Jacquelyn Bird’s showstopping choreography brings the stage to life.

This year’s repertoire showcases YPC’s extraordinary range, featuring Frode Fjellheim’s “Dona Nobis Pacem,” the beloved choral classic “Bogoroditse,” the South African Christmas song “Sizalelwe Indodana,” and Debussy’s “Yver, vous n’estes qu’un vilain.” Seasonal favorites include “Carol of the Bells,” “The First Noel,” “In the Bleak Midwinter,” and “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” alongside the playful “Chanukah in Santa Monica .” Highlights also include a festive Jingle Fest with contemporary classics such as “Run Run Rudolph,” “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” and “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The evening culminates in a joyous, full-chorus rendition of “Fa-La-La” and a hall-wide holiday sing-along.

Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online at www.ypc.org, by calling CenterCharge at (212)-721-6500, or by visiting the Lincoln Center Box Office at 10 Lincoln Center Plaza. Sponsorship tickets are $300 and include premium concert seating and an invitation to YPC’s festive pre-concert reception at Geffen Hall’s Patron Lounge. To purchase sponsorship tickets, visit YPC.org/winter-concert-vip .

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