Year-End Dance Celebration 30-30-30! to Feature 30 Dance Companies at Dixon Place

The Year-End Dance Celebration 30-30-30! will take place on Wednesday, December 30, 2026, at 7 p.m. at Dixon Place. Produced and curated by Sangeeta Yesley of Creative Performances, the event will feature 30 dance companies showcasing up to three minutes of work each.

Featured dance companies and choreographers include Anna Paterson Dance Co., Ava Agostinelli / Adam Chavis, Axons Dance Theatre/Joan Liu, Breath Dance Project/Danna Creager, Bruised Pear Dance Project/Nadia Benes, Canzonieri Dance Collective, Caroline Voultepsis, Christina Szumloz, Chutzpah Dance, Claire Coolidge, Dance Vision NY/Beth Jucovy, Empire Dance Company, Inclined Dance Project x Six Degrees Dance, Jansen and Holm (Krista Jansen and CJ Holm), Jason Herbert Dance, Kayla Armgardt, Kelly Passaro, Lauren Rupsis, Meghan Colligan, MoJazz Dance, New York Dance Project, Nicole Colbert Dance/Theatre, Pangea Dance Collective, Sneha Subramaniam & Shreya Ramesh, Taylor Gordon, The Pearling Principle/Arielle & Brendan, The Redef Movement, Umami Playground Dance Inc., Unbound Dance Collective, and Vivarta Arts.

Early bird tickets are $30 through December 2. General admission tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Tickets for students with ID, seniors, and IDNYC cardholders are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

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