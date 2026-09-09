Works & Process to Present Free Pop-Up Performances at Free Food Refettorio Harlem

Across four nights this October, Works & Process will present free pop-up performances by the MasterZ at Work Dance Family at Free Food Refettorio Harlem, New York City's only free restaurant. The organization opens its doors to serve vulnerable neighbors, steward a healthier, more just food system, and celebrates the cultural heritage and diversity around us. A Works & Process commission, The 24/7 Diner by Black trans femme choreographer and ballroom Icon Courtney 'Balenciaga' Washington envisions an all-night diner open to all. Blending street dance and theatrical storytelling, the work explores chosen family, resilience, and joy as acts of resistance, rooted in the spirit of ballroom culture. Like Refettorio Harlem, the work centers food as a source of both physical and metaphorical nourishment.

Free Food at Refettorio Harlem serves as a place of connection, dignity and inclusion, opening its doors to serve vulnerable neighbors, steward a healthier, more just food system, and celebrate the cultural heritage and diversity around us. Throughout the week, the team rescues otherwise imperfect food from waste, recovering over 2,000 lbs of surplus ingredients and transforming them into 900+ nourishing meals a week, served with dignity to food-insecure and socially isolated communities. Their programs help alleviate hunger while connecting guests to supportive services, including a justice-impacted culinary program that trains formerly incarcerated individuals for careers in the kitchen. Each month, they host education, training, and cultural programs open to the public that create awareness around their cause and raise support for their mission.

Works & Process at Free Food Refettorio Harlem

37 West 119th Street, New York, NY 10026

October 2, 7, 16, and 21, 2026

The event is open to all, free, and first-come, first-served.

5:15–6:45 p.m.

A gourmet sit-down dinner, prepped and served with love by a dedicated team.

5:45–6 p.m.

Performance by MasterZ at Work Dance Family with Courtney 'Balenciaga' Washington: The 24/7 Diner

The 24/7 Diner was commissioned by Works & Process and made possible, in part, by the New England Foundation for the Arts' National Dance Project, with lead funding from the Doris Duke Foundation and Mellon Foundation. The 24/7 Diner was developed in Works & Process Residencies at Modern Accord Depot (2024), Bethany Arts Community (2025), and The Campus at Marlboro Music (2026).

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