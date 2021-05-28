Win a Virtual Meet and Greet with George Salazar!

George Salazar is stopping by the Seth Concert Series on Sunday, May 30 at 3pm ET! Enter for your chance to win a spot in a post-show virtual meet and greet.

Ten lucky winners will get to chat with George following the 3pm ET performance on The Seth Concert Series. All ticket holders for the 3pm ET performance are eligible for this meet and greet giveaway.

Winners will need Zoom installed on their device to participate.

GEORGE SALAZAR is best known for playing Michael Mell in Be More Chill (garnering a Lucille Lortel Award, two Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, and Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Award nominations). He was most recently seen as Seymour in the critically-acclaimed Pasadena Playhouse production of Little Shop of Horrors. Other NY theater credits include Godspell (2011 Bway revival), The Lightning Thief (Drama Desk nom.); tick, tick...BOOM!; Here Lies Love. TV: Superstore; Nancy Drew; Bull; Divorce. Albums: Two-Player Game, Be More Chill, The Lightning Thief, The Jonathan Larson Project, Godspell. @georgesalazar