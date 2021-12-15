We're giving five readers a chance to win tickets to the virtual Pentatonix concert, The Evergreen Experience! Enter today in the contest form below.

The concert streams at the following times:

North + South America East: December 19 at 7:30pm ET

North + South America West: December 19 at 10:30pm ET

Asia + Australia + New Zealand: December 20 at 5:30am ET

Europe + UK + Africa: December 20 at 2:30pm ET

The Evergreen Experience is a worldwide digital performance featuring songs from their latest album Evergreen, featuring many of their holiday favorites and a special instrumental set! Learn more here.

The contest closes on Thursday, December 16 at 11:59pm ET. Winners will be notified the following day.

Three-time Grammy® Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Pentatonix has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide and performed for hundreds of thousands of fans at their sold out shows across the globe. Their YouTube channel boasts over 19 million subscribers, yielding more than 5 billion video views.

Pentatonix has had two #1 albums on Billboard's Top 200 Chart - 2015's gold-certified self-titled album and the 2x platinum That's Christmas To Me. The group has received multiple RIAA certifications for multi-platinum, platinum and gold-selling albums and singles, a Daytime Emmy nomination, starred in three holiday specials on NBC and appeared in the feature film Pitch Perfect 2.

Last summer, Pentatonix released their At Home EP, which featured new arrangements of "Blinding Lights" (The Weeknd), "when the party's over" (Billie Eilish), "Break My Heart" (Dua Lipa) and "Dreams" (The Cranberries), before releasing two original songs, "Happy Now" and "Be My Eyes" (from their album, The Lucky Ones), as well as an arrangement and video for Tears for Fears' "Mad World." The quintet also celebrated the end of 2020 with a new holiday collection, We Need A Little Christmas, a performance at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and NBC's New Year's Eve broadcast. Most Recently, Pentatonix released their new original album, The Lucky Ones, in February of 2021 and The Lucky Ones Deluxe in September of 2021.