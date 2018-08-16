BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

Will Roland, George Salazar & More Will Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Today- Watch LIVE at 12:30!

Aug. 16, 2018  

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! The 2018 program, which brings the best of Broadway together for free performances concludes today, August 16. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM's on-air personalities, this year's annual presentation continues this week.

Today's performers will include: Be More Chill (Gerard Canonico, Kaitlyn Carlson, Stephanie Hsu, Tiffany Mann, Lauren Marcus, Will Roland, George Salazar, Britton Smith, Jason SweetTooth Williams); Gettin' The Band Back Together (Jim Harker, Kevin Ramessar, Becca Kotte, Ian Ward, J. Elaine Marcos, Jasmin Richardson, Jay Klaitz, Jenny Hill, Kelli Barrett, Noa Solorio, Paul Whitty, Rob Marnell, Ryan Duncan, Sawyer Nunes, Scott Foster, Tad Wilson); Once On This Island (Darlesia Cearcy, Courtnee Carter, Aurelia Williams); School Of Rock (Caroline Basu, Ava Briglia, Levi Buksbazen, Layla Capers, Jordan Cole, Duke Cutler, Katie Greendorfer, Matthew Jost, Montgomery Lamb, Hudson Loverro, Madalin Yarbrough Mills, Nirvaan Pal, Theodora Silverman, Michael Sohn, Sarah Walsh).

Tune in at 12:30pm to watch live!



Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Samira Wiley, Randy Rainbow, Among Additional Stars Announced for LARAMIE: A LEGACY, Anderson Cooper to Host
  • Christy Altomare, Joey McIntyre, and Mike Wartella Will Lead a Workshop of Dion DiMucci Musical THE WANDERER
  • Tony Nominee Mark Baker Passes Away at 71
  • Anthony Nuccio, Katie LaMark, Sam Harvey, and More to Lead ROCK OF AGES 10th Anniversary Tour
  • How Very! HEATHERS Will Feature New Song in West End Run
  • Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Amber Gray, and Patrick Page Will Lead London Production of Broadway-Bound HADESTOWN - Full Cast Announced!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       