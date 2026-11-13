Will Bryan Cranston Return to Broadway This Season?

While making a surprise appearance at EPCOT's La Cava Experience, Bryan Cranston may have revealed that he is returning to Broadway! In a video where Cranston discusses voicing the character of the father in the reimagined Carousel of Progress at Magic Kingdom (currently closed, and set to reopen in spring 2027), he revealed plans to visit the Carousel in May 2027.

He shared, "When I'm doing my play, I might come down. Because I have Monday and Tuesday Off." Cranston previously teased a New York transfer of the London production of Arthur Miller’s All My Sons.

Watch the video!

About All My Sons

Cranston, who has won Tony Awards for his performances in Network and All the Way, appeared in the West End production earlier this year, playing Joe Keller alobgside a cast that also included Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Paapa Essiedu.

The production, directed by Ivo van Hove, took home the 2026 Olivier Award for Best Revival, with Essiedu receiving the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. Cranston, Jean-Baptiste, and Hayley Squires were all nominated for their performances as well, with director Hove receiving a nomination for his direction.

The show ran at London's Wyndham's Theatre from November 14 through March 7. It was captured live for National Theatre Live and was screened in select locations starting April 16. The West End production also starred Tom Glynn-Carney, Aliyah Odoffin, Cath Whitefield, Richard Hansell, and Zach Wyatt.

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