Why THE OUTSIDERS Is Still Golden: 10 Reasons to See It on Broadway

Stay gold, Broadway! Since opening at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in April 2024, The Outsiders has become one of Broadway's most talked-about musicals, bringing S.E. Hinton's beloved coming-of-age novel to life in a thrilling new way. With four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, a powerful original score, and some of the most inventive staging on Broadway, the show has proven that this decades-old story still has plenty to say.

Haven't made it to Tulsa yet? Whether you read the book in school, grew up watching the movie, or have never met Ponyboy and his friends, here are 10 reasons why it's time to see The Outsiders on Broadway.

1. It's a Tony Award-Winning Best Musical

You don't win Broadway's biggest prize without making an impression. At the 2024 Tony Awards, The Outsiders took home four trophies, including Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical for Danya Taymor, Best Lighting Design of a Musical, and Best Sound Design of a Musical. The production earned 12 nominations in total, cementing its status as one of the season's biggest theatrical achievements.

2. The Rumble Is Unlike Anything Else on Broadway

If you've heard one thing about The Outsiders, chances are it's the rumble. Without giving too much away, the show's climactic confrontation between the Greasers and the Socs unfolds in a spectacular downpour, transforming the stage into a rain-soaked battlefield. With slow-motion movement, dramatic lighting, and astonishing physical storytelling, the sequence is more like watching a movie come to life than a traditional Broadway dance number.

3. The Score Will Stay With You Long After the Curtain Falls

Forget what you think a Broadway musical is supposed to sound like. The original score by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine draws from folk, rock, Americana, and blues to create a sound that feels perfectly at home in the world of the Greasers. It's the kind of cast album you'll want to listen to on the way home—and probably again the next morning.

4. It's a Classic Story for a Whole New Generation

First published in 1967, S.E. Hinton's The Outsiders has been a staple of school reading lists for generations. Hinton was just 16 years old when she wrote the novel, capturing the complicated emotions of adolescence with remarkable honesty. The story later became a beloved 1983 film directed by Francis Ford Coppola, featuring a young cast that included C. Thomas Howell, Ralph Macchio, Matt Dillon, Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, and Tom Cruise. Now, the Broadway musical introduces Ponyboy, Johnny, Dallas, and the rest of the gang to a new generation.

5. The Choreography Is a Showstopper

Who knew a group of tough-talking teenagers from Tulsa could move like this? Choreographers Rick and Jeff Kuperman have created a physical language that is as essential to the storytelling as the songs themselves. The movement is athletic, gritty, and often astonishingly precise, blending dance with the rough-and-tumble world of the Greasers.

6. The Cast Is Bringing a New Generation of Greasers to Broadway

One of the joys of a long-running Broadway musical is watching new performers make familiar characters their own. The current company is led by Noah Pacht as Ponyboy Curtis, Caleb Mathura as Johnny Cade, SeQuoiia as Dallas Winston, Dan Berry as Darrel Curtis, and Sutton James Kaylor as Sodapop Curtis. Together, they bring fresh energy to a story that depends on the chemistry between its central characters.

7. The Staging Is Pure Theatre Magic

Rain is only the beginning. Under Danya Taymor's direction, The Outsiders transforms the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre into a world of fire, smoke, dirt, and restless teenage energy. Rather than relying on elaborate realistic scenery, the production uses simple materials, imaginative design, and the actors themselves to transport audiences to 1960s Oklahoma.

8. It's About So Much More Than Greasers vs. Socs

At first glance, The Outsiders might seem like a straightforward story about two rival groups of teenagers. But beneath the leather jackets and class conflict is a deeply human exploration of identity, belonging, and the families we create for ourselves. The characters' struggles with poverty, prejudice, grief, and the pressure to grow up too quickly remain just as relevant today as they were nearly 60 years ago.

9. It's the Perfect Show to Introduce Young People to Broadway

Looking for a Broadway show that will capture the attention of a teenager? The Outsiders might be just the ticket. Its young characters, high-stakes storytelling, contemporary musical sensibility, and explosive staging make it especially appealing to audiences who might not consider themselves traditional musical theatre fans.

10. You'll Leave Wanting to Stay Gold

For all its spectacle, The Outsiders ultimately succeeds because of its heart. At the center of the story is a simple but powerful idea: even in a world filled with cruelty and division, there is still beauty worth holding on to. Nearly six decades after S.E. Hinton first introduced readers to Ponyboy Curtis, his story continues to resonate.