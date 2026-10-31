Who Was Molière? Exploring the Life, Famous Plays, and Lasting Legacy of the French Playwright

One of theatre's greatest comic playwrights is back in the Broadway spotlight! With the opening of The Imaginary Invalid, audiences are getting a fresh look at the work of Molière, the French playwright whose sharp wit and outrageous characters have entertained theatregoers for more than 350 years. From religious hypocrisy and social climbing to greed, marriage, and the absurdities of modern medicine, Molière found humor in the flaws of human nature, creating comedies that remain surprisingly relevant today.

But who was Molière, what made his plays so revolutionary, and why do theatres continue to revisit his work centuries later? We're taking a closer look at the life, most famous plays, and enduring legacy of one of history's greatest theatrical minds.

Who Was Molière?

Molière was the stage name of Jean-Baptiste Poquelin, a French playwright, actor, and theatrical director born in Paris on January 15, 1622. Widely considered one of the greatest comic playwrights in Western theatre, he helped transform comedy into a sophisticated art form capable of entertaining audiences while exposing the flaws of society.

Born into a prosperous family, Molière seemed destined for a comfortable career outside the theatre. His father served as an upholsterer and furniture supplier to the royal household, and the young Poquelin received a formal education. Rather than follow the path laid out for him, however, he chose a life on the stage.

In 1643, he joined actress Madeleine Béjart and several other performers to establish a theatrical company known as the Illustre Théâtre. The venture struggled financially, and Molière was briefly imprisoned for debt. Following its collapse, he spent more than a decade touring the French provinces with a theatrical troupe, gaining invaluable experience as both an actor and playwright.

By 1658, Molière and his company had returned to Paris, where they performed before King Louis XIV. Their success helped secure royal patronage, giving Molière the opportunity to develop the comedies that would make him famous.

Over the following 15 years, he wrote and performed some of the most important plays in French theatrical history, including The School for Wives, Tartuffe, Don Juan, The Misanthrope, and The Imaginary Invalid.

What Influenced Molière's Writing?

Molière's distinctive theatrical style developed from a combination of classical comedy, popular entertainment, and his own observations of French society. One of his most important influences was commedia dell'arte, the Italian theatrical tradition known for its exaggerated characters, physical comedy, disguises, mistaken identities, and improvisation. Molière encountered Italian performers during his career, and their influence can be seen in the elaborate misunderstandings, clever servants, and outrageous situations that populate his plays. He also drew inspiration from ancient Roman playwrights such as Plautus and Terence, whose comedies frequently revolved around family conflicts, romantic complications, and characters attempting to outwit one another.

But what made Molière particularly innovative was his ability to combine these theatrical traditions with sharp observations about contemporary society.

His plays frequently mocked the pretensions of the wealthy, the hypocrisy of religious figures, the arrogance of intellectuals, and the questionable practices of the medical profession. Rather than simply creating amusing situations, Molière used comedy to challenge the assumptions and behaviors of his audiences. His characters were often defined by an exaggerated personality trait or obsession. A miser might value money above everything else, a hypocrite might manipulate others through displays of false virtue, and a hypochondriac might become so consumed by imaginary illnesses that he loses sight of his family.

Molière also worked in several different theatrical forms, including farce, comedy of manners, and comédie-ballet, a genre that combined spoken dialogue with music and dance. His collaborations with composers, including Jean-Baptiste Lully and later Marc-Antoine Charpentier, helped create elaborate entertainments for the French court.

The result was a theatrical style that could be both intellectually sophisticated and outrageously silly, often within the same scene.

What Are Molière's Most Famous Plays?

Although Molière is best remembered for his comedies, his body of work encompasses several theatrical forms, from broad farce to sophisticated social satire. His plays generally explored the weaknesses and contradictions of human nature, using humor to expose everything from greed and jealousy to vanity and self-deception.

Among his most famous works are:

- Tartuffe (1664): A biting satire about a religious hypocrite who manipulates a wealthy household by pretending to be a man of exceptional virtue. Its criticism of religious hypocrisy caused considerable controversy and led to years of restrictions on its public performance.

- The Misanthrope (1666): The story of Alceste, a man who despises dishonesty and social pretension but finds himself in love with a woman who thrives in the very society he rejects. The play explores the tension between personal integrity and the compromises required to live among others.

- The Miser (1668): A comedy centered on Harpagon, a wealthy man whose obsession with money threatens his relationships with his children and everyone around him. Its portrait of extreme greed remains one of Molière's most recognizable character studies.

- The School for Wives (1662): A comedy about a controlling older man who attempts to raise a young woman to become his obedient wife, only to discover that love and independence cannot be so easily controlled.

- The Bourgeois Gentleman (1670): A comédie-ballet about a wealthy middle-class man desperate to become an aristocrat. Through increasingly ridiculous attempts to acquire sophistication, Molière satirizes social climbing and the absurdities of class distinction.

- Don Juan (1665): A dark comedy about a charming but unscrupulous nobleman whose pursuit of pleasure and disregard for morality ultimately lead to his downfall. The play explores hypocrisy, religion, and the consequences of unchecked arrogance.

- The Imaginary Invalid (1673): Molière's final play follows Argan, a wealthy hypochondriac who becomes obsessed with doctors, treatments, and imaginary ailments. When he attempts to arrange his daughter's marriage to a physician, his fixation on medicine creates chaos within the family.

Why Were Molière's Plays So Controversial?

Molière may be celebrated as one of history's greatest playwrights today, but his work was not always welcomed by the audiences and institutions of his own time. In fact, some of his most famous plays provoked considerable outrage, particularly among religious authorities and members of the French upper classes who recognized themselves in his satirical characters.

Perhaps the most notorious example was Tartuffe, which premiered in 1664. The comedy centers on a man who uses an exaggerated display of religious devotion to manipulate a wealthy family. Although Molière maintained that his target was religious hypocrisy rather than religion itself, the play drew fierce objections from influential religious figures. Following its initial performance at the royal court, the play was prohibited from public presentation. Molière spent years defending his work and revising it before an authorized version finally reached the public stage in 1669.

The School for Wives also sparked controversy when it premiered in 1662. Its portrayal of a man attempting to control a young woman's education and marriage prompted criticism from those who considered its subject matter inappropriate. The backlash was so intense that Molière responded with another play, The Critique of the School for Wives, which humorously addressed his critics.

His 1665 comedy Don Juan similarly challenged religious and moral conventions through its irreverent title character. The play attracted criticism and disappeared from Molière's company's repertory after its initial run.

Despite these controversies, Molière enjoyed the protection and patronage of King Louis XIV, whose support helped him continue producing plays even as powerful critics sought to silence him. His willingness to challenge accepted beliefs became one of his defining qualities as a playwright. By turning society's most uncomfortable truths into comedy, he demonstrated that theatre could do more than entertain. It could provoke, question, and occasionally offend.

How Did Molière Die?

One of the most remarkable stories in theatrical history surrounds Molière's death, which occurred during the original run of his final play, The Imaginary Invalid.

The comedy premiered in Paris on February 10, 1673, with Molière himself playing Argan, the wealthy hypochondriac at the center of the story. Although the character was obsessed with imaginary illnesses, Molière was genuinely ill at the time. He had suffered from recurring health problems, including a persistent cough, but continued performing despite his deteriorating condition.

On February 17, 1673, during the fourth performance of The Imaginary Invalid, Molière became seriously ill onstage. He managed to complete the performance but was taken home afterward, where he died later that evening at the age of 51. The circumstances gave rise to one of theatre's most enduring legends: that Molière died onstage while performing a comedy about a man who believed himself to be sick. Although the story is often repeated, he did not actually die in the theatre.

His death also sparked a controversy of its own. At the time, actors in France faced religious prejudice, and their profession could complicate their eligibility for a Christian burial. Because Molière had died without formally renouncing his profession or receiving the customary final rites, church authorities initially resisted granting him a traditional burial. Following appeals from his widow, Armande Béjart, and intervention from King Louis XIV, permission was granted for a restricted burial without the usual public ceremony.

Have Molière's Plays Been Performed on Broadway?

Although Molière is one of the most influential playwrights in theatrical history, his works are relatively infrequent visitors to Broadway, particularly in recent decades. Broadway has welcomed numerous productions and adaptations of his plays since the late 19th century, with particularly strong representation during the middle decades of the 20th century.

Some notable Broadway productions include:

The Misanthrope: Broadway productions have included engagements in 1905, 1957, 1968, 1975, and 1983.

Tartuffe: The comedy has been presented on Broadway multiple times, including productions in 1965, 1968, 1977, 1996, and 2003.

The Miser: Broadway productions include engagements in 1936, 1969, and 1990.

Scapino (1974): An adaptation of The Tricks of Scapin that enjoyed a Broadway run and a return engagement.

The Molière Comedies (1995): A repertory presentation featuring The School for Husbands and The Imaginary Cuckold.

The Imaginary Invalid: Earlier Broadway productions were presented in 1917 and 1967, preceding the 2026 revival. This marks the first Broadway presentation of a Molière play since 2003.

Why Are Molière's Plays Still Relevant Today?

More than 350 years after his death, Molière remains one of the defining figures in the history of comedy. His greatest achievement was helping establish comedy as a theatrical form capable of exploring serious questions about society and human behavior. At a time when tragedy often occupied the highest position in the theatrical hierarchy, Molière demonstrated that laughter could be an equally powerful means of examining the human condition.

His influence extended well beyond France, helping shape the development of European comedy and inspiring generations of playwrights who used humor to challenge social conventions. The reach of his legacy is perhaps most visible in France, where his name has become almost synonymous with the French theatrical tradition. French is sometimes referred to as la langue de Molière, or the language of Molière, reflecting his extraordinary cultural importance.

But what truly makes Molière's work timeless is his understanding of human behavior. The hypocrites, misers, social climbers, and self-absorbed eccentrics who populated his plays are not confined to 17th-century France. They are personalities that audiences continue to recognize in their own lives, making his comedies surprisingly adaptable to changing times and cultures.

With The Imaginary Invalid back on Broadway, audiences have another opportunity to discover what has made Molière's writing so durable. Beneath the exaggerated characters, ridiculous misunderstandings, and outrageous comedy lies an understanding of human nature that has lost remarkably little of its relevance.

The Imaginary Invalid is running on Broadway through November 22 at the Todd Haimes Theatre.

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