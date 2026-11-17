WHITE WAVE DANCE will present the 11th Annual SoloDuo Dance Festival on Saturday, February 13, 2027 at 8PM and Sunday, February 14, 2027 at 6PM & 8PM at Taylor Dance East Theatre.

Founded in 2016 by WHITE WAVE's Artistic Director Young Soon Kim, the 2027 SoloDuo Dance Festival, presented by WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company, will feature an exciting and diverse lineup of choreographers and dance companies from New York and across the United States, as well as Greece, China, Italy, Taiwan, Mexico, and South Korea. Bringing together artists from a wide range of cultural backgrounds and artistic perspectives, the festival celebrates the creativity, innovation, and expressive power of contemporary dance on an international stage.

Through its longstanding partnership with the ChangMu International Dance Festival in Seoul, South Korea, WHITE WAVE continues to foster meaningful artistic connections between New York and the international dance community. This ongoing relationship reflects the festival's commitment to cross-cultural dialogue, artistic collaboration, and expanding opportunities for emerging and established choreographers worldwide.

11th Annual SoloDuo Dance Festival Lineup

Saturday, February 13 at 8 p.m.

Allyson Chin, NY

New Narratives Contemporary Dance, NY

Tanu Sharma, NC

Node Dance Company, South Korea

Dmitri Peskov, UT

Eryn Barnes, NY

Alison Cook Beatty Dance, NY

Gloria McLean / LIFEDANCE, NY

Brooke Zide, NY

Abby Brubaker, PA

WHITE WAVE DANCE, NY

Sunday, February 14 at 6 p.m.

Shen Theater, Taiwan

TanzBlack Theatre, CA

Thomas/Ortiz Dance, CT

Euthopia Dance, Italy

McKoy Dance Project, NY

MS Project, Greece

Larissa Asebedo, NY

MNiverse, NY

Kasey Orava Dance, NY

MinCo, NY

Natalia Sánchez, NY

Sunday, February 14 at 8 p.m.

Third Gravity Dance Company, NJ

Madalin Autry, NY

Vitality [the company], CO

McKenzie Brewer Dance Collective, NJ

Euthopia Dance, Italy

Amos Pinhasi, NY

TheCo, Mexico

Sean Howe Dance, MI

Charlie Leung, Hong Kong

Take Root, MI

WHITE WAVE DANCE, NY

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