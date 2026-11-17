"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
White Wave Dance to Present 11th Annual SoloDuo Dance Festival at Taylor Dance East Theatre
Events will take place Saturday, February 13, 2027 at 8PM and Sunday, February 14, 2027.
WHITE WAVE DANCE will present the 11th Annual SoloDuo Dance Festival on Saturday, February 13, 2027 at 8PM and Sunday, February 14, 2027 at 6PM & 8PM at Taylor Dance East Theatre.
Founded in 2016 by WHITE WAVE's Artistic Director Young Soon Kim, the 2027 SoloDuo Dance Festival, presented by WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company, will feature an exciting and diverse lineup of choreographers and dance companies from New York and across the United States, as well as Greece, China, Italy, Taiwan, Mexico, and South Korea. Bringing together artists from a wide range of cultural backgrounds and artistic perspectives, the festival celebrates the creativity, innovation, and expressive power of contemporary dance on an international stage.
Through its longstanding partnership with the ChangMu International Dance Festival in Seoul, South Korea, WHITE WAVE continues to foster meaningful artistic connections between New York and the international dance community. This ongoing relationship reflects the festival's commitment to cross-cultural dialogue, artistic collaboration, and expanding opportunities for emerging and established choreographers worldwide.
11th Annual SoloDuo Dance Festival Lineup
Saturday, February 13 at 8 p.m.
Allyson Chin, NY
New Narratives Contemporary Dance, NY
Tanu Sharma, NC
Node Dance Company, South Korea
Dmitri Peskov, UT
Eryn Barnes, NY
Alison Cook Beatty Dance, NY
Gloria McLean / LIFEDANCE, NY
Brooke Zide, NY
Abby Brubaker, PA
WHITE WAVE DANCE, NY
Sunday, February 14 at 6 p.m.
Shen Theater, Taiwan
TanzBlack Theatre, CA
Thomas/Ortiz Dance, CT
Euthopia Dance, Italy
McKoy Dance Project, NY
MS Project, Greece
Larissa Asebedo, NY
MNiverse, NY
Kasey Orava Dance, NY
MinCo, NY
Natalia Sánchez, NY
Sunday, February 14 at 8 p.m.
Third Gravity Dance Company, NJ
Madalin Autry, NY
Vitality [the company], CO
McKenzie Brewer Dance Collective, NJ
Euthopia Dance, Italy
Amos Pinhasi, NY
TheCo, Mexico
Sean Howe Dance, MI
Charlie Leung, Hong Kong
Take Root, MI
WHITE WAVE DANCE, NY
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