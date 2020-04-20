Which 2020 Theatre Awards Are On? The Full List!

Will there be an Awards Season with no Spring Season?

While the theatre community continues to adjust to a spring without Broadway, what would have been the 2020 Awards season approaches... with some major adjustments already in place. Which ceremonies will go on (digitally) and which have postponed or canceled entirely? We've got the full list!

SCHEDULED:

DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS: The Drama League will present The Gratitude Awards Spring 2020, a one time only pre-recorded digital fundraiser, is set to air on Thursday, April 30 at 7:30pm EST. The Gratitude Awards is a large-scale kindness project designed to share the gift of gratitude from within the theater community, with NYC, and to all. Nominations for The Gratitude Awards will be announced on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Nominations for The Drama League's 86th Annual Artistic Awards will be presented during The Gratitude Awards program by Beetlejuice's Alex Brightman & Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer. All shows that have premiered up until March 11, 2020 are eligible for nomination.

LORTEL AWARDS: 2020 nominees- The full list! The Awards will be presented during a special online event on Sunday, May 3, broadcast beginning at 7:00pm ET. A virtual "host" and presenters will be announced at a later date. As always, the Lortel Awards will be a benefit for The Actors Fund and fans are encouraged to make donations at actorsfund.org/Lortel.

NEW YORK DRAMA CRITICS' CIRCLE AWARDS: 2020 winners- the full list! The awards will be presented in a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, April 28.

PULITZER PRIZE FOR DRAMA: The 2020 Pulitzer Prize announcement has been postponed by two weeks due to the ongoing health crisis. The Prizes in Journalism, Books, Drama and Music now will be announced on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 3 p.m., via livestream.

TBA:

TONY AWARDS: The 74th Annual Tony Awards, previously scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7th from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, will be postponed and rescheduled at a later date, in coordination with CBS.

DRAMA DESK AWARDS: The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards will be announced on "Stars in the House" on Tuesday, April 21, at 2pm ET. Additional details about the 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards announcement on May 31st will be determined as the New York COVID-19 situation allows and announced at a later date.

OBIE AWARDS: The 65th Annual Obie Awards, originally scheduled to be held at Terminal 5 on Monday, May 18, will be postponed and reconceived as a virtual event, with awards being handed out for shows that opened between May 1, 2019 and March 12, 2020. Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.

THEATRE WORLD AWARDS: The 2020 Theatre World Awards, previously set for June 1, have been postponed.

Chita Rivera AWARDS: The Chita Rivera Awards, originally scheduled for May 17, will be postponed until later in the year. Further details will be announced in the coming weeks.

OFF BROADWAY ALLIANCE AWARDS: TBA

Canceled:

OUTER CRITICS CIRCLE AWARDS

Outer Critics Circle, the organization of writers and commentators covering New York theater for out-of-town newspapers, national publications and other media beyond Broadway, has postponed the 2020 awards. Nominations were originally set to be announced on Monday, April 20, and winners on Monday, May 11.

Calendar at at Glance:

April 23: Gratitude Awards Nominations

April 30: Gratitude Awards Ceremony

April 28: New York Drama Critics Circle Awards Ceremony

April 30: Drama League Awards Nominations

May 3: Lortel Awards Ceremony

May 4: Pulitzer Prize Winners Announced



