What's Old Is New Again on Broadway This Season

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The majority of this season’s Broadway shows are inspired by recent events, adapted from 20th or 21st century source material, or reflections of the current world we live in. But a handful of new Broadway productions of the 2026-2027 season actually reach farther back in history in order to reflect on today.

While upcoming musicals like Dolly: A True Original Musical and Purple Rain share the autobiographical tales of artists popular in the last few decades, Dolly Parton and Prince, there is one autobiographical musical this season that is about a time much longer ago. Galileo, which opens this December at the Shubert, tells the story of Galileo Galilei, an Italian scientist and astronomer who changed the world back during the 1500s and 1600s. Raúl Esparza returns to Broadway for the first time since 2012 to depict the revolutionary mind who went to battle with the Catholic Church over his discoveries about the solar system.

The battle between science and the established powers-that-be is certainly a relatable topic for audiences today. Just as in many musicals of the past depicting iconic figures, from Jesus Christ Superstar to Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Galileo turns its central hero into a rock star, with a score by Michael Weiner and Zoe Sarnak. A 17th century conflict pitting facts against fear is a compelling topic for a new musical, and shows that events of the distant past can still teach us much about our lives today.

Two of this season’s musical revivals also reach back farther than the 20th century for their jumping-off points. Damn Yankees, which rushes into the Marquis this spring, and The Fantasticks, which just began previews at the Hayes, are each inspired by older stories. In the case of Damn Yankees, while the baseball-themed musical is actually based on the 1954 novel, The Year The Yankees Lost the Pennant, it is partially inspired by the Faust legend. Faust was a real-life figure who lived in Germany in the late 1400s and early 1500s. In the 1500s, his life story was first turned into a fictional tale about a man making a pact with the devil. Over more than five centuries, Faust has been adapted hundreds of different times into very different stories in many mediums. It is one of humanity’s most adapted works. Faust has inspired everything from Rosemary’s Baby to Little Shop of Horrors.

In the case of Damn Yankees, the musical finds an passionate older baseball fan selling his soul to the devil in exchange for becoming a strapping young athlete with the ability to lead the man’s favorite team to victory over the dominant Yankees. In the variety of different Faustian retellings, the devil takes all kinds of different forms. In the 18th century play of the same name by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, the devil is Mephistopheles, who can take different forms to test the ethics of the scholar, Faust. In Damn Yankees, the satanic figure is in the form of Applegate, a slick show business manifestation of the devil, which will be played by Neil Patrick Harris in this upcoming revival.

The Fantasticks claims as its source material a newer piece of work—that still dates all the way back to 1894. The Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt musical, which became the longest-running musical in the world after its 42 year run off-Broadway from 1960 to 2002, marks its first run on Broadway this fall. With a reimagined concept by director-choreographer Christopher Gattelli and a new book by Jones, this version of the show is a contemporary gay love story. Thus the 1894 French play, The Romancers, by Edmond Rostand, became a 1960 off-Broadway musical The Fantasticks, which is now reimagined anew in a 2026 version.

Rostand, the playwright also responsible for Cyrano de Bergerac, penned the play which is called Les Romanesques in its original language, as a romance in verse in 1894. Les Romanesques only appeared on Broadway once, in 1902, as part of a double bill. The original 19th century play is itself a take on Romeo and Juliet, telling a different tale of star-crossed lovers with warring families in reaction to the older Shakespeare work. So it could be argued that The Fantasticks’ source material actually reaches all the way back to the 1590s, when William Shakespeare originally penned the tragedy. The Fantasticks has quite a different tone than these works and is treasured as a delicate chamber musical.

Related to Shakespearean adaptations, this fall brings a new take on Much Ado About Nothing to Broadway. Directed by Jamie Lloyd, the Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell-starred production has just started previews at the Winter Garden. Unlike Lloyd’s previous productions on Broadway, which have emphasized minimalism, his Much Ado is set at a disco rave of sorts—although there are still many of the stark stage pictures that Lloyd has become known for. Shakespeare wrote Much Ado around 1598, and over 400 years later, the comedy about to romances, is still relating to modern audiences. This is its 15th revival on Broadway. That said, the most recent was over 40 years ago, so Broadway is due for a new perspective on the piece.

Meanwhile, at Roundabout’s Todd Haimes Theatre on 42nd Street, The Imaginary Invalid has taken up residence in a new, bright, cerebral production helmed by Brandon J. Dirden. Dirden, a Tony-nominated actor who is always a stand-out, makes his Broadway directorial debut with the production of the 1673 piece by French dramatist, Molière. The Imaginary Invalid was originally characterized as a ballet due to its dance elements, and the current revival does incorporate some movement and dance. But it relies on a new adaptation by Bill Irwin, who also stars in the titular role, based on a translation by Doug Skinner, which allows Irwin to flex his clown muscles.

The production’s outlandish and detailed costumes by Karen Perry and hair and wig design by Nikiya Mathis lend flair and style to the proceedings. While the production is set during its original time period, Molière’s take on hypochondria during the 17th century still proves accessible, judging by the hearty laughs and sounds of agreement echoing at the Haimes. In the era of WebMD and over-medication, perhaps the element that resonated most 350+ years later was the key theme about corrupt experts taking advantage of the well-to-do. As the central character’s relatives and employees scurry about, attempting to curb as well as take advantage of his imaginary illnesses, we imagine versions of the same happening simultaneously in modern day Manhattan.

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