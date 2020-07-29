What to do with that script on your shelf.
|Do you have a great idea for a play or musical, but don't know how to make it happen? Let our community of theater makers and award-winning faculty help you get your script finished and on a stage . . . faster than you can alone! The TheaterMakers Studio is a digital learning platform and community for theater makers who want to get produced. Whether you have a great idea, a finished script, or even done readings of your show, our program has three tailored stages to meet you where you are on the path to production and help get you to the next stage. Be a part of a tribe of theater makers just like you who are driven to turn their ideas into a reality even in this challenging time. Let's work together to make sure you're ready to succeed as soon as theaters and Broadway reopen.
|
Our 30+ on-demand video lessons and Master Class Series are
taught by Tony Award-winners and industry experts on
subjects like playwriting, producing, dramaturgy,
raising money, marketing, and more!
|
|
