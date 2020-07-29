What to do with that script on your shelf.

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Article Pixel Jul. 29, 2020  
Ever had an idea for a play or musical?We all have stories to tell and now it's time to tell yours.
Do you have a great idea for a play or musical, but don't know how to make it happen? Let our community of theater makers and award-winning faculty help you get your script finished and on a stage . . . faster than you can alone!

The TheaterMakers Studio is a digital learning platform and community for theater makers who want to get produced. Whether you have a great idea, a finished script, or even done readings of your show, our program has three tailored stages to meet you where you are on the path to production and help get you to the next stage.

Be a part of a tribe of theater makers just like you who are driven to turn their ideas into a reality even in this challenging time. Let's work together to make sure you're ready to succeed as soon as theaters and Broadway reopen.
Start your 30-day free trial with code TCF30
Our 30+ on-demand video lessons and Master Class Series are
taught by Tony Award-winners and industry experts on
subjects like playwriting, producing, dramaturgy,
raising money, marketing, and more!

Join Now to Take Advantage of These One-Time Virtual Events & Trainings!
  • Music Licensing Webinar with Stacey Powells-Lyster on July 27th
  • Ken Davenport's Group Coaching Call on August 3rd
  • Producer Q&A Call on August 11th
  • Getting Your Show Into The Presenting Market Webinar with Kimberly Greenberg on August 12th
  • Eric Webb's Playwriting Group Coaching Call on August 17th
  • The TheaterMakers Studio Virtual Mixer on August 18th
  • Producer Pitch Night on August 19th
  • Submitting Your Show For Awards Webinar with Amanda Yesnowitz on August 27th
Start your 30-day free trial with code TCF30

Free trial automatically renews after 30 days at the standard membership price.
Welcome kits may be delayed due to COVID-19 related office closures.

