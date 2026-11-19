New York City-based new music collective Wet Ink Ensemble will present its Fourth Annual Mini-Festival on Saturday, December 12, 2026 with two sets of music at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at MISE-EN_PLACE. The Mini-Festival features works by Kate Soper, Sam Pluta, Mariel Roberts Musa, Reiko Füting, Eliott Lupp, Jerome Combier, and Rebecca Saunders. The audience is invited to speak with the artists and enjoy refreshments at a reception following each set.

Kate Soper's Songs for Robin explores the rage, sorrow, and ecstasy of new motherhood through three texts by Euripides, Gerard Manley Hopkins, and Rainer Maria Rilke. The Rise of Heliocentrism and the Sorrows of Time uses a cabaret-esque setting to trace the shifting model of the cosmos–and our shifting place within it–over two thousand years.

Sam Pluta's Sixty Cycles is a work based on the harmonic series of 60 cycle hum. Pluta writes, “In this piece I have placed six telephone pickups on two televisions. I use a mixer to mix the sound of the six microphones. I send the sound from the microphones out the speakers and also back into the televisions. This creates the video component of the piece. The sound being sent into the televisions effects the visuals on the screen, which effects the sound picked up by the telephone pickups - thus resulting in a kind of feedback loop with the televisions acting as a filter.”

Reiko Füting's Mo(ve)ment for 2: Choreophonie - Schatten/Spiegeltanz -, for violin and piano (2017), is based on quotations from songs by Claude Debussy, Gustav Mahler, Richard Strauss, and Hugo Wolf. The composition was commissioned by the New Chamber Ballet and is dedicated to its director, Miro Magloire, in gratitude and friendship.

The Mini-Festival will begin with a solo set by cellist Mariel Roberts Musa, including works by Eliott Lupp, Jerome Combier, Sam Pluta, and Rebecca Saunders.

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