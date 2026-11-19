New York City-based new music collective Wet Ink Ensemble presents its Fourth Annual Mini-Festival on Saturday, December 12, 2026 with two sets of music at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at MISE-EN_PLACE. The Mini-Festival features works by Kate Soper, Sam Pluta, Mariel Roberts Musa, Reiko Füting, Eliott Lupp, Jerome Combier, and Rebecca Saunders. The audience is invited to speak with the artists and enjoy refreshments at a reception following each set.

Kate Soper's Songs for Robin explores the rage, sorrow, and ecstasy of new motherhood through three texts by Euripides, Gerard Manley Hopkins, and Rainer Maria Rilke. The Rise of Heliocentrism and the Sorrows of Time uses a cabaret-esque setting to trace the shifting model of the cosmos–and our shifting place within it–over two thousand years.

Sam Pluta's Sixty Cycles is a work based on the harmonic series of 60 cycle hum. Pluta writes, 'In this piece I have placed six telephone pickups on two televisions. I use a mixer to mix the sound of the six microphones. I send the sound from the microphones out the speakers and also back into the televisions. This creates the video component of the piece. The sound being sent into the televisions effects the visuals on the screen, which effects the sound picked up by the telephone pickups - thus resulting in a kind of feedback loop with the televisions acting as a filter.'

Reiko Füting's Mo(ve)ment for 2: Choreophonie - Schatten/Spiegeltanz -, for violin and piano (2017), is based on quotations from songs by Claude Debussy, Gustav Mahler, Richard Strauss, and Hugo Wolf. The composition was commissioned by the New Chamber Ballet and is dedicated to its director, Miro Magloire, in gratitude and friendship.

The Mini-Festival will begin with a solo set by cellist Mariel Roberts Musa, including works by Eliott Lupp, Jerome Combier, Sam Pluta, and Rebecca Saunders.

Performance Details

Fourth Annual Wet Ink Mini-Festival

Saturday, December 12th, 2026

Sets at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Mise-En_Place | 45 St Nicholas Ave | New York, NY 10026

Tickets: $20 suggested / pay what you can / free for students [reserve online or purchase at door]

Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fourth-annual-wet-ink-mini-festival-tickets-1999883754144

Programs

6:30 p.m.:

Eliott Lupp: STRIX, for solo cello

Jerome Combier: Wood and Bones, for solo cello

Sam Pluta: Binary/Momentary iii, for solo cello

Rebecca Saunders: Solitude, for solo cello

Sam Pluta: Sixty Cycles (2013), for sopranino saxophone soloist, feedback televisions, violin, and cello

8:30 p.m.:

Kate Soper: The Rise of Heliocentrism and the Sorrows of Time (2026) for soprano/piano**

Texts by Anaximander, Aristotle, Dante, Ptolemy, Tycho Brahe, Galileo, and Copernicus

Reiko Füting: mo(ve)ment for 2: Choreophonie -Schatten/Spiegeltanz- (2017), for violin and piano

Kate Soper: Songs for Robin (2026) for soprano, violin and cello**

I. the goddess laughed (text by Euripides)

II. Spring and Fall (text by Gerard Manley Hopkins)

III. almost a girl (text by Rainer Maria Rilke)

*World premiere

**Premiere of full version

Performers

Kate Soper, voice

Alex Mincek, saxophone

Eric Wubbels, piano

Modney, violin

Mariel Roberts Musa, cello

Sam Pluta, electronics

Nicholas Houfek, lighting designer

About Wet Ink Ensemble

The Wet Ink Ensemble is a collective of composers, performers, and improvisers dedicated to adventurous music-making. Named 'The Best Classical Music Ensemble of 2018' by The New York Times, Wet Ink's work is rooted in an ethos of innovation through collaboration, extending from the music and the unique performance practice developed in the 'band' atmosphere of Wet Ink's core ensemble of composer-performers, to projects with a broad range of renowned creators, from Evan Parker to George Lewis to Peter Ablinger, and committed performances of music by young and underrepresented composers, from today's most promising emerging voices to the next generation of artists.

Hailed for 'sublimely exploratory' (The Chicago Reader) and 'dense, wild, yet artfully controlled' (The New York Times) performances and 'uncompromisingly original music by its members, and unflagging belief in the power of collaboration' (The New Yorker), Wet Ink has been presenting concerts of new music at the highest level in New York City and around the world for over 20 years. Wet Ink's programming celebrates the nexus of composition, improvisation and interpretation, from early collaborations with Christian Wolff and ZS to pioneering portrait concerts of Peter Ablinger, Mathias Spahlinger, Anthony Braxton, and the AACM composers, work with renowned creative musicians such as Ingrid Laubrock, Peter Evans, Darius Jones, and Katherine Young, and long-term collaborative projects with Wet Ink's four acclaimed composer-members (Alex Mincek, Sam Pluta, Kate Soper, and Eric Wubbels). In May 2020, the ensemble launched Wet Ink Archive, an online journal of adventurous music featuring writings and recordings by a wide range of artists (please visit at archive.wetink.org).

Wet Ink has been in residence at institutions including Duke University, EMPAC (Experimental Media and Performing Arts Center), Columbia University, the Royal Academy of Music (UK), and The Walden School, among many others, and has been featured on numerous recordings. Highlights include Katharina Rosenberger's TEXTUREN, which was awarded a German Record Critics Prize, and solo records by Alex Mincek (Torrent), Kate Soper (IPSA DIXIT), Sam Pluta (Broken Symmetries), Eric Wubbels (Duos with Piano, Book 1), and Josh Modney (Engage), all of which were celebrated on various 'Best of' lists by The New York Times, The New Yorker, Bandcamp Daily, Sequenza 21, and The Nation. Wet Ink has released four acclaimed solo albums (Wet Ink Ensemble; Relay; Wet Ink: 20, which features the Wet Ink Large Ensemble; and Glossolalia/Lines on Black).

Wet Ink is co-directed by an octet of world class composers, improvisers, and interpreters that collaborate in band-like fashion, writing, improvising, preparing, and touring pieces together over long stretches of time. These directors are Erin Lesser (flutes), Alex Mincek (saxophone), Ian Antonio (percussion), Eric Wubbels (piano), Josh Modney (violin), Mariel Roberts (cello), Kate Soper (voice), and Sam Pluta (electronics). The Wet Ink Large Ensemble is a group of extraordinary New York City musicians that come together to play the world's most exciting and innovative music. Learn more at www.wetink.org.

Photo Credit: Alexander Perrelli



Photo Credit: Alexander Perrelli

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