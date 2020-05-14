Watch LIVE: The NEXT ON STAGE High School Top 25 Announced Today At 8 PM ET

Tune in today at 8PM ET for the first live episode of BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE High School Edition - a new, online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records!

The judges will review the top 25 performers and provide feedback for them to use in their next performances which will be voted on by the public next week. The judges will also review performances from the bottom three contestants who didn't make the top 25, giving one of them a chance to compete for a spot in the top 15!

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

Over 1600 students were nominated, with over 160K readers already having voted!

Judging the college competition will be Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita, Kate Rockwell, and Courtney Reed. The judges for the high school round include Jackie Burns, Arielle Jacobs, and Kyle Taylor Parker. Both sets of judges will be joined by a fourth guest judge each week! This week's guest judge is WICKED's Brittney Jonhson!

The broadcast will be hosted by BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. Richard Ridge is the lead correspondent for Broadway World, one of the most popular theatre websites receiving over 7 million visitors every month. For Broadway World, he is the host of "Backstage with Richard Ridge" which has long been the most popular outlet for Broadway stars and legends to talk about their careers. Previously he was the host of the groundbreaking "Broadway Beat" for 20 years. Richard made his Broadway debut in 2019 in the groundbreaking musical "The Prom".

Both the college and high school winner will receive a Broadway prizepack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, CDs from Broadway Records, and $1000 to a charity of their choosing, and both first-place winners will also have the opportunity to record a single, to be released by Broadway Records, with the profits from the recording being donated to The Actors Fund.

Additional first place prizes include:

-A virtual voice lesson with Matt Farnsworth prior to recording your single.

-A session with Telsey + Company's Rachel Hoffman to hone in your audition skills.

-A free subscription to BroadwayWorld Edu - online classes in singing, acting, and dancing worth over $1200.





