Watch: Ethan Slater and Tatiana Maslany Appear in WHY?'s 'What a Punim' Music Video

Following Friday's release of WHY?'s new album Oh Golly / Yes Lord via Waterlines, the Cincinnati-based band released their new video for “What a Punim” featuring Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black, She-Hulk) and Ethan Slater (Wicked, SpongeBob SquarePants). The video, co-directed by Yoni Wolf and Heather Rametta, presents a tragic clash between the lives of brothers Yoni and Josiah Wolf and a married couple (Maslany and Slater), after which nothing will ever be the same.

“'What a Punim,' the song, deals with self-acceptance, integration of shadow and light selves, aging, validation-seeking, and inherited darkness,” explains Yoni Wolf. Of the video, Rametta shared: “The initial idea for the video came from my longing for the tenderness, intimacy, and completeness I imagine in sibling relationships– having a built-in someone who sees you move through your whole life, who remembers who you were before you became who you are, witnessing you through all of it. In the video, the fantasy of purity within that kind of bond is set against a romantic relationship strained by resentment, expectation, and the difficulty of continuing to choose one another over time.”

WHY? are set to embark on a fall headlining U.S tour on November 11th to celebrate Oh Golly / Yes Lord across small, non traditional venues. Promising “a unique version” of their show, the tour includes stops at NYC's DROM on November 13th and LA's Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever on December 9th; a full itinerary is below and tickets are on-sale here.

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