Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 9, 2026- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Welcomes Margaret Cho and More

Photos/Video: Holocaust Survivors Attend Performance of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES

by Stephi Wild

On November 5, 19 survivors of the Holocaust took their seats at Broadway’s Barrymore Theatre for a performance of Here There Are Blueberries. Check out video and photos here.. (more...)

Video: First Look at WAITING FOR LEFTY at Classic Stage Company

by Chloe Rabinowitz

You can now get a first look at footage of Classic Stage Company's production of Clifford Odets’ Waiting for Lefty, starring Tala Ashe, Raffi Barsoumian, Austin Durant, and more.. (more...)

Video: Watch Madeline Brewer & More Perform From WILD ROSE Musical

by Michael Major

Madeline Brewer and the cast of New York Theatre Workshop’s Wild Rose performed a sneak peek of the brand new musical. Watch videos of the songs from the US premiere production.. (more...)

by Stephi Wild