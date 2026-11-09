My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 9, 2026- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Welcomes Margaret Cho and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 9, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 9, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
|Picked For You
Good morning, theatre lovers! Here's a look at some of the stories that kept the BroadwayWorld community talking yesterday. From a sneak peek at NYTW's WILD ROSE rehearsals and Margaret Cho's Broadway debut in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, to Gordon Greenberg's take on ROPE, there was plenty to love. Viral sensation Coco Marshall previewed her cabaret debut in an exclusive video, Jeff Hiller returned to the stage in The Exhibitionist, and a moving performance of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES welcomed 19 Holocaust survivors to the Barrymore. Don't miss the opening-night celebration for THE VERGE at The Public Theater, and check out the critics' reactions to SLANTED FLOORS. Enjoy the day, and see you back here tomorrow!
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
Monday, November 9
Here There Are Blueberries opens Off-Broadway
|Coming Up
Wednesday, November 11
Now You See Me Live opens on Broadway
Sunday, November 15
Downstate opens on Broadway
School Girls or, the African Mean Girls Play closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Photos: Inside Rehearsals with the Company of WILD ROSE
Up next at New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) is the US premiere production of the new musical Wild Rose, led by Emmy Award nominee Madeline Brewer as Rose-Lynn Harlan. The cast just met the press and you can check out photos
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Photos: Margaret Cho Makes Broadway Debut as Narrator in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
Margaret Cho joined the cast of Richard O'Brien's THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW as the Narrator, making her Broadway debut. The production, directed by Sam Pinkleton, is running at Studio 54. Check out photos of Cho!
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Video: Gordon Greenberg Unravels the Dark Secrets of ROPE
Gordon Greenberg is putting a provocative new twist on a classic thriller. His adaptation of Rope, directed by Scott Elliott, is now playing at The Theatre at St. Clement's through December 6. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge caught up with the playwright to discuss the inspiration behind his reimagining of the story, its darker themes, and bringing the production to life with The New Group. Watch in this video.
|Must Watch
|Exclusive: Mariah Poppins Is Coming! Watch Viral Sensation Coco Marshall Sing 'Heart of Stone' from Her Solo Show
by Sam Anctil
Coco is ready for her close-up! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, viral sensation Coco Marshall (aka “Feed the Birds Girl”) will make her New York and cabaret debut in Coco Marshall: A Star Is Born, live at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. Check out an exclusive sneak peek of her big show. Watch as she performs Six's 'Heart of Stone' in this video.. (more...)
|Video: Jeff Hiller Has an Emmy, But the Stage Is Still Calling
by Sam Anctil
Fresh off his Emmy-winning success on Somebody Somewhere, Jeff Hiller is returning to his theatrical roots! The actor is back on the New York stage in The Exhibitionist, a solo show written by James Hindman and directed by Andrew Russell. Ahead of the production's limited nine-performance engagement, Hiller sat down with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to discuss the play, his love of theatre, and why this particular story means so much to him. Watch the full interview with Jeff Hiller in this video!. (more...)
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Photos/Video: Holocaust Survivors Attend Performance of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES
Video: First Look at WAITING FOR LEFTY at Classic Stage Company
Video: Watch Madeline Brewer & More Perform From WILD ROSE Musical
Video: Joy Woods and Jordon Lee Garcia Perform 'Louder, Louder' at GALILEO Sitzprobe
by Stephi Wild
All new footage has been shared from the sitzprobe for the new Broadway musical GALILEO, featuring Joy Woods and Jordon Lee Garcia performing 'Louder, Louder.' Watch the video here!. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|Photos: THE VERGE Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater
by Jennifer Broski
Fiasco Theater's production of THE VERGE just celebrated its opening night at The Public Theater. The cast is led by Tony winner Miriam Silverman as 'Claire Archer', with Noah Brody (Harry), Paul L. Coffey (Anthony/Dr. Emmons), Devin E. Haqq (Dick), Amara Leonard (Elizabeth), Paco Tolson (Tom), and Emily Young (Adalaide/Hattie). Check out photos from opening night here!. (more...)
|Photos: Baby Lasagna Share Cover of Britney Spears' '...Baby One More Time' Ahead of November 2026 UK and EU Tour
by Rachel Stone
Croatian rockers Baby Lasagna released a cover of Britney Spears' '...Baby One More Time' ahead of their 18-date UK and EU headline tour, beginning November 22, 2026 at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire. The release follows their second album, End the Party.. (more...)
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Photos: THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING Madrid Fan Screening Set Ahead of November 20 Release
Photos: Lena Dunham, Rachel Zegler and More at FALSETTOS Reunion Concert Toast
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Black Theatre Coalition has appointed Bree Turner as Director of Programs & Partnerships, where she will oversee fellowship and apprenticeship initiatives aimed at employment for Black theater professionals.. (more...)
American Theatre Wing's Master Class Series Named Bronze Winner at 6th Annual Anthem Awards
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The American Theatre Wing and their “Master Class” series have been named a Bronze Winner for Education or Literacy Program or Platform in the Education, Art & Culture category for the 6th Annual Anthem Awards.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Slanted Floors, is now officially open, performed in an intimate, 30-seat performance space within the Astor Place Theatre building in Lower Manhattan. See what the critics are saying.... (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Rachel Stone
Ethan Hawke discussed attending his daughter Maya Hawke's wedding, starring in Training Day with Denzel Washington, and filming his television show The Lowdown during an appearance on The Tonight Show.. (more...)
Listen: THE GILDED AGE Christmas Album, Featuring Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, and More
by Stephi Wild
The cast of HBO’s Emmy Award-nominated Original Drama series The Gilded Age has come together for Voices Of The Gilded Age: The Christmas Album. Listen to the album here!. (more...)
BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Sets Broadway Closing Date; West End Premiere Planned for 2027
by A.A. Cristi
Buena Vista Social Club will play its final Broadway performance at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on January 17, 2027, following 96 weeks and 767 performances. The five-time Tony Award-winning musical will make its West End debut in 2027, with productions also playing in Dallas, Puerto Rico, and Mexico City.. (more...)
GALILEO Reveals $45 Lottery and Rush Ticket Policies
by Stephi Wild
Producers of the new Broadway musical GALILEO announced digital lottery and in-person rush policies ahead of its first preview at the Shubert Theatre. Learn more here.. (more...)
Exclusive: Check Out a Sneak Peek of New Children's Book, WELCOME TO BROADWAY
by Nicole Rosky
From the author of Welcome to the Symphony and Welcome to Jazz, this musical picture book introduces children to the wonderful world of musical theater with 12 interactive sound buttons that play iconic Broadway show tunes performed by Tony Award winning-Broadway stars. Check out an exclusive excerpt here.. (more...)
NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE Reveals Lottery and Rush Ticket Policies
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway production NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE has announced digital lottery, TodayTix rush and box office rush ticket policies at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Learn more here.. (more...)
Newbury's FESTIVAL OF LIGHT to Return With Handmade Lanterns and Live Samba
by A.A. Cristi
Corn Exchange Newbury will host its Festival of Light, with hundreds of handmade lanterns and a parade along Northbrook Street to the Market Place accompanied by Beatroots Bateria Samba Band.. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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