Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 6, 2026- DOLLY: A TRUE ORIGINAL MUSICAL Cast Photos and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 6, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 6, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, theatre lovers! Here's your BroadwayWorld rundown of yesterday's biggest headlines. Grab your coffee and catch up on the latest from the stage, screen, and beyond.
On the front page, the company of DOLLY: A True Original Musical got their first look at the press ahead of the show's winter opening at the St. James Theatre. Spine-tinglers, take note: go behind the scenes of A GHOST IN YOUR EAR at the Minetta Lane Theatre to see how the sound and scares come together. And pop the champagne: according to Deadline, Tony nominee Derek Klena will take over as Jay Gatsby on Broadway beginning December 5, 2026.
Our exclusive this morning gives you a first look at John Lithgow as Roald Dahl in GIANT ahead of its international cinema release on November 19. Also trending: Equity's new documentary on the Legacy Robe tradition, and a preview of David Suchet in MURDER IN THE CATHEDRAL at the Orange Tree Theatre.
Photo lovers, you'll want to see inside the PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 40th anniversary gala in London, plus a first look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre's SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION. Fans of BTS can catch the ARIRANG tour concerts coming to cinemas on November 21 and December 29.
For industry insiders, check out this week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds, and congratulations to UK playwright Waleed Akhtar on winning the Hermitage Major Theater Award.
Around the Broadway World, Alan Cumming and Shirley Henderson are headed Off-Broadway in A HISTORY OF PAPER, and the THE RINGS OF POWER Season Three soundtrack is heading worldwide. Sarah Paulson revealed she turned down GLEE to finish her Broadway run in COLLECTED STORIES, and PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has extended its London run through October 2027. Our critics weighed in on MADAM at the Royal Ballet & Opera and
|The Front Page
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Photos: DOLLY: A TRUE ORIGINAL MUSICAL Company Meets the Press
DOLLY: A True Original Musical, is opening at the St. James Theatre this winter. You can now get a first look at photos of the company meeting the press!
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Video: Go Inside the Sounds and Scares of A GHOST IN YOUR EAR
Get ready for a theatrical experience unlike any other! Following a sold-out run in London, Audible Theater's A Ghost in Your Ear is giving New York audiences a fright. How does the company bring all those spine-tingling sounds and scares to life? Watch in this video as we go backstage at the Minetta Lane Theatre to uncover the secrets of A Ghost in Your Ear.
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Derek Klena Will Be the Next 'Jay Gatsby' in THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway
Pop the champagne! According to Deadline, Tony Award nominee Derek Klena is next in line to play Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby on Broadway. He will assume the role beginning December 5, 2026. Ryan McCartan, who currently plays the title role, will conclude his run on December 4, 2026.
|Exclusive
by A.A. Cristi
A first-look clip has been released from the upcoming cinema presentation of Giant, Mark Rosenblatt's Tony and Olivier Award-winning play starring John Lithgow as author Roald Dahl. Watch the video ahead of the production's international cinema release on November 19, 2026!. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video: Previous Legacy Robe Recipients Reflect on the Tradition in New Equity Documentary
by Stephi Wild
Actors' Equity Association has shared a mini-documentary all about the Legacy Robe ceremony, which has been a Broadway staple for 75 years. Learn more and watch the video here!. (more...)
|Video: Preview of MURDER IN THE CATHEDRAL at Orange Tree Theatre
by Michael Major
Footage from Orange Tree Theatre's revival of T.S. Eliot's Murder in the Cathedral, starring David Suchet, introduces the story of Thomas Becket and Henry II and cites a run of four and five star reviews.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|Photos: Inside the PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 40th Anniversary Gala in London
by Stephi Wild
Andrew Lloyd Webber's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA celebrated its 40th anniversary in London's West End with a special gala at His Majesty’s Theatre. Check out photos here!. (more...)
|Photos: First look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre’s SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION
by Jerri Shafer
SIX: Teen Edition is a reimagined pop musical that gives a modern voice to the six wives of Henry VIII. Transformed into a fierce girl group, the queens take the stage to reclaim their stories, competing to see who had the most tragic fate. Through high-energy songs inspired by contemporary pop icons, they rewrite history on their own terms, celebrating sisterhood, empowerment, and resilience. This edition is adapted specifically for younger performers, maintaining the electrifying energy and message while making content adjustments for school and youth productions.. (more...)
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Photos: BTS to Bring ARIRANG Tour Kaohsiung and Jakarta Finale to Cinemas Nov. 21 and Dec. 29
Photo: Elisabeth Moss Visits A FEW GOOD MEN on Broadway
|Industry Insights
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 11/5/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
UK Playwright Waleed Akhtar Wins Hermitage Major Theater Award
by Stephi Wild
Hermitage Artist Retreat artistic director Andy Sandberg announced that UK playwright and actor Waleed Akhtar has been selected as the seventh recipient of the $35,000 Hermitage Major Theater Award. Akhtar will develop a new original work with a residency at the Hermitage in Florida and a workshop in London.. (more...)
BBM: In Creation Conference to Offer Two Days of Panels and Workshops for Choreographers and Storytellers in New York
by Stephi Wild
Black Box Movers will host BBM: In Creation, a two-day in-person conference for director/choreographers and choreographers, presented with the Institute of American Musical Theatre in New York City. The program will include panels, workshops and presentations led by Al Blackstone, CREELO, Karla Puno Garcia, Robert O'Hara and others. A Makers & Movers Night is also planned at Faces & Names in Manhattan.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
The Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Dundee Rep Theatre production A HISTORY OF PAPER will transfer to Off-Broadway's Stage 42 in New York, with Alan Cumming and Shirley Henderson starring. Learn more here.. (more...)
Andrew Durand, Lizzy McAlpine and More to Join COAL: A NEW AMERICAN MUSICAL Concept EP
by Chloe Rabinowitz
COAL: A NEW AMERICAN MUSICAL concept EP will be released in December, featuring Andrew Durand, Lizzy McAlpine and more. The first single, 'Delilah' with Jordan Fisher, is due in November.. (more...)
THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Season Three Soundtrack to Be Released Worldwide
by Rachel Stone
Amazon MGM Studios announced the Season Three soundtrack for THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER will be released worldwide on streaming platforms and in vinyl and CD formats. Composer Bear McCreary and AURORA collaborated on the new song "Morning Shall Come.". (more...)
François Arnaud and David Corenswet-Led THREE DAYS OF RAIN Sets Ticket Sale Dates For Broadway Run
by Stephi Wild
Presale and general sale dates have been announced for the new Broadway production of Richard Greenberg's Pulitzer Prize finalist THREE DAYS OF RAIN, starring François Arnaud and David Corenswet.. (more...)
Sarah Paulson Turned Down GLEE Due to Broadway Run in COLLECTED STORIES
by Michael Major
Sarah Paulson turned down a role in Glee to finish her run on Broadway. The Tony Award winner has revealed that she was offered a role in the hit musical series.. (more...)
Lauren Oakley, Charlotte Gooch, and More Will Lead CHICAGO 2027 UK and Ireland Tour
by Stephi Wild
Casting has been announced for the 2027 UK and Ireland tour of CHICAGO, opening at the New Wimbledon Theatre in 2027. Learn more about the cast and the show here.. (more...)
Review: MADAM, Royal Ballet & Opera
by Matthew Paluch
When you have Monica Mason, Antoinette Sibley and Anya Sainsbury all saying how much they revered and respected a person, it's 99.9% chance the individual in question is Ninette de Valois. De Valois is responsible for British ballet as we know it. She started The Royal Ballet School (or a version of it) in 1926, and from this two companies; the Royal Ballet and Birmingham Royal Ballet respectively. . (more...)
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Tickets Now on Sale Through April 2027
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tickets are now on sale for Musical Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway through early April 2027. The show is the longest running production at the Belasco Theatre. The cast currently stars Zachary Noah Piser, Savy Jackson, Stella Cole and Marcus Cho.. (more...)
David Yazbek Will Release New EP 'Four Songs From DEAD OUTLAW'
by Stephi Wild
David Yazbek has announced that he will release a new EP, titled 'Four Songs From Dead Outlaw,' which will be available to stream this month. Learn more here.. (more...)
PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Extends London Run to October 2027 and Will Welcome New Principal Cast
by Stephi Wild
PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will extend its run at His Majesty's Theatre in London through October 2027 and will welcome three new principal cast members. Learn more here.. (more...)
Review: KARINA CANELLAKIS CONDUCTS BEETHOVEN, Royal Festival Hall
by Cheryl Markosky
American Karina Canellakis, the London Philharmonic Orchestra's principal guest conductor, delivers an exhilarating evening at the Royal Festival Hall with her assured handling of Elgar's Violin Concerto in B minor, UK premiere of Dai Fujikura's Radiance and Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 in C minor.. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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