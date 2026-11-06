Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 6, 2026- DOLLY: A TRUE ORIGINAL MUSICAL Cast Photos and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 6, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, theatre lovers! Here's your BroadwayWorld rundown of yesterday's biggest headlines. Grab your coffee and catch up on the latest from the stage, screen, and beyond.

On the front page, the company of DOLLY: A True Original Musical got their first look at the press ahead of the show's winter opening at the St. James Theatre. Spine-tinglers, take note: go behind the scenes of A GHOST IN YOUR EAR at the Minetta Lane Theatre to see how the sound and scares come together. And pop the champagne: according to Deadline, Tony nominee Derek Klena will take over as Jay Gatsby on Broadway beginning December 5, 2026.

Our exclusive this morning gives you a first look at John Lithgow as Roald Dahl in GIANT ahead of its international cinema release on November 19. Also trending: Equity's new documentary on the Legacy Robe tradition, and a preview of David Suchet in MURDER IN THE CATHEDRAL at the Orange Tree Theatre.

Photo lovers, you'll want to see inside the PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 40th anniversary gala in London, plus a first look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre's SIX: THE MUSICAL, TEEN EDITION. Fans of BTS can catch the ARIRANG tour concerts coming to cinemas on November 21 and December 29.

For industry insiders, check out this week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds, and congratulations to UK playwright Waleed Akhtar on winning the Hermitage Major Theater Award.

Around the Broadway World, Alan Cumming and Shirley Henderson are headed Off-Broadway in A HISTORY OF PAPER, and the THE RINGS OF POWER Season Three soundtrack is heading worldwide. Sarah Paulson revealed she turned down GLEE to finish her Broadway run in COLLECTED STORIES, and PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has extended its London run through October 2027. Our critics weighed in on MADAM at the Royal Ballet & Opera and



Photos: DOLLY: A TRUE ORIGINAL MUSICAL Company Meets the Press DOLLY: A True Original Musical, is opening at the St. James Theatre this winter. You can now get a first look at photos of the company meeting the press!



Video: Go Inside the Sounds and Scares of A GHOST IN YOUR EAR Get ready for a theatrical experience unlike any other! Following a sold-out run in London, Audible Theater's A Ghost in Your Ear is giving New York audiences a fright. How does the company bring all those spine-tingling sounds and scares to life? Watch in this video as we go backstage at the Minetta Lane Theatre to uncover the secrets of A Ghost in Your Ear.



Derek Klena Will Be the Next 'Jay Gatsby' in THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway Pop the champagne! According to Deadline, Tony Award nominee Derek Klena is next in line to play Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby on Broadway. He will assume the role beginning December 5, 2026. Ryan McCartan, who currently plays the title role, will conclude his run on December 4, 2026.

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"The comet said to portend

Untold horrors

And the end of the world

But for me

The comet brings no fear

No, I gaze joyfully." - Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

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